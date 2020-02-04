The real reason for the assassination of Soleimani and the miscalculations السبب الحقيقي لاغتيال سليماني والحسابات الخاطئة

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Written by Nasser Kandi

The US President Donald Trump provided an explanation for the assassination of the Quds Force Commander Qassem Soleimani, he linked it with Soleimani’s plan to target four American embassies in the region. Despite the inability of Trump, his National Security Adviser, and the Secretary of State to present any intelligence proof to the Congress about the operation, the Minister of Defense Mike Espla was forced to deny the information in the statement of yesterday. Al Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah described him with a liar regarding the accusation, because he confirmed as he knows that these justifications related to the assassination are not true.

Politically reading, the most prominent spokesman of the axis of resistance, the leader of the resistance linked the assassination to the American failure in the region on all aspects and fronts, since nothing has left to Trump after the field and the political failure which means the inability to stabilize in any site or to open the door for negotiation but to play on the edge of abyss through a blow on which he bets to weaken Iran’s prestige and the resistance axis and to confuse the resistance forces and their structures in the different conflict areas, because Soleimani is the center of coordination and leadership. Therefore the bet was in order to spread panic and to pave the way for the desired negotiation. Many American resources talked about that many American officials have a bet on the popular isolation from which the regime of Iran and the resisting forces especially in Lebanon and Iraq suffer in the light of the popular movements resulting from the financial crisis due to the American sanctions. The bet on the assassination was to create a situation that benefits from this isolation through escalating the political divisions that lead to new internal balances in these arenas.

Despite the truth in the two readings, the timing which is adjusted in the beginning of the presidential term will remain related to security considerations that must be interpreted. Maybe the fact that the assassination in Iraq helps to explain; in Iraq the Americans feel that they are not stable after the tremendous progress in the Iraqi-Chinese economic cooperation accomplished by the government of Adel Abdul Mahdi which resigned under American pressure and the attempt to replace it have not succeeded yet, and after the expansion of the military positioning of the Popular Crowd on the Syrian-Iraqi borders in Al Qaem in Boukamal region not to ensure the land line between Iraq and Syria after it was an American redline, but rather to ensure a background for the military front which will open against the Americans in the eastern of Syria by the Syrian resisting units that are in preparation for such a mission; the battle of ousting the Americans from Syria waiting for the end of the battle of liberating Idlib which will be followed inevitably by the battle of their ousting from Iraq. The moral and the material symbol of the interrelationship between these battles and their leaderships is the Commander Soleimani, just for that the deterrent message to overlook or to postpone it practically was the assassination of Soleimani.

The real question facing President Trump after his lie about the targeted embassies was exposed and the clarity of his preemptive operation related to extending the presence of the American troops in Syria and Iraq and his fear from a battle before his presidential elections is whether the assassination operation made that battle close or far. It is a not a secret that the slogan adopted by the resistance axis and which Al Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah reassured as a path is that the ousting of the American troops from the region especially from Syria and Iraq is the fair retribution for the crime of assassination. This linkage stems from an equation that the goal which Soleimani was trying to achieve is only the appropriate response to the assassination. It became clear that this goal has the momentum, dash, readiness, and legitimacy not all of which were available in that strength before the assassination. Therefore, Trump has to deal with the expected inevitable outcome which is the moment of departure especially before the US elections through searching for an appropriate exit vertically because the return in coffins is postponed but under preparation as Al Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said.

Translated by Lina Shehadeh,

السبب الحقيقي لاغتيال سليماني والحسابات الخاطئة

ناصر قنديل

قدّم الرئيس الأميركي دونالد ترامب تفسيراً لقرار اغتيال قائد فيلق القدس قاسم سليماني، ربطه بخطة شرع سليماني بتنفيذها لاستهداف أربع سفارات أميركية في المنطقة، ورغم عجز ترامب ومستشار أمنه القومي ووزير خارجيته عن تقديم أي إثبات استخباريّ يُعتد به إلى الكونغرس في إطار الإحاطة حول العملية، اضطر وزير الدفاع مارك إسبر لنفي المعلومات في تصريح له أمس، وجاء وصف السيد حسن نصرالله لترامب بالكاذب على خلفية الاتهام تأكيداً من موقع ما يعلم، لعدم صحة التبريرات المرتبطة بالاغتيال.

