Weekly Report On Israeli Human Rights Violations in the Occupied Palestine (30 January – 05 February 2020)

30 January – 05 February 2020

In excessive use of force, IOF shot and killed a Palestinian child; another child succumbed to wounds he sustained previously at GMR protests in eastern Khan Younis

56 Palestinian civilians shot and injured by IOF, including 12 children, 2 journalists, a human rights defender in the West Bank and Gaza Strip

37 civilians injured during peaceful protests and IOF incursions in the West Bank

17 civilians, including 5 children and 3 fishermen, injured in the Gaza Strip

IOF warplanes carry out several airstrikes on the Gaza Strip, demolishing a water well in Rafah; 6 shootings were reported against Palestinian agricultural lands in eastern Gaza Strip

Six shootings reported against Palestinian fishing boats and 3 fishermen arrested.

During 118 IOF incursions into the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem: 116 civilians arrested, including 35 children and 2 women

11 demolitions conducted, notices distributed, and fines imposed on houses in the West Bank, including occupied Jerusalem

700 apricot and almond seedlings uprooted and civilians and their property were attacked by settlers

30 orders issued against Palestinian civilians to ban their entry to al-Aqsa Mosque

IOF tightened restrictions on movement of goods into the Gaza Strip and reduces the allowed fishing area as part of its collective punishment policy

IOF established 93 temporary military checkpoints in the West Bank, where 10 Palestinian civilians were arrested

Summary

This week, PCHR documented 322 violations of international human rights law and international humanitarian law (IHL) by Israeli occupation forces (IOF) and settlers in the occupied Palestinian territory. This was reflected in dealing with the peaceful protests organized against Trump’s declaration of the “Deal of Century” that violates the rights of the Palestinian people and is in conflict with the United Nation (UN) resolutions and international law. They were as follows:

IOF shooting and violation of right to bodily integrity: a Palestinian child namely Mohammed al-Haddad was killed after an IOF sniper shot him directly to heart near a military checkpoint in Hebron during a protest against Trump’s peace plan on 05 February 2020. Moreover, on 31 January 2020, ‘Alaa’ al-‘Abbasi succumbed to wounds he previously sustained at the GMR protests organized in eastern Khan Younis on 11 October 2019.

IOF wounded 56 Palestinian civilians, including 12 children, 2 journalists and a human rights defender, in the West Bank and Gaza Strip; 37 civilians were wounded in IOF incursions and peaceful protests in the West Bank, and 17 civilians, including 5 children and 3 fishermen in the Gaza Strip, mainly in protests against Trump’s peace plan. IOF warplanes carried out several airstrikes across the Gaza Strip and destroyed a water well in Rafah. Furthermore, 6 shootings were reported against the agricultural lands and civilian gatherings while 6 other shootings were reported against fishermen in western and eastern Gaza Strip.

IOF incursions, house raids and arrests of Palestinian civilians: IOF carried out 118 incursions into the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem. Those incursions included raids of civilian houses and shootings, enticing fear among civilians, and attacking many of them. During this week’s incursions, 116 Palestinians were arrested, including 35 children and 2 women. The incursions also included one limited incursion into eastern Khan Younis.

Settlement expansion activities and settlers attacks in the West Bank, including occupied Jerusalem, PCHR documented 11 demolitions, land razing and demolition notices by IOF, including self-demolition of a barrack, a house and foundations of another in occupied East Jerusalem; levelling a water line in the Northern Jordan Valleys; imposing high fines on civilians claiming they live in 2 unlicensed houses in al-Walajah, northwest of Bethlehem; handing notices to demolish a barrack, barn, industrial facility and tent in Nablus; a decision issued by the Israeli Magistrate’s Court to evacuate a building in Batn al-Hawa neighbourhood in Silwan village in favour of “’Atarit Cohanim” settlement Association, claiming the land is owned by the Jewish. The latter decision is the fifth of its kind being issued against similar buildings in occupied East Jerusalem.

PCHR also documented 6 settler-attacks, including attacking a water well in Nablus; breaking the windows of 2 vehicles in al-Mazra’ah al-Gharbiyah village, northwest of Ramallah; uprooting 700 apricot and almond seedlings and attacking civilian houses and 2 civilians in Nablus.

Violation of the right to freedom of religion and access to holy sites in occupied East Jerusalem: IOF issued this week 30 orders to ban entry to al-Aqsa Mosque for a period ranging from 1 week to 6 months. It should be noted that most of the entry ban orders target public figures and activists defending and looking after al-Aqsa Mosque.

Israeli closure policy and Restrictions on Movement: on 02 February 2020, IOF announced tightening restrictions on the movement of goods into the Gaza Strip and on the movement of merchants/businesspersons in response to incendiary balloons and projectiles fired towards Israeli communities near the Gaza Strip.

Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories, Maj. Gen. Kamil Abu Rokon, announced freezing facilitations relevant to commerce, economy and movement across checkpoints, including decreasing the number of businesspersons’ permits and ceasing import of cement to the Gaza Strip. Simultaneously, IOF annulled 460 exit permits previously issued for businesspersons from the Gaza Strip.

On Wednesday, 05 February 2020, IOF announced reducing the allowed fishing area in Gaza Sea. It was decided today (Wednesday), to restrict the fishing zone of the Gaza Strip from 15 nautical miles to 10 nautical miles. IOF’s decision was in response to incendiary balloons and projectiles fired towards Israeli communities near the Gaza Strip.

Those new tightened restriction came in a time when the Gaza Strip still suffers the worst closure in the History of the Israeli occupation of the oPt as it has entered the 14th consecutive year, without any improvement to the movement of persons and goods, humanitarian conditions and bearing catastrophic consequences on all aspects of life. Furthermore, IOF uses Erez Crossing that is designated for movement of individuals as an ambush to arrest Palestinians who obtain permits to exit via Israel. Meanwhile, the West Bank is divided into separate cantons with key roads blocked by the Israeli occupation since the Second Intifada and with temporary and permanent checkpoints, where civilian movement is restricted and they are subject to arrest. This week, IOF arrested 10 Palestinians at temporary military checkpoints.

Violation of the right to life and to bodily integrity

Excessive Use of Force against Protests in the West Bank

At approximately 07:50 on Thursday, 30 January 2020, a group of Palestinian students organized a protest adjacent to the border fence in eastern Khuza’ah village, east of Khan Younis in southern Gaza Strip, in rejection of U.S. President Donald Trump declared his Middle-East plan, so-called “Deal of the Century”, which violates Palestinian rights. IOF stationed along the border fence fired live bullets and tear gas canisters at the protestors. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 12:00 on the same Thursday, a peaceful protest took part from the center of Qalqiliyah to Jaljoulia checkpoint. The protestors chanted national slogans, demanded an end for the occupation and its crimes against Palestinians and condemned Trump’s peace plan. The protestors threw stones at IOF while the latter responded with sound bombs and tear gas canisters. As a result, a number of civilians suffocated due to tear gas inhalation.

At approximately 01:00 on the same Thursday, a peaceful protest took part from the center of Tulkarm to Israeli Gate (104) established in the west of Tulkarm. The protestors chanted national slogans, demanded an end for the occupation and its crimes against Palestinians. The protestors threw stones at IOF while the latter responded with sound bombs and tear gas canisters. As a result, a number of civilians suffocated due to tear gas inhalation.

At approximately 01:30 on the same Thursday, a peaceful protest took part from the center of al- Birah to the northern entrance to al-Birah, upon calls from National and Islamic Factions in Ramallah and al-Birah. The protestors raised Palestinian flags and chanted national slogans, demanded an end for the occupation and its crimes against Palestinians and condemned Trump’s peace plan. When the protestors approached the area, IOF stationed at al-Mahkamah checkpoint established adjacent to “Beit Eil”, north of the city, fired live and rubber bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at them. Clashes that erupted in the area resulted in the injury of 2 civilians namely:

Na’im Yusuf Marar (19) was shot with a rubber bullet in the right foot; and Ahmed ‘Ayed Marar (20) was shot with a rubber bullet in the foot.

