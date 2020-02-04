Gas dominates on the region’s map ….we are lost الغاز يرسم خرائط المنطقة ونحن تائهون

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Written by Nasser Kandil,

It seems that all the conflicts in our region are taking place in countries none of which is living in enviable economic or social conditions, where the political authorities in most of the surrounding countries do not seem that they got popular satisfaction or having the legitimacy to be fine in front of any bomb caused by real essential crises or cross – fabricated ones. Iran which has experienced suffocated financial crisis and remained sticking to its political regime and the popular rally around it that was exploded surprisingly in the funeral of the Commander Qassem Soleimani cannot ignore the demonstrations after the crash of the Ukrainian plane or the increase of fuel price. On the other bank, the occupation entity lives a political disability during the readiness for the early elections for the third time after a year of inability to form new government, in addition to the increase of unemployment, decline of growth, and the increase of the budget deficit. The reports of the International Monetary Fund talked about the urgent need to a set of reforms especially the privatization .In Turkey as in Egypt, there is a deterioration in the currency exchange and a mutual concern between the two governments from the opposite regional policies and roles in the region, but there is a recognition that they have internal political movement against the regime that cannot be ignored. While countries as Iraq, Jordan, Palestine are experiencing conditions that are getting worse politically and economically, in addition to what is taking place in Sudan and Algeria politically and socially and what is experienced by Tunisia economically, socially, and politically. Syria is still confronting the open ten- years war against it along with the financial and economic blockade and political and livelihood crises.

Currently, Lebanon is not a rare case, but no one as Lebanon lives in a state of loss and strategic negligence regarding the issues that draw the maps of the new region and determine its alliances and choices no matter whether they are right or no. Iran which lives under siege, pursuit and threat forms a third party in an international alliance with China and Russia to rearrange the situation in Asia and a regional superpower in the decision-making centers. While Israel which is lost politically does not forget to take the initiative to lead an alliance for gas and oil through a project of pumping gas to Europe in which Greece, Cyprus, and Italy participate. Egypt, Jordan and Palestine join Israel and its allies in the Eastern Mediterranean pipeline. Iraq has great options as to oust the American troops and a strategic economic treaty with China. Turkey which is a member in the NATO heads towards Russia to meet the new maps of oil, it extends towards Libya and forms a passage for the Russian role in the northern coast of Africa, where Africa forms a partner in the South Stream pipeline to transfer the Russian gas to Europe. Syria which is tired is present in the new strategic scene, its military political alliance with Russia and Iran becomes an economic one and it extends in oil and gas, so it imposes on Turkey not to tamper in the Syrian interior, so this makes the Syrian gas a natural member in the club headed by Moscow and which includes Ankara and searches for a share in Libya.

The Lebanese people think that the talk about these maps is a luxury, since the priority is to resolve their current issues whether if they are among those who advocate the call for the radical change of the political and economic regime or among those who are worried from the turning of the crises into financial collapse, social bomb, and political and security chaos. But in fact they ignore that the new maps do not wait. Lebanon is a productive country of oil and gas. If its financial pressures and the social mobility resulting from these financial conditions are not employed to serve imposing unfair and harsh options on Lebanon before demarcating the final maps, they will be subject to this employment at any case in order to solve the current problems and to seek for an appropriate time to discuss the options related to these maps. Everyone knows that there are two gas alliances in the region one is led by Israel and the other is led by Russia. Lebanon has to choose one. The ongoing political and media battles which ignore this fact aims at exerting pressure on Lebanon to join one of these two alliances contrary to its will and its real interest. It is known that what is intended is not the alliance led by Russia, since David Satterfield’s paper of demarcating our maritime borders that satisfies Israel is waiting for a signature in Lebanon as each one of Jeffrey Feltman and David Schenker told us while they were talking about the financial crisis, the popular movement, and the Lebanese government.

Translated by Lina Shehadeh,

الغاز يرسم خرائط المنطقة ونحن تائهون

ناصر قنديل

تبدو كل صراعات المنطقة تدور في بلدان ليس بينها مَن يعيش في ظروف اقتصادية واجتماعية يُحسد عليها، ومثلها لا تبدو السلطات السياسية في أغلب الدول والكيانات المحيطة بنا موضع رضى شعبي أو تحظى بالمشروعية التي تتيح لها الاسترخاء أمام أي انفجار تسببه أزمات حقيقية وراسخة أو مفتعلة وعابرة، فإيران التي تعرف أزمة مالية خانقة مقابل تماسك نظامها السياسي والالتفاف الشعبي حوله الذي تفجّر في جنازة القائد قاسم سليماني بصورة مدهشة، لا تستطيع تجاهل الاحتجاجات التي خرجت بعد سقوط الطائرة الأوكرانية ولا التي سبقتها على خلفية زيادة أسعار المحروقات، وعلى ضفة العداء التام لإيران يقف كيان الاحتلال الذي يعيش شللاً سياسياً مع الاستعداد لانتخابات مبكرة للمرة الثالثة بعد عجز يستمر لعام كامل عن تشكيل حكومة جديدة، ويتسع الحديث فيه عن زيادة أرقام البطالة وتراجع النمو وزيادة عجز الموازنة. وتتحدث تقارير صندوق النقد الدولي عن الحاجة الملحة لجملة إصلاحات تقترح في طليعتها الخصخصة، وفي تركيا كما في مصر تدهور في سعر صرف العملة وقلق متبادل بين الحكومتين من السياسات الإقليمية والأدوار في المنطقة لكل منهما تجاه الأخرى، لكن فيهما تسليم بوجود حراك سياسي داخلي مناهض للحكم لا يمكن تجاهله. والباقي من العراق إلى الأردن وفلسطين في أوضاع تزداد سوءاً وتأزماً سياسياً واقتصادياً. هذا عدا ما يجري في السودان والجزائر سياسياً واجتماعياً وما تعانيه تونس اقتصادياً واجتماعيا ولا يبعد كثيراً عن السياسة وتجاذباتها، فيما سورية تواصل مواجهة الحرب المفتوحة عليها منذ عشر سنوات وفوقها الحصار المالي والاقتصادي والأزمات السياسية والمعيشية.

