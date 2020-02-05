Zarif Calls Islamic Jihad Chief, Stresses Iran’s Unwavering Stance on Palestine

Posted on by martyrashrakat

February 5, 2020

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohamamd Javad Zarif told Ziad Nakhale, Secretary General of Islamic Jihad Palestinian resistance movement that the Islamic Republic is sticking to its stance to support the Palestinian people against the Zionist entity.

In a phone call with Nakhale on Wednesday Zarif said that the US’ so-called “Deal of the Century” poses real threat to the Palestinian cause and the rights of Palestinian people.

Zarif stressed Iran’s unwavering stance to support Palestinian people in order to regain all their rights, Palestine Today reported.

The top Iranian diplomat, meanwhile, urged Palestinian unity in a bid to “foil the ‘Deal of the Century’ that targets Palestine, Aqsa Mosque and Palestinian people’s historic rights.”

On his part, Nakhale thanked Zarif for the Iranian support, offering congratulations over the 41th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution victory.

“The Islamic Jihad will exert efforts in order to unite the position of the Palestinian factions towards the ‘Deal of the Century’,” Nakhale was quoted as saying by Palestine Today.

Source: Palestine Today

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Deal of the Century, Iran, Palestine, Palestinians, War on Iran | Tagged: Islamic Jihad, Javad Zarif, Ziad Nakhala |