Both wounded civilians were transferred to Palestine Medical Complex for treatment. Moreover, a number of civilians suffocated due to tear gas inhalation.

At the same time, a peaceful protest took part from the center of al-Moghir village, to the village entrance, northeast of Ramallah. The protestors chanted national slogans, demanded an end for the occupation and its crimes against Palestinians and condemned Trump’s peace plan The protestors threw stones at IOF stationed at the village entrance while the latter responded with rubber bullet, sound bombs and tear gas canisters. as a result, several civilians suffocated due to tear gas inhalation.

Simultaneously, IOF stationed at the entrance to “Psagot” settlement established at lands of al-Taweel Mount area in al-Birah, fired live and rubber bullets and tear gas canisters at dozens of Palestinian young men, protesting in the in the vicinity of the abovementioned settlement, in rejection of Trump’s peace plan. As a result, 3 children were shot and injured with rubber bullets in the lower exterminates. They were identified as Mohammed Maneef Abdul Rahman Maridi (16), Haitham Wajih Mohammed Sbaih (15) and Mohammed Na’im Hadiyah (16). The wounded civilians were transferred to Palestine Medical Complex in Ramallah for treatment and their injuries were classified as moderate.

At approximately 14:30 on the same Thursday, dozens of Palestinian young men gathered at the southern entrance to Jericho where IOF established a military checkpoint in the area. The young men protested against Trump’s peace plan, and threw stones at IOF military vehicles and burned tires. Israeli soldiers chased stone-throwers at the entrance to the abovementioned entrance and sporadically fired sound bombs. As a result, a number of civilians suffocated due to tear gas inhalation. IOF also arrested Malek Mohammed Abu Salem (22), who was in front of his house in the camp.

At approximately 16:00 on the same Thursday, dozens of Palestinian young men gathered adjacent to Qalandiya military checkpoint, north of occupied East Jerusalem, protesting against Trump’s peace plan. The protestors threw stones and empty bottles at Israeli soldiers stationed at the abovementioned checkpoint while the latter fired live and rubber bullets and tear gas canisters. As a result, many civilians suffocated due to tear gas inhalation. They received medical treatment on the field.

At approximately 11:00 on Friday, 31 January 2020, dozens of Palestinian young men gathered near Qalandiya military checkpoint, north of occupied East Jerusalem, protesting against Trump’s peace plan. Some of the protestors threw stones and empty bottles at Israeli soldiers stationed at the checkpoint. Israeli soldiers fired live and rubber bullets and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, Mohammed ‘Adel Mesleh (25) was shot with a live ammunition in his left thigh. Mesleh was transferred to Palestine Medical Complex for treatment and his injury was classified as moderate.

At the same time, a peaceful protest took part from the center of Tamoun village, southeast of Tubas, upon call of the national and Islamic factions, to protect the northern valleys and reject Trump’s peace plan. The protestors moved into ‘Atouf hell, east of the village, and performed the Friday prayer in there. After the end of the prayer, the participants raised the Palestinian flags and chanted national slogans, demanded an end for the occupation and its crimes against Palestinians. The participants attempted to enter the northern valleys area, but Israeli soldiers stationed in the area and behind military vehicles banned and suppressed them by firing rubber bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at them. Clashes that erupted in the area resulted in the injury of Sa’eed Hamed Abu Hamad (42) with a tear gas canister in her nose. Abu Hamad was taken to Tubas Hospital in Tubas for medical treatment. His injury was classified as minor. Moreover, dozens of civilians suffocated due to tear gas inhalation and they received medical treatment on the field.

At approximately 12:15 on the same Friday, doctors at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis pronounced the death of ‘Ala’a Hani Hamdah al-‘Abasi (14), from Khan Younis, succumbing to wounds he sustained after being directly hit with a tear gas canister in the head. On 11 October 2019, al-‘Abasi was shot and injured while participating in the GMR’s protest in eastern Khuza’ah village, east of Khan Younis.

‘Ala’a’s uncle, Darwish Hamadah al-‘Abasi (44), said to PCHR’s fieldworker:

“At approximately 18:00 on Friday, 11 October 2019, we were leaving the GMR protest adjacent to the border fence in eastern Khuza’ah, east of Khan Younis. I was standing next to my nephew ‘Ala’a (14) along with our neighbor “Zeyad Edden”, about 250 meters away from the border fence, adjacent to sand hills. We were heading to get into the buses to return home when a tear gas canister hit ‘Ala’a in the back side of his head. ‘Ala’a fell on the ground and his head was severely bleeding. An ambulance arrived at the area and took him to the field hospital while he was still conscious. When ‘Ala’a arrived at the field hospital, he fainted. Doctors gave him first aid and then transferred him to Gaza European Hospital where he entered the surgery room to stop the bleeding and stayed inside for several hours. ‘Ala’a then was taken to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) where he went into coma. According to doctors, ‘Ala’a’s injury caused laceration in his skull, an internal bleeding that was stopped later in, brain displacement, addition to cerebral hematoma. Doctors also classified his health condition as very serious. ‘Ala’a stayed at Gaza European hospital for a month in a coma and then was transferred to al-Amal Hospital affiliated with Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) to receive medical treatment. A’la’a stayed at al-Amal Hospital for 17 days without responding to treatment. Therefore, he was taken home while still in coma. At approximately 11:00 on Friday, after his health condition got worse, ”Ala’a was transferred to Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis.at approximately 12:15, doctors announced ‘Ala’a’s death.”

At approximately 12:30 on the same Friday, a peaceful protest took part from the center of Kafer Qaddoum village, northeast of Qalqiliyah into the village’s eastern entrance, which has been closed since 2003, allegedly for the security of “Kedumim” The protestors chanted national slogans, demanded an end for the occupation and its crimes against Palestinians. The protestors threw stones at the Israeli soldiers stationed behind sand berms and the latter responded with rubber bullets, sponge-tipped bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters. As a result, a Palestinian civilian was shot and injured and received medical treatment on the field. Moreover, many protestors suffocated due to tear gas inhalation.

At approximately 12:50 on the same Friday, a peaceful protest took part from the center of Tulkarm into the annexation wall gate adjacent to Qifin village, north of Tulkarm. The protestors chanted national slogans, demanded an end for the occupation and its crimes against Palestinians. The protestors threw stones at the Israeli soldiers stationed in the abovementioned site. Israeli soldiers responded with sound bombs and tear gas canisters. As a result, a number of civilians suffocated due to tear gas inhalation.

After Friday prayer, a peaceful protest took part from the center of Beta village, southeast of Nablus into the village’s main entrance (branching from Nablus-Ramallah Street), which was closed for 4 days. The protestors raised Palestinian flags and chanted national slogans, demanded an end for the occupation and its crimes against Palestinians and condemned Trump’s peace plan that led to annexing the northern valleys by IOF. IOF suppressed the protest by firing rubber bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters. IOF clashed with the protestors. As a result, dozens of Palestinian civilians suffocated due to tear gas inhalation.

At approximately 13:00, a peaceful protest took part from the center of Qalqiliyah into Jaljoulia checkpoint (southern entrance). The protestors chanted national slogans, demanded an end for the occupation and its crimes against Palestinians and condemned Trump’s peace plan. The protestors threw stones at the Israeli soldiers stationed in the area and the latter responded with sound bombs and tear gas canisters. As a result, many civilians, including a child suffocated due to tear gas inhalation. The child taken to the hospital for medical treatment while others received medical treatment on the field.

