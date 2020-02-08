Yemen Ansarallah forces reach outskirts of Marib city for first time in Yemeni war

By News Desk -2020-02-07
BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:10 P.M.) – The Ansarallah forces have scored a new advance in northern Yemen this week after resuming their offensive inside the Marib Governorate.
According to Masirah TV, the Ansarallah forces advanced west of Marib city on Friday, capturing several sites from the Hadi loyalists and their allies.IWN@A7_Mirza
#Yemen
Breaking: Ansar Allah and popular committees reached to outskirt of #Marib city.
They are now very close to it…
Marib is the main the Saudi coalition base in the Marib province!
100Twitter Ads info and privacy45 people are talking about this
The reports said Ansarallah forces are now at the western outskirts of Marib, marking the first time during this five-year-long conflict that their troops have reached this area in northern Yemen.
This latest advance comes at a time when the Saudi-backed troops in northern Yemen attempt to reclaim areas lost in the neighboring Al-Jawf Governorate.
Related Videos
Related News
- Ansarallah forces release video showing dozens of destroyed enemy vehicles in northern Yemen
- US-Saudi Aggression’s Daily Update for Friday, February 7th, 2020
- US-Saudi Aerial Aggression Wages 33 Raids on Various Provinces over Past Hours
- US-Saudi Aggression’s Daily Update for Thursday, February 6th, 2020
- Ansarallah forces captured 800 square km of territory in northern Yemen
Filed under: House of Saud, UAE, War on Yemen, Yemen | Tagged: American Aggression, Ansarullah, Saudi Aggression |
Leave a Reply