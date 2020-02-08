Trump’s Deal Will Invigorate Palestinian Resistance, Blow ‘Moderate’ Forces: Israeli Circles

After the end of the Israeli celebrations upon the announcement of the so-called “deal of the century”, the enemy’s analysts started to realize the grave repercussions of the plan on the future of the occupation entity.
The Israeli analysts considered that Trump’s deal will invigorate the Palestinian resistance and deal a blow to the ‘moderate forces’ that approved the settlement with ‘Israel’, adding that the unity between Hamas and Fatah movement will encourage escalating operations against the Zionist targets.
Hamas will use the ‘deal’ to tell the ‘moderate forces’ that all their negotiations and settlements collapsed, according to the Israeli analysts who added that Trump’s plan is similar to an airplane which is unable to set off.
The Zionist analysts also cited the failure to protect the Zionist settlements in the vicinity of Gaza Strip, expressing fear of duplicating this case across the various cities of the occupied West Bank.
Source: Al-Manar English Website