At approximately 13:10, a peaceful protest took part from the center of Qalqiliyah into the northern crossing of the city, which is designated Palestinian workers in Israel. The protestors chanted national slogans, demanded an end for the occupation and its crimes against Palestinians and condemned Trump’s peace plan. The protestors threw stones at the Israeli soldiers stationed in the area and the latter responded with sound bombs and tear gas canisters. As a result, a number of civilians suffocated due to tear gas inhalation, including a child, who was referred to the hospital for suffering asphyxia.

At approximately 13:30 on Friday, 31 January 2020, a peaceful protest took part from the center of Tulkarm into Gate (104) established adjacent to the annexation wall, west of Tulkarm. The protestors chanted national slogans, demanded an end for the occupation and its crimes against Palestinians and condemned Trump’s peace plan. The protestors threw stones at the Israeli soldiers stationed in the area and the latter responded with rubber bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters. As a result, many civilians suffocated due to tear gas inhalation.

After Friday prayer, dozens of Palestinian young men gathered at the main entrance to al-Nabi Saleh village, northwest of Ramallah, condemning Trump’s peace plan. Some of the participants threw stones and empty bottles at Israeli soldiers stationed adjacent to the military checkpoint established in the area. Israeli soldiers fired live and rubber bullets and tear gas canisters at the protestors. As a result, Mohammed Bilal al-Tamimi (20) was shot with a live bullet in the shoulder. He was transferred to Palestine Medical Complex to receive medical treatment.

At approximately 14:00 on the same Friday, a number of Palestinian children gathered at the main entrance to Budrus village, west of Ramallah. They threw stones at Israeli soldiers stationed in the area and the latter responded with live and rubber bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters. As a result, Na’im Yusuf Marar (19) was shot with a rubber bullet in the left foot and Ahmed ‘Ayed Marar (22) was shot with a rubber bullet in the thigh. The wounded civilians were taken to Palestine Medical Complex in Ramallah for medical treatment.

At approximately 14:00 on the same Friday, a peaceful protest took part from the center of Joyous village, northeast of Qalqiliyah, into Israeli military checkpoint established adjacent to the annexation was, west of the abovementioned village. The protestors chanted national slogans, demanded an end for the occupation and its crimes against Palestinians and condemned Trump’s peace plan. The protestors threw stones at IOF stationed in the abovementioned checkpoint and the latter responded with sound bombs and tear gas canisters. As a result, many civilians suffocated due to tear gas inhalation.

At approximately 14:00 on the same Friday, dozens of Palestinian civilians took off the GMR camp in Khuza’ah village, east of Khan Younis, without any official calls for demonstrations. Some of civilians approached the border fence, adjacent to the camp and attempted to throw stones at IOF stationed in the area. Protestors also chanted national slogans against Trump’s peace plan. IOF fired live bullets and tear gas canisters at the protestors. As a result, 10 civilians injured, including 4 children, were shot and injured with live bullets and tear gas canisters. They were transferred to Gaza European Hospital in the city. Yusuf Mahmoud Mohammed Abu Nasirah (20), from Bani Suheila, east of Khan Younis, was shot with a live bullet in the abdomen.

(Names of the wounded civilians area available at PCHR)

At approximately 15:45 on the same Friday, a peaceful protest took part from the center of Qalqiliyah, into al-Razazah area, west of Qalqiliyah, where IOF signed to guard the annexation wall stationed. The protestors chanted national slogans, demanded an end for the occupation and its crimes against Palestinians and condemned Trump’s peace plan. The protestors threw stones at the Israeli soldiers stationed in the area and the latter responded with sound bombs and tear gas canisters. As a result, many civilians suffocated due to tear gas inhalation.

At approximately 16:00 on the same Friday, a group of Palestinian young men approached the border fence, east of Jabalia in northern Gaza Strip, to protest against Trump’s peace plan. They attempted to throw balloons and stones at IOF stationed along the border fence. IOF fired live bullets at them. As a result, Mohammed Nahed Abdul Ra’ouf ‘Othman (17), was hit with a shrapnel in the abdomen and ‘Oudai Hasan Abdul Rahim al-Mzain (19) was hit with a shrapnel in the right thigh. The wounded children were transferred to the Indonesian Hospital for medical treatment. Their injuries were classified between minor and moderate.

At the same time, dozens of Palestinian young men gathered in the vicinity of in Bilal Ben Rabah Mosque area “Rachel’s Tomb”, north of Bethlehem, to protests against Trump’s peace plan. Some of the participants threw stones and empty bottles at Israeli soldiers stationed in military checkpoints and the latter responded with live and rubber bullets and tear gas canisters . As a result, a number of civilians suffocated due to tear gas inhalation. They received medical treatment on the field.

At approximately 19:00, dozens of Palestinian young men gathered at the main entrance to Shu’fat village, north of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City, condemning Trump’s peace plan. Some of the protestors threw stones and empty bottles at the light train that passes through the village. IOF immediately surrounded the area and fired live and rubber bullets and tear gas canister at the protestors. IOF also arrested 2 civilians after they chased them in the village alleys and then heavily beaten them. the arrestees were identified as : Mohammed Jamal Abu Shehadah (22) and Abdul Rahim ‘Essa.

At approximately 14:30 on Saturday, 01 February 2020, dozens of Palestinian young men gathered at the northern entrance to al-Birah. They burned tires and threw stones and empty bottles at Israeli soldiers stationed at “al-Mahkamah” checkpoint established adjacent to “Beit Eil” settlement, north of the city. Israeli soldiers fired live and rubber bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters. Clashes that erupted in the area resulted in the injury of 3 civilians namely:

Sameh Zaher Sbaih (20) was shot with a rubber bullet in the thigh; Jebril all-Zair Khuri (18) was shot with a rubber bullet in the foot; and Mohammed Jihad Dar Fathi (24) was shot with a rubber bullet in the head.

The wounded civilians were transferred to Palestine Medical complex in Ramallah for medical treatment. Moreover, a number of participants suffocated due to tear gas inhalation and they received medical treatment on the field. IOF clashed with Palestinian young men for 3 consecutive hours.

At approximately 11:30 on Sunday, 02 February 2020, a peaceful protest took part in front of Hebron University into Ras al-Jourah area north of Hebron, protesting against Trump’s peace plan. When the protestors arrived at Ras al-Jourah, a large Israeli force stationed arrived and stationed at Hebron’s northern entrance and closed Halhoul Road where an Israeli military checkpoint is established. The young men threw stones at Israeli soldiers deployed between commercial shops. Israeli soldiers indiscriminately fired tear gas canisters at stone-throwers and journalists , who were present in the area to cover the incidents. As a result, a number of protestors and journalists suffocated due to tear gas inhalation. Journalists attempted to approach Israeli soldiers, so they would not be targeted. However, soldiers attacked them and ordered them to move away from the area. Israeli soldiers also fired rubber bullets at the protestors and journalists. As a result, journalist Abdul Mohsen Tayseer Abdul Mohsen Shalaldah (28) was shot with a rubber bullet in the left side of his head. He fell on the ground and had seizure and fainted. After that, Shalaldah was transferred to al-Ahli hospital in Hebron. After medical examinations, Shalaldah suffered a fracture in the skull. IOF clashed with protestors until 15:00. IOF arrested Mohammed Osamah Melhem (21).

Journalist Shalaldah said to PCHR’s fieldworker:

“I was about 30 meters away from Israeli soldiers and about 100 meters away from stone-throwers as I was wearing the “Press marked uniform”. IOF heavily fired tear gas canisters at the area. As a result, I suffocated due to tear gas inhalation, so I wore the muzzle. After that I heard a sound of gunfire. I felt something hit my head and then fell on the ground. I fainted and had seizure. When walk up, I was at al-Ahli hospital. Until now, I suffer from my injury.”

