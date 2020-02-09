SYRIAN ARMY CAPTURES THREE TOWNS ALONG M5 HIGHWAY FROM HTS

Posted on by martyrashrakat

On February 9, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) captured three towns located along the M5 highway from al-Qaeda-affiliated Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) and its allies.

Army units stormed the towns, Barqum, al-Zarbah and al-Salehiyah, in the early morning. The towns were fully secured within a few hours.

The SAA began advancing along the M5 highway a day earlier after liberating the town of al-Eis. The army captured many towns north and south of the highway in a matter of hours.

HTS and its Turkish-backed allies are reportedly withdrawing their militants from the remaining part of the M5. This reflects the terrorist groups desperation.

The army is now 14 km away from securing the entire highway, which links the capital, Damascus, with the northern city of Aleppo.