لبنان في حالته الراهنة ليس كائناً فريداً في المنطقة، لكن لا أحد كلبنان يعيش حالة التيه والضياع والتغافل الاستراتيجي تجاه القضايا التي ترسم خرائط المنطقة الجديدة، وتحدّد تحالفاتها وخياراتها، بغض النظر عن صحة أو عدم صحة هذه الخيارات، لكنها ترسم بوجودها صورة قيادة تتحمل مسؤوليتها في قراءة اللحظة التاريخية، إيران التي تعيش الحصار والملاحقة والتهديد تشكل ركناً ثالثاً في حلف دولي مع كل من الصين وروسيا لإعادة ترتيب وضع آسيا، وتدق بيد غليظة على أبواب مركز صنع القرار الدولي كقوة إقليمية عظمى، و”إسرائيل” الضائعة سياسياً لا تنسى المبادرة لقيادة حلف للنفط والغاز يتوّج ببناء مشروع لضخ الغاز نحو أوروبا، تشاركها فيه اليونان وقبرص وإيطاليا، بينما مصر تنضم مع الأردن وفلسطين إلى منتدى شرق المتوسط مع “إسرائيل” وحلفائها في الأنبوب، فيما يذهب العراق لخيارات كبرى بحجم العزم على إخراج القوات الأميركية، بالتوازي مع معاهدة اقتصادية استراتيجية مع الصين، وتركيا العضو في حلف الناتو تدير ظهرها للحلف وتتوجه صوب روسيا لملاقاة خرائط الغاز الجديدة فتتمدد نحو ليبيا، وتشكل رأس جسر للدور الروسي في الساحل الشمالي لأفريقيا، وتشكل شريكاً في أنبوب السيل الجنوبي لروسيا لنقل الغاز الروسي نحو أوروبا، وسورية المتعبة ليست غائبة أبداً عن هذا المشهد الاستراتيجي الجديد، فحلفها السياسي العسكري مع روسيا وإيران يصير حلفاً اقتصادياً ويمتد في النفط والغاز، فيفرض على تركيا التموضع خارج حسابات العبث بالداخل السوري، ويجعل الغاز السوري عضواً طبيعياً في النادي الذي تقوده موسكو ويضمّ أنقرة، ويبحث عن نصيب في ليبيا.

يتخيّل اللبنانيون أن الحديث عن هذه الخرائط ترف، وأن الأولوية هي لحسم ملفاتهم الراهنة سواء كانوا من دعاة التغيير الجذري للنظام السياسي والاقتصادي، أو من أهل النظام القلقين من تحول الأزمات إلى انهيار مالي وانفجار اجتماعي وفوضى سياسية وأمنية، لكن الحقيقة التي يجهلونها ويتجاهلونها هي أن الخرائط الجديدة لا ترحم ولا تنتظر، ولبنان دولة منتجة للنفط والغاز، وبعض مما يشهده من ضغوط مالية ومن توظيف للحراك الاجتماعي الناتج عن هذه الأوضاع المالية، إن لم يكن مصمماً لتوظيفه في خدمة فرض خيارات ظالمة وقاسية على لبنان في الربع الأخير من الساعة الذي يسبق ترسيم الخرائط النهائية، فهو بكل الأحوال قابل لمثل هذا التوظيف، ليبدو الترف أو السذاجة، في افتراض معالجات للمشاكل الراهنة واستلحاق وقت مناسب لمناقشة الخيارات المرتبطة بهذه الخرائط، ولبنان وكل متابع فيه يعلم، أن ثمة حلفاً للغاز تقوده “إسرائيل” وآخر تقوده روسيا في المنطقة، وان على لبنان الانضمام إلى أحدهما وأن المعارك السياسية والإعلامية الدائرة والتي تتجاهل هذا الاستحقاق في الظاهر تهدف لخدمة الضغط على لبنان للانضمام إلى أحد هذين الحلفين رغماً عنه وضد مصلحته الحقيقية. ومعلوم أن المعني ليس الحلف الذي تقوده روسيا، وأن ورقة ديفيد ساترفيلد لترسيم حدودنا البحرية بما يرضي “إسرائيل” تنتظر من يوقعها في لبنان، كما قال لنا كل من جيفري فيلتمان وديفيد شينكر، فيما كانا يتحدثان عن الأزمة المالية والحراك الشعبي والحكومة اللبنانية.