At approximately 12:40, on the same Sunday, a peaceful protest took part from the center of Tulkarm into annexation wall gate, adjacent to Qifin village, north of Tulkarm. The protestors chanted national slogans demanding the end of, demanded an end for the occupation and its crimes against Palestinians and condemned Trump’s peace plan. The protestors threw stones at the Israeli soldiers stationed in the area and the latter responded with sound bombs and tear gas canisters. As a result, a number of civilians suffocated due to tear gas inhalation.

At approximately 13:00 on the same Sunday, dozens of Palestinian outraged young men gathered in Bab al-Zawiyah area in the center of Hebron. They burned tires and threw stones and empty bottles adjacent to the military Checkpoint (56) established at the entrance to al-Shuhada’a Street, which is closed by IOF. In the meantime, Israeli soldiers deployed in the area and topped roofs of nearby houses and fired sound bombs and tear gas canisters at stone-throwers and at commercial shops. As a result, a number of civilians and protestors suffocated due to tear gas inhalation. Israeli soldiers continued chasing protestors and indiscriminately fired rubber bullets and tear gas canisters at them. Journalist Mashhour Hasan al-Wahwah (37)

At approximately 14:00 on the same Sunday, dozens of Palestinian young men took part at the entrance to l-‘Aroub refugee camp, north of Hebron, where IOF established a military checkpoint in the area. When the protestors approached the area, they threw stones and closed the road by burnt tires. Israeli soldiers chased the protestors and indiscriminately fired sound bombs and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, a number of civilians suffocated due to tear gas inhalation. Child Ahmed ‘Emad Abu Sharar (13) was arrested by IOF near the UNRWA distribution center and taken to a military checkpoint established in the camp. Abu Sharar was released for 3 hours after clashes ended.

At approximately 14:30 on the same Sunday, a peaceful protest took part from the center of Qalqiliyah into Jaljoulia checkpoint, south of the city. The protestors chanted national slogans, demanded an end for the occupation and its crimes against Palestinians and condemned Trump’s peace plan. The protestors threw stones at the Israeli soldiers stationed in the area and the latter responded with sound bombs and tear gas canisters. As a result, many civilians suffocated due to tear gas inhalation.

At approximately 15:10 on the same Sunday, a peaceful protest took part from the center of Qalqiliyah into Jaljoulia checkpoint, south of Qalqiliyah. The protestors chanted national slogans, demanded an end for the occupation and its crimes against Palestinians and condemned Trump’s peace plan. The protestors threw stones at the Israeli soldiers stationed in the area and the latter responded with sound bombs and tear gas canisters. As a result, a number of civilians suffocated due to tear gas inhalation.

At approximately 15:40, a number of Palestinian young men took part at the entrance to al-Birah. The protestors threw stones at IOF stationed at “al-Mahkamah” checkpoint established near “Beit Eil” settlement. IOF fired rubber bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, many civilians suffocated due to tear gas inhalation. IOF clashes with Palestinian young men until 18:00.

At approximately 13:30 on Monday, 03 February 2020, IOF stationed at “Jaljoulia” Checkpoint established south of Qalqiliyah, suppressed a protest organized by dozens of civilians against Trump’s peace plan. IOF chased the young men, who gathered in the area and clashes erupted between them. IOF fired rubber bullets, sound bomb and tear gas canisters at the young men. As a result, a number of civilians suffocated due to tear gas inhalation and they received medical treatment on the field.

At approximately 15:15, IOF stationed at the annexation wall gate was established at lands of Qifin village, west of Tulkarm, suppressed a protest organized by dozens of civilians against Trump’s peace plan. IOF chased the young men, who gathered in the area as clashes erupted between them both. IOF fired rubber bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at the protestors. As a result, a number of protestors suffocated due to tear gas inhalation. They received medical treatment on the field.

At approximately 17:00, IOF stationed at “Eyal” checkpoint established in the northern area of Qalqiliyah, suppressed a protest organized by dozens of civilians against Trump’s peace plan. IOF chased the young men, who gathered in the area. Clashes erupted in the area for 2 hours and IOF fired rubber bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters. As a result, Yusuf Ibrahim ‘Adel (14) was shot with a rubber bullet in the right humerus, causing its fracture. ‘Adel was referred to Darwish Nazal hospital in Qalqiliyah to receive medical treatment.

At approximately 18:20 on the same Monday, IOF stationed at the annexation wall gate established on Jayous village lands, north of Qalqiliyah, suppressed a protest organized by dozens of civilians against Trump’s peace plan. IOF chased the young men who gathered in the area and clashes broke out. They fired rubber bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, many protesters suffocated due to tear gas inhalation and received medical treatment in the field.

At approximately 21:00 on the same Monday, IOF stationed at “Eyal” Crossing established on Qalqiliyah lands, north of Qalqiliyah, suppressed a protest organized by dozens of civilians against Trump’s peace plan. IOF chased the young men who gathered in the area and clashes broke out. They fired rubber bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at protesters. As a result, many protesters suffocated due to tear gas inhalation and received medical treatment in the field.

At approximately 19:00 on Wednesday, 05 February 2020, a peaceful protest took part from the vicinity of and mosque in Beit Ummer village, north of Hebron into the village’s eastern entrance, where IOF established a military checkpoint. The participants raised Palestinian flags and chanted national slogans. When the protestors approached ‘Asidah area and threw stones at IOF military vehicles. Israeli soldiers chased the protestors and indiscriminately fired rubber bullets, sound bombs, and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, an 18-year-old civilian was shot with a rubber bullet in the head. He was referred to the village medical center. Moreover, a number of civilians suffocated due to tear gas inhalation. IOF clashed with Palestinian young men until 20:30 on the same day. No arrests were reported.

Shooting and other violations of the right to life and bodily integrity

At approximately 13:00 on Thursday, 30 January 2020, dozens of young men gathered near the western entrance to al-‘Aroub refugee camp, north of Hebron and threw stones at the IOF near the checkpoint established at the camp entrance. IOF chased the stone-throwers into the camp and fired sound bombs at them. IOF also arrested 2 children after being ambushed between the houses in the alleys. They were identified as Naser Hasan Mohammed Jawabrah (15) and Qusay Bassam Abu Hashhash (15). During the clashes which continued until 17:00, IOF fired rubber bullets and teargas canisters at the protesters and between houses. As a result, civilians suffocated due to teargas inhalation.

Around the same time, outraged Palestinian young men gathered in Bab al-Zawiyah area in central Hebron and threw stones at the military checkpoint (56) at the entrance to the closed Shuhadaa’ Street. IOF fired teargas canisters and sound bombs at the stone-throwers. As a result, a number of them suffocated due to teargas inhalation. Ten minutes later, the soldiers chased the stone-throwers in al-Sa’ah Square area and fired live and rubber bullets at them. However, no injuries were reported.

At approximately 15:30 on the same day, IOF moved into Kufur Qaddoum village, northeast of Qalqiliyah. A number of Palestinian young men gathered and threw stones at the IOF, who in response fired sounbd bombs, teargas canisters and rubber bullets. As a result, Mohammed Muhanad Khaled Ishteiwi (15) was wounded with a rubber bullet in the head that penetrated the skull from the right side of the brain. His injury was deemed serious, so he was taken to Rafidia Governmental Hospital in Nablus and then referred to Hadassah Hospital in Israel.

