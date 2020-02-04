Why did Iran choose such a response? ماذا وراء اختيار إيران هذا النوع من الردّ؟

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Written by Nasser Kandil,

It is clear that Iranian response to the assassination of the Commander Qassim Soleimani wanted to reflect a set of irrevocable goals. The first of which, to prove the right of response in order to assure the rivalry between Washington and Tehran and to prove that it is not affected by the American threat of hitting tens of Iranian targets in case of any Iranian response. Second, to show the ability to challenge the American military system that many believe that it is impenetrable, and that every attempt to get close from any American site will be doomed to fail, since the missiles will be disrupted by a superior electronic warfare and exceptional space jamming capabilities, and if they were launched they will be deviated from their paths or they will be dropped by the superior air defense. Third, to give credibility to the announced political strategic ceiling of the revenge campaign which is the ousting of the Americans forces from the region. It is clear too that the Iranian response has put additional goal which is described by the Secretary-General of Hezbollah as the departure of the American soldiers and officers horizontally which means in coffins after they came to the region vertically which means on their feet in order to ensure the American withdrawal and the achievement of the goal, in addition to expose a wave of accountability in the American community about the impact of funerals which will prevent the US President Donald Trump from returning to the White House.

It is obvious that many things had happened between Saturday and Wednesday, the most important of which was the phone call between the French President Emmanuel Macron and the Iranian President Al Sheikh Hassan Rouhani and many unannounced calls with Iranian leaderships from Russia, China, Oman, and Qatar, all of them realized the seriousness and the determination of the goal which is the military ousting of the Americans from the region. It is clear that these data become on the table of the American political and military leaderships at the forefront the President Donald Trump, and that there is such a worry from uncontrolled bombing at these difficult hours of exchanging messages. Some of these messages were leaked by mistake as the American message to the Iraqi government in which it pledges to withdraw from Iraq, and another related to the withdrawal from Kuwait. Furthermore, it became clear that the Iranian attack has shown that Iran is the first country in the world that bombs American central military base and announces that, Iran has what allows it to challenge the American military system, to penetrate its defense, and to reach to its target, it assures the non-negotiable decision of ousting the Americans from the region.

There were four things that seemed to be postponed by the Iranian leadership and were part of the response waiting for the American behavior and its pledge; the American bloodshed, the region from which the Americans are meant to get out, is it Syria and Iraq or the gulf region, the fate of the battle to topple Trump in the presidential elections and the his approval to withdraw from the region or at least from Syria and Iraq. The consequences of the Iranian attack and the speech of the American President who reduced the region’s importance in the American interests by talking about his sufficiency with oil and his call the NATO to take care of the region show that he paves the way to withdraw. The fourth postponed thing is determining the party or the parties which will replace the Americans in the region after determining it geographically and distributing the responsibilities. After scrutiny, it seems that the positions remained without Iranian commitment to stop the resistance forces from facing the Americans and without any announcement of the end of the response. This scrutiny is based as Trump says on an implicit acceptance of renewing the nuclear understanding and perhaps the return to the previous understanding waiting for the new version of the post -current understanding stage in 2025. Consequently, through that response Iran and the resisting forces won in the first round, while Washington seemed weaker than bearing the consequences of an open confrontation. Waiting for the days to come to show whether Washington is able to withdraw without bearing humanitarian losses that affects its unity and whether Iran and the resisting forces accept what is less than the withdrawal from the whole region not only from Syria and Iraq.

Translated by Lina Shehadeh,

ناصر قنديل

الواضح أن الرد الإيراني على اغتيال القائد قاسم سليماني أراد أن يضمن مجموعة أهداف لا تراجع عنها، أولها أن يثبت حق الردّ تأكيداً للندية بين واشنطن وطهران، وتثبيتاً لعدم التأثر بالتهديد الأميركي بردّ على عشرات الأهداف الإيرانية في حال أيّ رد إيراني، وثانيها أن يظهر مقدرته على تحدي المنظومات الأميركية العسكرية التي يظن الكثيرون أنها غير قابلة للاختراق، وأن أي محاولة للتقرب من أي موقع اميركي بأي منظومة عسكرية مقابلة سيكون مصيره الفشل، فالصواريخ سيتم تعطيلها بحرب إلكتروينة متفوّقة ومقدرات تشويش فضائية استثنائية، ولن تنطلق من مرابضها، وإن انطلقت فسيتمّ حرفها عن مسارها، وإن بلغت مسارها فسيتم إسقاطها بالدفاعات الجوية المتفوّقة، وثالثها منح المصداقية للسقف السياسي الاستراتيجي المعلن لحملة الانتقام وهي إخراج القوات الأميركية من المنطقة، والأوضح أن صيغة الرد الإيراني وضعت هدفاً إضافياً هو ما وصفه الأمين العام لحزب الله برحيل الجنود والضباط الأميركيين أفقياً أي بالتوابيت بعدما جاؤوا المنطقة عمودياً أي على أقدامهم. واعتبار هذا الثمن طريقاً وحيداً لضمان الانسحاب الأميركي وتحقيق الهدف، وتحقيق هدف إضافي إلى جانبه هو إطلاق موجة محاسبة ومساءلة داخل المجتمع الأميركي بقوة تأثير الجنازات تنتهي بمنع الرئيس الأميركي دونالد ترامب من العودة إلى البيت الأبيض.

