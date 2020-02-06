Syrian Air Defenses Repel Israeli Aggression over Damascus

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

SAA air defenses confront incoming israeli missiles

February 6, 2020

Syrian air defenses confronted to Israeli missile attack that targeted the vicinity of Damascus and the southern region late after midnight on Wednesday.

SANA news agency reported that Israeli enemy aircraft launched several missiles from over the occupied Syrian Golan and southern Lebanon targeting al-Kiswa area, Marj al-Sultan, Baghdad Bridge and South of Izraa.

It added that the air defenses managed to shoot down most of the hostile missiles before reaching their targets.

Photos released by the Syrian agency showed the moment when the air defenses repelled the Israeli missiles in the air.

The video below was also released by SANA:

Source: Agencies

February 6, 2020 Arabi Souri

New Israeli bombing against Syria shortly after midnight 06 February 2020 local time as the Syrian people are preparing to celebrate the liberating of the city of Saraqib from al-Qaeda terrorists. The Israeli bombing targeted a number of sites in the outskirts of the Syrian capital Damascus and over the southern province of Daraa.

The Israeli / US-made and supplied fighter jets carried out a series of attacks firing US taxpayers-paid for missiles from over the Syrian Golan and from south of Lebanon, the missiles targeted Kisweh town, Marj Sultan, in southern Damascus countryside, Jisr Baghdad and south of Izraa in the Daraa province.

Syrian Arab Army within its capabilities managed to intercept a number of the missiles and destroyed it mid-air as seen in the video clips shared with the Syrian News Agency SANA by local residents.

The video is also available on BitChute

https://www.google.com/maps/d/viewer?mid=1lBCNO6kjEtYnkm6Pp8dANnQWgVDfzDvM

It’s becoming a constant habit that the embattled Israeli PM Netanyahu carries out such attacks after visiting Russian President Putin to show his gratitude in his way by embarrassing Mr. Putin, the Russian leadership, the Russian Army who are assisting the Syrian people in fighting NATO-sponsored al-Qaeda and its affiliates in Syria.

Mr. Putin’s endless generosity to the war criminal is paying back opposite to what’s intended, but that’s again to prove a common Arabic proverb: Be generous to a generous person and you’d win him, be generous to a mean person and he’d bite your hand. During the latest Netanyahu’s visit to Moscow, Mr. Putin forgave an Israeli drug dealer from prison. Naturally, Netanyahu wouldn’t request to release an honorable person, he will only help his ilk.

The latest bombing comes also at a time to assist in giving a hand and maybe some fingers to the Turkish pariah Erdogan who yesterday issued an ultimatum to the Syrian Arab Army to withdraw from Syrian territories in the Syrian province of Idlib by end of this month or face NATO’s largest army, in Syria!

These Israeli bombings in the south and the Trump forces presence and provocations in the northeast embolden Erdogan, and ironically the separatist Kurdish militias as well, to carry on further crimes against Syria implying these criminals will have the backing of their close allies when needed, history proves otherwise.

The Israeli bombings almost always come at a time when the Syrian Arab Army is about to achieve a strategic victory over al-Qaeda terrorists and their affiliates, this time when the city of Saraqib in Idlib province is about to be liberated.

The western taxpayers can easily draw the correct picture of who their governments are sponsoring in Syria and for what purpose, in other words: who is controlling their countries while giving them the illusion of ‘democratically and freely electing their politicians’ while the real decision-makers control the outcome.