At approximately 16:35, IOF stationed along the border fence with the Gaza Strip opened fire at the agricultural lands, east of al-Shokah village in eastern Rafah. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 16:40, An IOF drone fired a missile at a vacant land adjacent to Jakar Street, east of al-Shokeh in eastern Rafah. Around 2 minutes later, another drone missile was fired at a vacant land near the area where the former Gaza International airport was located, southeast of al-Shokah village in eastern Rafah. Five minutes later, 2 other drone missiles were fired at a vacant land near the Military Sofa site, northeast of al-Shokah village in eastrn Rafah. No casualties were reported.

Around the same time, IOF stationed along the border fence, east of al-Shokah village in eastern Rafah fired 7 artillery shells at the GMR encampment, vacant lands and other sites in the area. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 02:45 on Friday, 31 January 2020, IOF warplanes fired around 14 missiles at the western Rafah area, targeting a military site belonging to the Palestinian armed groups near the Saudi neighborhood, southwest of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. One of the missiles hit a water well belonging to the Coastal Municipalities Water Utility (CMWU), destroying it. CMWU said in a statement published on its Facebook page that the water well gives 60 metric cups/hour, which 30,000 residents of the targeted area benefited from. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 05:30, IOF raided al-Aqsa Mosque in the Old City of occupied East Jerusalem for the third Friday consecutively. IOF attacked the worshippers following the Fajr Prayers by beating them and firing rubber bullets at them to leave the mosque yards. As a result, 10 civilians were wounded with rubber bullets and 3 others were arrested. Eyewitnesses said that IOF surrounded dozens of worshippers around few meters away from Bab al-Rahmah praying area while the latter were heading towards al-Qibli mosque and shouting “Allahu Akbar”. The IOF ordered the worshippers to go back and leave the mosque and prevented them from marching towards the Dome of the Rock or the Qibli mosque. The eyewitnesses also sasid that the worshippers who were on top of the Dome started shouting “Allahu Akbar” in protest against scrounging and preventing the other worshippers from marching forwards. During that, IOF in large numbers raided the area and fired rubber bullets heavily at the worshippers to force them to leave via Hatta Gate. The eyewitnesses said that IOF also attacked the citizens who were outside at the Hattah Gate and arrested 3 of them. They were identified as Mohammed Abu Shoushah (24), Mahmoud Dawoud al-Teryaqi (19) and Ahmed al-Kiswani (22).

Note: PCHR keeps the names of the wounded.

At approximately 13:30 on Friday, 31 January 2020, dozens of outraged young men gathered following a peaceful organized by the National Factions in Hebron near the military checkpoint established at the entrance to al-Shuhadaa’ Street in Bab al-Zawiyah area in central Hebron. The young men threw stones and Molotov Cocktails at the soldiers stationed at the checkpoint. The soldiers fired teargas canisters, sound bombs and rubber bullets at the stone-throwers. As a result, a 20-year-old civilian was wounded with a rubber bullet to the right leg, and a number of protesters suffocated due to teargas inhalation. Clashes continued until 18:00, but no arrests were reported.

At approximately 14:00, IOF moved into ‘Aqabah Refugee Camp, south of Jericho. Children and young men gathered to throw stones and empty bottles at the IOF vehicles. IOF responded by firing rubber bulelts, sound bombs and teargas canisters at the protesters in the center of the refugee camp. As a result, 2 civilians were wounded; one of them was arrested: a 19-year-old man with a rubber bullet in the feet while the other was Belal ‘Ali Najadah was hit with teargas canister shrapnel to the head and was arrested by IOF.

At approximately 15:00, young men gathered at the entrance to Beit Ummar, north of Hebron while an IOF infantry unit was deployed in ‘Asidah area adjacent to the village entrance. The young men threw stones at the Israeli soldiers, burnt tires and closed the road with metal barricades. The soldiers chased the young men and fired teargas canisters and sound bombs randomly. As a result, some of them suffocated due to teargas inhalation. The young men continued to throw stones while the soldiers randomly fired rubber bullets. As a result, Mohammed ‘Ayyad ‘Awad (55), a volunteering photographer at Btselem, was wounded with a rubber bullet to the left foot while covering the clashes, which continued until 19:00. No arrests were reported.

At approximately 16:00 on the same Friday, dozens of young men gathered at the entrance to ‘Anata village, northeast of occupied East |Jerusalem protesting against Trump’s peace plan. Protesters threw stones and empty bottles at the IOf vehicles stationed near the village entrance. Immediately, IOF heavily fired live and rubber bullets as well as teargas canisters at the protesters. Many protesters suffocated due to tear gas inhalation and received medical treatment in the field.

At approximately 17:30, IOF moved into the eastern area of ‘Azoun village, east of Qalqiliyah. Some civilians gathered and threw stones at the IOF, who heavily fired sound bombs and teargas canisters at them. No casualties were reported, but IOF arrested Ra’ef Shaher ‘Othman Redwan (17) and withdrew.

At approximately 18:00 on the same day, dozens of young men gathered near Sho’afat military checkpoint, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem protesting against Trump’s peace plan. Some protesters threw stones and empty bottles at the IOF stationed at the checkpoint. IOF heavily fired live and rubber bullets and teargas canisters at them. As a result, many protesters suffocated due to tear gas inhalation and received medical treatment in the field.

At approximately 21:00 on the same day, dozens of young men gathered at the entrance to al-Ram village, north occupied East Jerusalem, protesting against Trump’s peace plan. Some protesters threw stones and empty bottles at the IOF stationed at the village entrance. IOF heavily fired live and rubber bullets and teargas canisters at them. As a result, many protesters suffocated due to tear gas inhalation and received medical treatment in the field.

At approximately 14:00 on Saturday, 01 February 2020, IOF stationed along the border fence with Israel, east of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip, fired live bullets at the agrictural lands adjacent to the fence. As a result, Mohammed Salem Salamah Abu Sel’ah (42) was wounded with a live bullet that entered and exited his right leg and sustained shrapnel in the left leg while he was working an agrctural land around 600 meters away from the fence. He was left bleeding because none could reach him due to the IOF shooting. Around Half an hour later, a young man managed to take him to the Indonian Hospital, where his condition was deemed moderate.

At approximately 12:30 on Sunday, 02 February 2020, IOF attacked Burin High School located at the eastern entrance to Burn village, southeast of Nablus, when students were in class; some of them were in the school yards. IOF fired a barrage teargas canisters at the school after they claimed some students threw stones at them from inside the school. The school administration decided to evacuate it, and all classes were emptied. On their way out of school to the main street, Mahmoud Sa’id Najjar (11), a fifth grade student, was hit and wounded with a teargas canister in the head. He was treated in the field.

At approximately 17:00 on Sunday, 02 February 2020, IOF stationed along the border fence with Israel, east of al-Salqa Valley village, east of Deir al-Balah, opened fire at the agrictural lands adjacent to the border fence. The shooting continued sporadically until late evening, but no casualties were reported.

At approximately 13:00 on Monday, 03 February 2020, IOF gunboats stationed off western Rafah Shore in the southern Gaza Strip chased Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 5 nautical miles. They opened fire and pumped skunk water at them in addition to preventing fishermen from pulling out their nets and confiscating them.

Tareq Ziyad Ahmed Hasan Kaskin (32) from al-Shati’ refugee camp, west of Gaza City, said that IOF confiscated 4 nets while fishing on a small boat with his brother, Amir (32) and Mohammed Mahdi Abu Riyalah (17). IOF also confiscated 17 nets belonging to Mohammed Isma’il Abu Dgheim from Deir al-Balah who was sailing with two other fishermen on a small fishing boat.

