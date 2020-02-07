PALESTINE, SYRIA, WHITE HELMETS AND BANA AL-ABED – TAREQ HADDAD SPEAKS TO EVA BARTLETT

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

Eva Bartlett

An independent writer and rights activist with extensive experience in Syria and in the Gaza Strip, where she lived a cumulative three years (from late 2008 to early 2013).

Very pleased to have been a guest on the program “Conversations”, hosted by courageous and principled journalist Tareq Haddad.

He writes:

“Former Newsweek journalist Tareq Haddad speaks to Eva Bartlett, an award-winning independent journalist and activist. They discuss Eva’s early history, including her early days in Gaza and the West Bank, and how she transitioned into journalism in addition to addressing the large backlash and smears she faced.”

