What used to be an idea expressed by only the most extreme right-wing Zionists, namely ridding Israel of its Palestinian citizens, is now part of a “peace” plan and has been given the rubber stamp of the United States government.
via Dead on Arrival: Dissecting Trump’s Vision for the Future of Palestine — Miko Peled
Filed under: american crimes, American Hegemony, American Lies, Greater Israel, Israel, Israeli Aggression, Israeli Crimes, Israeli Settlements, Nazi Israel, US-Israel Relations | Tagged: Deal of the Century |
Leave a Reply