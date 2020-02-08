Breaking: Syrian Army crosses Aleppo-Damascus Highway after capturing new areas

Posted on by martyrashrakat

By News Desk -2020-02-08

BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:00 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) is still advancing inside the southern region of the Aleppo Governorate after a successful day northeast of Saraqib.

According to the latest report from the Aleppo front, the Syrian Arab Army has captured a number of points this evening, including several sites along the Aleppo-Damascus Highway (M-5).

The Syrian Arab Army’s advance has resulted in their forces crossing the Aleppo-Damascus Highway and entering the southwestern countryside of the Aleppo Governorate for the first time since 2013.

With this advance, the Syrian Arab Army is now likely to clear the last remaining jihadist points along the Aleppo-Damascus Highway in order to reopen this imperative highway that links southern and northern Syria.

Map Update: Syrian Army Is Pushing To Rescue Another Turkish Observation Post From Al-Qaeda

Units of Syrian government forces, led by the Tiger Forces, are rapidly advancing along the M5 highway in the direction of the militant-held town of Al-Eis in southwestern Aleppo. Over the past day, government forces have liberated over 10 settlements and deployed in a striking distance from al-Eis itself.

Al-Eis is the stronghold of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (formerly the Syrian branch of al-Qaeda) and other terrorist groups. A Turkish observation post is also located there. The post has been established to monitor the ceasefire regime established by the Astana agreements. Nonetheless, it seems that terrorists, officially excluded from the ceasefire, tricked the Turkish Army and drew them into a trap. So, now the Turkish observation post is located a step away from al-Qaeda positions.

The Syrian Army to the rescue!

Related Videos

Related News

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Al Qaeda, Syria, Takfiris, Turkey | Tagged: Aleppo, Nusra Front, SAA, Saraqib, Syrian Resistance, Turkish Aggression |