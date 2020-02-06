Al-Quds Car Ramming Op.: 14 «Israelis» Injured, 1 in Critical Condition

Posted on by martyrashrakat

By Staff, Agencies

“Israeli” military claimed a car-ramming had left 14 people, mostly soldiers, injured, including one in a serious condition, in central al-Quds [Jerusalem].

The incident occurred early on Thursday near al-Quds’ First Station, a popular entertainment hub.

The “Israeli” army said the soldiers targeted were from the Golani Brigade and were making their way to the Buraq Wall in the Old City of al-Quds [Jerusalem].

Police said the driver of the vehicle had fled the scene and “a large force of officers were carrying out searches.”

“We saw three young people lying down on the sidewalk and around nine others who were also hit were standing,” Magen David Adom medic Oz Faulk said. “One person was unconscious. A 20-year-old who suffered from head and body injuries told us a car had come and run them over.”

The situation is also tense in the “Israeli”-blockaded Gaza Strip.

“Israeli” warplanes attacked what they claimed were Hamas targets in the besieged coastal sliver early on Thursday.

The “Israeli” army claimed that its airstrikes came “in response to mortars and explosive balloons launched from Gaza” into the occupied territories.

Violence has surged in the occupied lands following the release of US President Donald Trump’s self-proclaimed “deal of the century,” which all Palestinian groups have unanimously rejected.

Trump’s Middle East scheme largely meets the “Israeli” entity’s demands in the decades-old conflict while creating a Palestinian state with limited control over its own security and borders.

It also enshrines al-Quds as to so-called “capital” of the “Israeli” entity and allows the regime to annex settlements in the occupied West Bank and the Jordan Valley.

The proposal further denies the right of return of Palestinian refugees into their homeland, among other controversial terms.

Hamas, Islamic Jihad Hail Car Ramming Attack: Practical Response to “Deal of The Century”

February 6, 2020

Hamas and Islamic Jihad Palestinian Resistance movements hailed on Thursday a car ramming attack in Al-Quds in which 14 Israelis were injured.

Islamic Jihad said the operation in Al-Quds represents a new phase of confrontation with the Zionist entity that aims at foiling US President Donald Trump’s so-called “Deal of the Century” and defending holy sites.

“The one who carried out the operation knows well what he wants. He targeted group of well-armed soldiers,” the group said in a statement.

The operation comes at a time the Israeli occupation intensifies its raids against Palestinians in West Bank and refugee camps, the Islamic Jihad said stressing that such operations prove that the Palestinian people won’t surrender and will firmly defend its country.

Hamas also hailed the attack, describing it as a “practical response” to the “Deal of the Century.”

Spokesman Hazem Qassem said the operation was part of resistance operations, including a series of demonstrations in the occupied West Bank.

“The resistance acts throughout the West Bank — the clashes between our people from the far south of the West Bank to the north, and the resistance operation in the heart of occupied Jerusalem — are a practical response by our people to Trump’s announcement of the liquidation deal,” Qassem said.

Source: Al-Manar and AFP

Related Videos

Related News

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Deal of the Century, Jerusalem, Palestine, Palestinians, Uprooted Palestinians | Tagged: AngloZionist Empire, IOF, Occupied W Bank, Palestinian Resistance, Popular Resistance, ROR, Siege on Gaza, Trump |