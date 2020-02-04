Iran reveals what was in Qassem Soleimani’s letter the night he was assassinated

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

By News Desk -2020-02-04

TEHRAN, IRAN – SEPTEMBER 18 : Iranian Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani attends Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s (not seen) meeting with the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) in Tehran, Iran on September 18, 2016. (Photo by Pool / Press Office of Iranian Supreme Leader/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:00 P.M.) – Erj Masjedi, the Iranian ambassador to Iraq, revealed the content of the message carried by the late commander of the Quds Force Major-General Qassem Soleimani before his assassination.

“The reason why Soleimani came to Iraq is to deliver a message that represents Tehran’s position on the Iraq initiative,” Masjadi said.

The ambassador said in an interview with the Iraqi News Agency (INA), “The message included Iran’s vision in combating terrorism, spreading peace, security, love, and achieving stability and security in the region.”

“Tehran welcomes Iraq’s role in seeking to resolve outstanding issues between Iran and Saudi Arabia and regional issues,” noting that “the Iraqi government has played a constructive role in the region and we welcome any effort to reduce tension.”

The ambassador pointed out that “targeting the American forces at Ain Al-Assad Base was a similar response because the United States assassinated the two martyrs Soleimani and Al-Mohandes on Iraqi soil by using their bases at the region level.”

He stressed that “choosing the Ain Al-Assad Base as a target for the response does not mean violating Iraqi sovereignty.”

He continued, “The American bases in Iraq had a role in the crime of assassinating Soleimani.”

The ambassador said that “the planes that targeted Soleimani and Al-Mohandes were not launched from America, but rather from bases within the region and chose Iraqi territory to commit this crime.”

Masjedi added that “the United States does not accept the presence of those who violate their policy, therefore they assassinate it,” noting that “if other governments do not want to respond to U.S. policy, Tehran will not be silent about its right.”Related News

