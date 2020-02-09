Suleimani Will to Be Read during Ceremony Marking 40 Days on His Martyrdom

Posted on by martyrashrakat

The will of Iranian powerful commander Qassem Suleimani who was killed by a US strike last January will be read on February 13 during a ceremony marking 40 days on his martyrdom.

Commander of the Tehran division of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), Mohammad Reza Yazdi, said that the ceremony will be held on Thursday evening from 18:30 to 20:30 local time at Tehran-based Mosallah, Mehr news agency reported.

The new commander of Quds Force Brigadier General Ismail Qaani, who succeeded Suleimani, is going to read the will, Yazdi said, noting that IRGC commander Major General Hossein Salami will also address the event.

“Since the will of Martyr Suleimani is long, as he has left special wills for each segment of the society, only selected parts of the will is going to be read in the event,” added Yazdi

He went on to say that guests from Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Yemen, Afghanistan, some Persian Gulf states, and some African countries will attend the event.

General Suleimani was assassinated alongside Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, Deputy Commander of Iraq’s Hashd Shaabi paramilitary force, by a US strike on Baghdad international airport on January 3. Millions of people in Iran and Iraq came to streets on funeral ceremonies of Martyr Suleimani and Al-Muhandis in different cities to pay tribute to their hero.