At approximately 13:30 on Monday, 03 February 2020, dozens of young men gathered at Bab al-Zawiyah in central Hebron, burnt tires, and threw stones and Molotov Cocktails at the military checkpoint established at the entrance to al-Shuhadaa’ Street. IOF fired rubber bullets, tear gas canisters and sound bombs and chased the stone-throwers into al-Tofah Valley Street and al-Sa’ah Square. As a result, a 19-year-old civilian was wounded with a rubber bullet in the left eye and taken to the Governmental Hospital for treatment while other civilians suffocated due to teargas inhalation. The clashes continued until 18:00, but no arrests were reported.

At approximately 15:30, IOF gunboats stationed off western Khan Younis shore in the southern Gaza Strip opened fire at the Palestinian fishing boats sailing within the allowed fishing area (10 nautical miles.) The gunboats surrounded a fishing boat, where 3 fishermen were on board and identified as Ramadan ‘Ali Salah (44), his nephew ‘Ali Wael Salah (14) and Majed Mahmoud Meqdad (48), all of them from the Shati’ Refugee camp in Gaza City. The Israeli naval soldiers ordered the fishermen to take off their clothes, jump in the wayer and swim towards one of the Israeli gunboats. They were arrested while their boat was confiscated and taken along with the fiserhmen to Ashdod Seaport. During the chase, the gunboats drowned 22 fishing nets belonging to Mos’ab Isma’il Abu Dgheim, while the other fishermen were forced to leave the sea. At approximately 23:30 on the same day, IOF released the 3 fishermen via the Beit Hanoun “Erez” crossing in the northern Gaza Strip, but kept the fishing boat under custody. Ramadan ‘Ali Mahmoud Salah, one of the released fishermen, said to a PCHR fieldworker that the Israeli gunboats fired rubber bullets at them, and he was shot in his left foot and Majed Meqdad in the back. The Israeli soldiers ordered them to jump into the water; they were arrested, taken to Ashdod Seaport and interrogated until 23:30 when they were released. The boat is still in confiscation.

At approximately 01:55 on Tuesday, 04 February 2020, IOF moved into ‘Aqabet Jaber refugee camp, south of Jericho. Some civilians gathered to throw stones and empty bottles at the IOF vehicles in the camp alleys. IOF fired live and rubber bullets as well as teargas canisters and sound bombs at the civilians. As a result, 2 civilians sustained teargas canister shrapnel wounds to the lower extremities while other civilians suffocated due to teargas inhalation and were treated in the field. Meanwhile, IOF raided and searched ‘Emad Hasan Redwan Abu Hamad’s (32) house, arresting the latter and withdrew.

At approximately 09:30 on Tuesday, IOF gunboats stationed off the Khan Younis shore in the southern Gaza Strip chased Palestinian fishing boats sailing within the allowed fishing area (6-10 nautical miles) and opened fire at them. IOF also heavily pumped water at the boats, damaging and overturning two of them. As a result, the fishing equipment were lost and a fisherman namely Yaser Zaki Mohammed al-Lahham (35) was wounded when he was on one of the boats with his brother Ibrahim (26) and Salim Hasan al-Laham (38), from Khan Younis. Yaser sustained a fracture in one of his left hand fingers. Meanwhile, the other boat was boarded by 4 fishermen, from Gaza City, who were identified as Ahmed ‘Abdel Hamid ‘Amer Hejo (24), Yehia ‘Abdullah al-‘Absi (26) and his 2 brothers: Nemer (27) and ‘Ali (28). A number of fishermen managed to pull out the 2 boats which were damaged and overturned and to save the fishermen, who fell in the water. The wounded fisherman was taken to Naser Hospital in Khan Younis.

At approximately 11:20, IOF stationed along the border fence, east of Deir al-Balah, opened fire at the shepherds adjacent to the border fence, forcing them to leave the area for fear of being injured. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 10:45 on Tuesday, 04 February 2020, IOF gunboats stationed off Khan Younis shore in the southern Gaza Strip, opened fire at the Palestinian fishing boats sailing within the allowed fishing area (10 nautical miles) The gunboats also pumped skunk water at the boats and chased them in order to force them sailing back to the shore. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 15:00, IOF erupted a checkpoint at the northwestern entrance to Jabe’a village, south of Jenin. Palestinian young men and children gathered in the village and threw stones at the IOF stationed at the checkpoint. IOF fired toxic teargas canisters and sound bombs at the protesters and chased them in order to disperse them. As a result, a number of them suffocated due to teargas inhalation and received treatment in the field.

Around the same time, dozens of young men gathered in Bab al-Zawiyah area in central Hebron, burnt tires, threw stones and Molotov Cocktails at the military checkpoint established at the entrance to al-Shuhadaa’ Street. The soldiers were deployed at the checkpoint entrance and fired sound bombs, teargas canisters and rubber bullets at the protesters during clashes that continued or 2 hours. As a result, many suffocated due to teargas inhalation and treated in the field.

At approximately 08:30 on Wednesday, 05 February 2020, IOF stationed along the border fence with Israel, east of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, opened fire at the agricultural lands in Khuza’ah village adjacent to the border fence.

At approximately 08:30, IOF stationed along the border fence, east of Khan Younis in southern Gaza strip, opened fire at Palestinian agricultural lands in Khuza’ah village, adjacent to the border fence.

At approximately 09:30, Israeli gunboats stationed west of Rafah shore in southern Gaza Strip heavily opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within the fishing allowed area (4 nautical miles) and chased them. Fishermen were forced to flee fearing of being wounded or arrested. Neither casualties nor material damage was reported.

In a new crime of IOF’s excessive use of force, IOF killed a Palestinian child after an Israeli sniper directly shot him with a live bullet in his heart near a military checkpoint in Hebron.

According to PCHR’s initial investigations, at approximately 14:30 on Wednesday, dozens of Palestinian young men took part at Bab al-Zawiyah area in the center of Hebron. They burned tires in roads leading to the Israeli Military Checkpoint (56) established on al-Shuhada’a street. They young men threw stones at Israeli soldiers stationed behind the checkpoint and the latter indiscriminately fired sound bombs and tear gas canisters. Israeli snipers also topped roofs of buildings that are adjacent to the abovementioned checkpoint and opened fire At approximately 16:00, an Israeli soldiers stationed on a building’s roof fired 3 live bullets at Mohammed Salman Ta’mah al-Haddad (17) from a distance of 100 meters as Mohammed was present near an old market, 50 meters away from the checkpoint’s entrance. As a result, Mohammed was shot and injured with a live bullet in the heart and fell on the ground. A number of young men managed to reach Mohammed and transferred him via an ambulance to Hebron Governmental Hospital. Few minutes later, doctors pronounced Mohammed’s death after being shot and injured with a live bullet that penetrated his heart and caused a severe bleeding. After Half an hour of Mohammed’s death, his family came and took his dead body to their home in al-Karantena area, south of Hebron. When the funeral procession reached Wad al-Harya area for performing prayer on Mohammed, an Israeli infantry unit arrived at the area. The young men threw stones at Israeli soldiers and the latter stepped out of their military vehicles and fired several live bullets. No casualties were reported.

Incursions and arrests:

Thursday, 30 January 2020:

At approximately 00:30, IOF moved into al-Issaweya village, northeast of the occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched several houses and arrested (3) children: Mohammed Majdi Ateya (16), Mohammed Dawoud Mahmoud (16), and Mohammed Amjad Ateya (17). The children were taken to “Salah al-Dein” police station. Later, IOF released Mohammed Majdi Ateya and Mohammed Dawoud Mahmoud on condition of home confinement for two weeks.

At approximately 02:00, IOF moved into al-Thawri neighborhood, south of the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched several houses and arrested (4) children: Ehab Khalil Eskafi (17), Yousef Abdeen (17), Mohammed Abdullah Shwaiky (15), and Nour Jameel Ghaith (17).