–

محور المقاومة في إطار القراءة السياسية التي قدّمها للعملية بلسان قائد المقاومة الذي يمثل عملياً الناطق الأبرز بلسان المحور، ربط الاغتيال بالفشل الأميركي في المنطقة على جميع المحاور والجبهات، ولم يتبقَّ له بعد الفشل الميداني والسياسي، أي العجز عن تثبيت المواقع أو فتح قنوات التفاوض، سوى اللعب على حافة الهاوية بضربة يراهن عليها لإضعاف هيبة إيران ومحور المقاومة، وإرباك قوى المقاومة وهيكليتها في مختلف مناطق الصراع، حيث سليماني محور التنسيق والقيادة، والرهان على أن تؤدي الضربة إلى خلق الذعر وفتح الباب للتفاوض المنشود؛ بينما تحدثت مصادر أميركية عديدة عن رهان موجود لدى العديد من المسؤولين الأميركيين على عزلة شعبية يعانيها النظام في إيران وتعيشها قوى المقاومة، خصوصاً في لبنان والعراق في ضوء التحرّكات الشعبية الناتجة عن الضائقة المالية بفعل العقوبات الأميركية، والرهان على الاغتيال بتوفير مناخ يساعد على استثمار هذه العزلة بتصعيد انقسامات سياسيّة تخلق توازنات داخلية جديدة في هذه الساحات.

–

بالرغم من نسبة عالية للحقيقة في القراءتين، يبقى التوقيت في مطلع العام الرئاسي، وليس في نهايته، مرتبطاً بحسابات أمنيّة لا بدّ من محاولة تفسيرها، ولعل للاغتيال في العراق ما يساعد في التفسير، حيث الساحة التي يشعر الأميركيون أنها تهتز تحت أقدامهم مع التقدّم الهائل في التعاون الاقتصادي العراقي الصيني الذي أنجزته حكومة الرئيس عادل عبد المهدي، التي استقالت بضغط أميركي ولم تنجح محاولة استبدالها بعد، بينما يتوسّع التموضع العسكري للحشد الشعبي على الحدود السورية العراقية في منطقة القائم البوكمال، ليس لضمان الخط البري بين العراق وسورية، بعدما كان هذا المعبر البري خطاً أميركياً أحمر، بل لضمان خلفية الجبهة العسكرية التي ستفتح بوجه الأميركيين في شرق سورية من قبل وحدات مقاومة سورية تتهيّأ للمهمة، وتنتظر نهاية معركة تحرير إدلب، وهي معركة طرد الأميركيين من سورية، التي ستعقبها حكماً معركة طردهم من العراق. والرمز القيادي المعنوي والمادي لترابط هذه المعارك وقيادتها، هو القائد سليماني، والرسالة الرادعة لصرف النظر عنها أو لتأخيرها عملياً كان اغتيال سليماني.

–

السؤال الحقيقي الذي يواجه الرئيس ترامب، بعد انكشاف كذبته حول السفارات المستهدفة، واتضاح طبيعة عمليته الاستباقية المرتبطة بتمديد بقاء القوات الأميركية في سورية والعراق، وخشيته من فتح معركة طردها قبيل انتخاباته الرئاسية، هو ما إذا كانت عملية الاغتيال جعلته اقرب أم أبعد عن هذه المعركة، وليس خافياً أن الشعار الذي وضعته قيادة محور المقاومة وأعاد السيد حسن نصرالله تأكيده كمسار، هو أن إخراج القوات الأميركية من المنطقة، وخصوصاً من سورية والعراق، يشكّل القصاص العادل على جريمة الاغتيال. وهذا الربط ينطلق من معادلة اعتبار تحقيق الهدف الذي كان يسعى لتحقيقه سليماني وحدَه الرد المناسب على اغتياله، والذي بات من الواضح اليوم، أنه هدف يملك زخماً واندفاعاً وجهوزية ومشروعية، لم تكن كلها متاحة بالنسبة ذاتها قبل عملية الاغتيال، وبات على ترامب التعامل مع النتيجة الحتمية المرتقبة وهي أزوف ساعة الرحيل، والاكتفاء بالبحث عن مخرج مناسب لعودة قواته عمودياً، لأن العودة الأفقية مؤجّلة، لكنها قيد التحضير، كما قال السيد نصرالله، وحكماً قبل ذروة الحماوة الانتخابية الأميركية.