الواضح أن أشياء كثيرة جرت بين يومي السبت والأربعاء، كان أهمها المعلن الاتصال الهاتفي بين الرئيسي الفرنسي أمانويل ماكرون والرئيس الإيراني الشيخ حسن روحاني، والكثير من الاتصالات غير المعلنة بالقيادات الإيرانية من روسيا والصين وعمان وقطر، وكلها تيقنت من جدية وعزم وحزم إيران على المضي قدماً في الردّ وعلى السقف المرسوم وهو إخراج الأميركيين من المنطقة عسكرياً، والواضح أن هذه المعطيات صارت على طاولة القيادات الأميركية السياسية والعسكرية وفي مقدمتها الرئيس ترامب، والأوضح أيضاً أن القلق من انفجار كبير تصعب السيطرة عليه وما رافقه من حبس أنفاس رافق هذه الساعات الثقيلة من الرسائل والرسائل المعاكسة، والواضح أن بعضاً من هذه الرسائل تسرّب بالخطأ، ومنها رسالة أميركية للحكومة العراقية تتعهّد بالانسحاب من العراق ومثلها واحدة تخصّ الانسحاب من الكويت، لكن الذي بات واضحاً بعد الرد الإيراني، أن أربعة أشياء تم تأجيل البتّ بها لدى القيادة الإيرانية، كانت جزءاً من عملية الرد، فتمّ تنفيذ الضربة التي تقول إن إيران أول دولة في العالم تقصف قاعدة أميركية عسكرية مركزية وتعلن ذلك، وإن إيران تملك ما يتيح لها تحدّي المنظومة العسكرية الأميركية وتخترق دفاعاتها وتصل بصواريخها إلى أهدافها، وأن تؤكد أن قرار إخراج الأميركيين من المنطقة غير قابل للمساومة.

الأشياء الأربعة التي بدت مؤجلة بانتظار مراقبة السلوك الأميركي ومدى ترجمته للتعهدات التي يبدو أنه تم نقلها لإيران هي، أولاً إراقة الدماء الأميركية، وثانياً مدى المنطقة التي يُقصد إخراج الأميركيين منها، هل هي سورية والعراق أم منطقة الخليج أيضاً، وثالثاً مصير معركة إسقاط ترامب في الانتخابات الرئاسية، وما ستتمّ مراقبته هو موافقة الرئيس الأميركي على الانسحاب من المنطقة، أو على الأقل سورية والعراق، كما تقول وقائع الضربة الإيرانية وكلام الرئيس الأميركي الذي خفّف من أهمية المنطقة في المصالح الأميركية بالحديث عن الاكتفاء النفطي، ودعوته لحلف الناتو بالاهتمام بالمنطقة، يقول إنه يمهّد للانسحاب، ليكون الشيء الرابع المؤجل هو تحديد الجهة أو الجهات التي ستحلّ مكان الأميركيين في المنطقة، بعد تحديدها جغرافياً، وتحديد توزيع المسؤوليات فيها. ولكن المراقبة كما تقول المواقف بقيت من دون التزام إيراني بوقف قوى المقاومة لمواجهتها مع الأميركيين، ومن دون التزام بأن الرد قد انتهى. والمراقبة مستندة كما يقول كلام ترامب إلى قبول ضمني بتجديد التفاهم النووي، وربما قبول العودة للتفاهم السابق بانتظار النسخة الجديدة لمرحلة ما بعد نهاية مدة التفاهم الحالي عام 2025. – بقرار الردّ ربحت إيران وقوى المقاومة الجولةا لأولى من الحرب، وبدت واشنطن أضعف من تحمّل تبعات المواجهة المفتوحة، لكن العين المفتوحة على الأيام المقبلة ستقول ما إذا كانت واشنطن قادرة على الانسحاب دون أن يتمّ تكبيدها خسائر بشرية تهزّ كيانها، وما إذا كانت إيران وقوى المقاومة قادرة على قبول ماهو أقل من الانسحاب من كل المنطقة، وليس من سورية والعراق فقط؟