At approximately 14:00, a group of children gathered in an agricultural land where the Israeli infantry units constantly stationed in al-Thohr near “Karmi Tsour” settlement, south Beit Ummer village, north of Hebron. Once the children stepped, a group of Israeli forces who were hidden between the trees attacked them, and took two of the children to the military camp in the abovementioned settlement. The arrested children are: Hamza Sameeh Issa Bahr (14) and Abdullah Fahd Sabarna (12). The activist Mohammed Awad said to PCHR’s fieldworker that the Israeli soldiers took the two children by force to the settlement, when the mother of one of them tried to catch up her son, the Israeli soldiers banned her and one of them kicked her leg.

At approximately 15:00, IOF moved into al-Jalazon refugee camp, north of Ramallah. They raided and searched Ribhi Yaser Masarwa’s (13) house and arrested him.

At approximately 09:00, IOF moved into al-Sa’deya neighborhood in the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched Ali Issa Met’eb’s (43) house and arrested him. It should be noted that IOF threatened and warned Ali to not distribute drinks and food on the prayers at al-Aqsa Mosque’s gates on Friday.

At approximately 14:20, IOF stationed at Tayaseer checkpoint, east of Tubas, arrested Yaser al-Bahsh (26) from Nablus. Yaser was taken to an unknown destination.

At approximately 21:00, IOF moved into Obaid neighborhood, in al-Issaweya village, northeast of the occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched several houses and arrested (5) civilians including a child: Mohammed Marwan Obaid (19), Ali Sufian Obaid (18), Mohammed Omran Obaid (22), Mohammed Mobtasem Obaid (19), and Samer Anwar Obaid (34).

IOF carried out (14) incursions in Jenin, Aseera al-Shamaleya, Sebastya, Qablan, Yetma, Madama, Buren, Owrta, Ejnesinya, and Jbeil villages in Nablus, Beit Ummer, al-Shoyoukh, Ethna, and Deir al-Asal villages in Hebron. No arrested were reported.

Friday, 31 January 2020:

At approximately 01:30, IOF reinforced with heavy military vehicles, moved into al-Fawwar refugee camp, south of Hebron. They raided and searched three houses and arrested (3) civilians and took them to an unknown destination. The arrestees are: Hamad Rashad Abu Jouda (24), Ma’moun Rashad Joudi (23), and Wissam Riziq al-Badawi (21).

At approximately 02:00, IOF moved into Bab Hatta neighborhood in the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched Munir Salah al-Basti’s (25) house and arrested him. al- Basti was released after a few hours.

At approximately 03:00, IOF moved into Jabal al-Mokaber village, south of the occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched Khaled Amer Alian’s (26) house and took him to one of the investigation centers.

At approximately 11:40, IOF stationed in al-Qatanin gate, one of al-Aqsa Mosque’s Gates in the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City, arrested Shady Saad al-Mtour (44), the Secretary of Fatah movement in Jerusalem. While Shady was in al-Aqsa Mosque yards with his children, he received a summons via a phone call for investigation. IOF threatened him from storming al-Aqsa Mosque if he did not get out of al-Qatanin gate, and took him to “Beit al-Yaho” investigation center, and banned him from entering al-Aqsa Mosque for one week.

At approximately 13:00, IOF arrested Ahmed Abdullah Abu Ghazala (51) and Ibrahem Ali al-Natsha (24) while presented around al-Asbat Gate, one of al-Aqsa Mosque’s Gates in the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They were taken to the investigation center, and released after a few hours without conditions.

At approximately 14:30, IOF arrested Mohannad (20) and his Brother Ahmed Mohammed Alia (23), while they were grazing sheep in the northern valleys, east of Tubas, and took them to an unknown destination.

At approximately 19:00, IOF moved into al-Thawri neighborhood, south of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched Mohammed Yehya al-Daqaq’s (26) house, and handed him a summons to refer to the “Ouz” police station, south of the occupied Jerusalem.

At approximately 20:30, IOF moved into al-Issaweya village, northeast of the occupied East Jerusalem. They stationed around al-Arba’een Mosque in the center of the village, and then arrested two children and took them to “Salah al-Dein” investigation center for investigation. The arrestees are: Mohammed Haitham Mostafa (16) and Qasem Hamza Dirbas (17).

IOF carried out (8) incursions in Jama’een, Burin, and Qaryout villages in Nablus, al-Mowreq, Beit Ummer, Beit Amra, Yatta, and Halhoul villages in Hebron. No arrests were reported.

Saturday, 01 February 2020:

At approximately 02:00, IOF reinforced with several heavy military vehicles, moved into Tarqoumeya, west of Hebron. They raided and searched Ahmed Ja’afra’s house. No arrests were reported.

In the same day, IOF established a temporary military checkpoint on the entrance of Jeet village, north of Qalqiliya. IOF arrested Ahmed Emad Eshteiwi (19) who lives in Kafr Kadoum village, northeast of Qalqiliya, and took him to an unknown destination.

At approximately 15:00, IOF moved into al-Issaweya village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched Ahmed Mohammed Dirbas’s (25) house and handed Ahmed a summons to refer to “al-Qishla” police station in the morning of the next day. It should be noted that Dirbas was banned from entering al-Aqsa Mosque for three months.

At approximately 21:00, IOF moved into Solwan village, south of the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched Omran Kareem Abu Sbaih’s (22) house and handed Ahmed a summons to refer to “al-Qishla” police station in the morning of the next day. Abu Sbaih said that IOF investigated with him about participating in slogans inside al-Aqsa Mosque, and then released him after a few hours on condition of banning his entry to al-Aqsa Mosque for two weeks.

At approximately 23:00, IOF stationed at al-Nabi Saleh’s temporary military checkpoint, northwest of Ramallah, stopped and arrested Basel Thalji al-Rimawi (21) who lives in Beit Rima village. Basel was taken to an unknown destination.

IOF carried out (6) incursions in Madama southeast of Nablus, Hebron, Beit Ummer, Halhoul, al-‘Aroub refugee camp, and Beit Kahel villages in Hebron.

Sunday, 02 February 2020:

At approximately 01:00, IOF moved into Azoun, east of Qalqiliya. They raided and searched Adam Mahmoud Badwan’s (58) house and arrested him along with his son Mahmoud (25) claiming that he was in a possession of a weapon.

Around the same time, IOF reinforced with heavy military vehicles, moved into Beit Owa, southwest of Dura, southwest of Hebron. They raided and searched Waleed Mohammed Masalma’s house and arrested him along with his son Mohammed (15).

Around the same time, IOF reinforced with heavy military vehicles, moved into Beit Ummer, north of Hebron. They raided and searched Mohammed Jehad Sabarna’s (17) house and arrested him.

At approximately 02:00, IOF reinforced with heavy military vehicles, moved into Sourif, west of Hebron. They raided and searched several houses and handed Ahmed Isma’el Ghunaimat (39), Khader Ahmed Ghunaimat (62), Mo’ath Sameh ‘Ar’ar (39), and Ahmed al-Hour (40) summonses to refer to the Israeli intelligence services “Shen Bet” in “Gush Etzion” settlement, south of Bethlehem. No arrests were reported.

At approximately 03:00, IOF moved into Bab Hatta neighborhood in the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched Mohammed Khaled Sharifa’s (24) house and arrested him.

At approximatelt 05:00, IOF moved into Wadi Hilweh neighborhood in Solwan village, south of the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched several houses and arrested belonging to Samrin Family, and arrested Shadi Mohammed Samrin (44), and Ibrahim Khader Samrin (54). IOF also handed the elderly Sheikh Adam Samrin (83) a summons to refer to Israeli Intelligence Services, on ground of a settler reported that they cleaned a mosque’s stairs in a street belonging to the settlers.

