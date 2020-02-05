SAA Continues to Liberate ‘Every Inch;’ Helmets to Release Fake Chemical Video; Terrorists’ Sabotage, Abandoned Weapons

Posted on by martyrashrakat

February 4, 2020 Miri Wood

The al Nusra White Helmets have finished a new chemical hoax video so that Trump will bomb Syria for alQaeda, again.



Syrian Arab Army units continue to fulfill President Assad’s promise to liberate every inch of Syrian soil, from NATO-sponsored pathogens. On 4 February, the SAA announced that the villages of Tal al Aghar, Tweil al Halib, Barissa, Hammadat, Um al Sharshouh and Tal Sultan, east of Saraqib, had been cleansed of what has rightfully been called the filthiest of the filth.

Also newly liberated is the al Nairab village north of the Aleppo-Lattakia International Highway. At this writing, the SAA is engaged in ground-to-ground battle with the savage terrorist gangs, near Kaddour and Rwaiha, southwest of Saraqib.

In the newly liberated area of Kafr Laha in the al Houla area of northern Homs countryside, the SAA discovered — surprise! — another huge cache of abandoned weapons and ammunition. The mostly NATO weapons found — and some found “inside a hole at one of the schools in Kafri Laha” — automatics rifles, sniper specialty rifles, mortars (bombs), rockets (bombs), and explosive devices (also bombs).

Terrorists using schools to launch mortars against residential neighborhoods from it. [Archive. Original photo from schoolyard in Homs was recycled to schoolyard in Aleppo.]

‘Bombs, not books’ found in schools in liberated Aleppo. [2016]

Unfortunately, terrorist savages do not like to go willingly and dislike the loss of their weapons of slaughter, that cost the NATO taxpayer — especially the American NATO taxpayer, which Trump insists is overburdened — a heavy price, the cannon fodder of the NATO Empire showed its collective Captagon rage in new acts of bombing and sabotage.

At dawn on 4 February, the criminally insane terrorists used drone bombs and mortars to inflame the al Rayyan Gas Station, the South Central Region Gas Factory, the Ebla Gas Factory, and the Homs Refinery. These malignant actions meant to sever Syrians from essential energy needs, comes within days of unknown, highly trained spec operatives/mercenaries cutting the undersea pipelines in Baniyas.

Minister of Oil & Mineral Resources Engineer Ali Ghanem told the media that the terrorists continue to target the oil sector, and that these fires were quickly contained and extinguished. He noted that some damaged units are being assessed, but that technical cadres are mitigating the “damage to ensure the continuity of gas flow to the generation plants” and that “there will not be a large effect on the issue of the local market’s supplies.”

We have always noticed that terrorists launch attacks as a means to exert direct pressure, but we can get over that through using alternative plans, and they will not succeed in their schemes and we are able to overcome this crisis soon. Oil Minister Ali Ghanem

THE RUSSIAN DEFENSE MINISTRY HAS ANNOUNCED THAT THE TERRORISTS OF THE SO-CALLED THE WHITE HELMETS ARE PREPARING TO PUBLISH A FABRICATED VIDEO ON A CHEMICAL ATTACK IN IDLIB.

On Monday 27 January, Syria’s Foreign and Expatriates Ministry dispatched a diplomatic letter to the UN Secretary-General Antonio Gutteres and to the head of the Security Council, reporting that another fabricated chemical attack is planned in the Idlib-Aleppo area, under the direction of Turkey.

The NATO P3 dominated UN and the NATO stenographer journalists have all ignored that diplomatic letter, as they earlier ignored OPCW Inspector Ian Henderson’s statement to the Arria Formula process on 20 January.

Mr. Henderson stated there was no chemical attack in Douma.

— Miri Wood

For those not appreciative of having intelligence insulted, see ‘Rule of Nines’ in burn staging, here.

روسيا : إرهابيو “الخوذ البيضاء و النصرة ” يحضرون لعمل استفزازي بمواد سامة في إدلب

Syria: SAA forces advance towards Saraqib

وحدات من الجيش تحرر قرية النيرب و تستهدف الإرهابيين في بلدات زيتان و الزربة

