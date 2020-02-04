SYRIAN WAR DIARY – DECEMBER 2015

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Dear friends, SouthFront is now offering a new video product: “Syrian War Diary“. Over the past several years, the Syrian conflict has passed through several turning points. Now the military and diplomatic situation is quite different to what we observed before the start of the Russian military operation in 2015. “Syrian War Diary” videos unite SouthFront’s War Reports produced during this period and provide a retrospective of these developments.

Filed under: Hezbollah, ISIS, Lebanon, Putin, Russia, Takfiris, Turkey, War on Syria | Tagged: Hama, Homs, Nusra Front, SAA |