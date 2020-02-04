Lebanon: Military Investigative Sentences Collaborator with Zionist Enemy Amer Fakhoury to Death

Criminal Amer al-Fakhoury, Israeli Wars On Lebanon, Lahad militia, Lebanon’s National Resistance, Terrorism, Torture, Zionist entity
Military Investigative Judge, Najat Abu Chakra, has issued an indictment against Israeli enemy collaborator Amer Fakhoury, and accused him of murder, attempted murder, torture and abduction of inmates in the former Khiam detention center, National News Agency correspondent reported on Tuesday.
If found guilty as charged, Fakhoury could face death penalty. His dossier has been referred to the Permanent Military Court.
Source: NNA