At approximately 16:00, IOF stationed at “al-Nashash” military checkpoint, south of Bethlehem, arrested Ra’ed Emad Masalma (16), claiming that he attempted to stab an Israeli soldier. Ra’ed was taken to an unknown destination.

At approximately 18:00, IOF arrested (4) children while presented in Ras al-‘Amoud neighborhood, east of the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. IOF took Mousa Naser (16), Ibrahim Ahmed al-Razim (15), Abdullah Sarandah (16), and Tayseer Abdulnabi (16) to “Salah al-Dein” police station.

At approximately 22:45, IOF established a temporary military checkpoint on the entrance of ‘Arraba village, southwest of Jenin. They arrested Nour al-Dein Mohammed Anis Lahlouh (26) who lives in Jenin refugee camp, west of Jenin. Eyewitnesses said that while Lahlouh was driving his car he found a military checkpoint so he accidently deviate his car from its way and hit the concrete block. IOF immediately started firing in the air and arrested Lahlouh, and then took him to an unknown destination.

IOF carried out (6) incursions in ‘Arraba and Jaba’, south of Jenin, Ethna, Bani Na’em, Beit al-Roush, and Yatta in Hebron.

Monday, 02 February 2020:

At approximately 01:00, IOF moved into Qalqiliyah. They raided and searched two houses belonging to Majdi Jamil Tetan (20) and Jamal Jamil Tetan (25), and arrested them.

At the same time, IOF moved into Hendazah Mount area, east of Bethlehem. They raided and searched Nasri Bilal ‘Ayesh’s (22) house and arrested him.

At the same time, IOF reinforced with several military SUVs moved into Beit Ummer village, north of Hebron. They raided and searched Haitham Mahmoud Salibi’s (40) house and arrested his 15-year-old son and took him to the area where IOF military vehicles stationed. In the meantime, another Israeli force raided and searched Bassam Badawi Ekleil’s (55) house and al-Handasah Company for medical drugs in al-Boq’ah area. At approximately 03:30, IOF withdrew from the city and the arrestees were taken to an unknown destination.

At approximately 01:30, IOF moved into Furik village, northeast of Nablus. They raided and searched several houses and arrested Kan’an ‘Adel Ahmed Zalmout Khatatbah (40), Head of Water Department at Beit Furik Municipality, and Ma’rouf Nayef Abu al-Su’oud Hanani (26).

At approximately 02:00, an Israeli force reinforced with several military SUVs moved into Hebron. They raided and searched a Mousa Abdul Khaleq Seder’s (60) house in Nemrah neighborhood and arrested his son Osama (19(.

At approximately 02:30, IOF moved into al-Hashimiyah village, west of Jenin. They raided and searched several houses and arrested Mohammed Walid Taher Jarar (24) and ‘Amr Nayef Mohammed Jarar (29(.

At approximately 02:40, IOF moved into Qalandiya refugee camp, north of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched 2 houses belonging to Mohammed ‘Ali Mtair (24) and Nasser Abu Zediyah and arrested them.

At approximately 04:00, IOF moved into al-Jenan neighborhood in the center of al-Birah. They raided and searched Muhanned Abdul Baset Shawabkah’s (31) house and arrested him.

At approximately 04:40, IOF moved into Silwad village, northeast of Ramallah. They raided and searched several houses and arrested Mohammed Basem Mohammed Hamad (27) and Amir Da’as Hamad (25).

At the same time, IOF moved into Kafer Ne’mah village, west of Ramallah. They raided and searched several houses and arrested ‘Adi Mohammed Abu ‘Adi (26).

At approximately 10:00, IOF arrested and heavily beaten Montaha Amarah, from Zulfah village, an Arab village in Israel, when she was present in front of “al-Qeshlah” police center in occupied Eeast Jerusalem’s Old City. It should be noted that, a week ago, IOF informed Amarah a decision to deny her access to al-Aqsa Mosque for 6 months.

At approximately 12:35, IOF established a temporary checkpoint at the entrance to al-Laban eastern village, southeast of Nablus, and arrested Ahmed Ghazi ‘Ezzat Saqer (23), from ‘Askar refugee camp, northeast of Nablus.

At approximately 15:00, IOF arrested ‘Orabi Sadeq al-Reheq (15) when he was present in al-Rababah neighborhood in Silwan village, south of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City.

At approximately 16:00, an Israeli force reinforced with several military vehicles moved into Ethna village, west of Hebron. They raided and searched Rezeq Khalil Tamizi’s (54) house and withdrew later. No arrests were reported.

At approximately 17:30, Israeli police arrested Zaid Osamah Ghurab (17) and Islam Mohammed al-Tawil (16) when they were present in the vicinity of al-Rahmah prayer hall, east of al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. The police took the 2 children to Bab al-Selselah police station in the Old City for investigation. Few hours, Israeli authorities released the children.

At approximately 19:00, IOF stationed at a temporary military checkpoint near al-Nashash area, south of Bethlehem, arrested Mo’ath ‘Atef Abu ‘Akar (31) and ‘Ammar Abu ‘Akar (33), from al-Duheisha refugee camp, and took them to al-Mascubiyah detention center in occupied Jerusalem’s Old City.

At approximately 21:30, IOF moved into Tubas, and established a temporary military checkpoint on the northwestern entrance. They stopped and searched the Palestinian vehicles and checked their ID cards. Meanwhile, the Israeli soldiers called a Palestinian mechanical who was near them, and started cursing, hitting, and kicking him by their legs and rifles’ butts which caused bruises and pain in the head and back. Then they called the PRC ambulance in Tubas, and he was taken to Tubas Turkish Hospital to receive treatment. Later, they recognized that his name is Ahmed Mahmoud Abu al-Rab (20) living in Qabatya, southeast of Jenin. At approximately 22:30, he was referred to Khalil Suliman Governmental Hospital in Jenin to continue his treatment.

IOF carried out (3) incursions in Dura, Karma, Beit Oula villages in Hebron. No arrests were reported.

Tuesday, 03 February 2020:

At approximately 01:00, IOF reinforced with heavy military vehicles, moved into al-Tabaqa neighborhood, south of Dura, southwest of Hebron. They raided and searched Mohammed Salama Abu Ras’s (40) house and arrested him.

Around the same time, IOF reinforced with heavy military vehicles, moved into Dura, southwest of Hebron. They raided and searched two houses and arrested Ahmed Jamal Masalma (33), and Mohammed Abdulrahman Amro (28).

At approximately 01:30, IOF moved into Nablus. They raided and searched several houses and arrested Waleed Riadh Mohammed Dakhil (19), from Nablus; and Harbi Majdi Ashour (22), from Ashour’s Kroum neighborhood south of Nablus.

Around the same time, IOF moved into Deir al-Ghusoun village, north of Tulkarm. They raided and searched the Lawyer Khaled Mohammed Abu Issa’s (25) house and arrested him.

At approximately 01:50, IOF moved into al-Dheesha refugee camp, south of Bethlehem. They raided and searched Adam Emad Fararja’s (19) house and arrested him.

At approximately 02:00, IOF moved into Izbet al-Tayah in Tulkarm. They raided and searched Ahmed Subhi Abu Alfaya’s (38), an employee in the municipality, and arrested him.

At approximately 02:00, IOF reinforced with heavy military vehicles, moved into Ethna, west of Hebron. They raided and searched Maysoun Abdulhaleem Tumaizi’s (38) house and arrested her.

At approximately 02:30, IOF stationed at the southern entrance of Kaft Hares village, north of Salfit, arrested Mohammed Abdulaziz al-Asa’ad (16), and took him to an unknown destination.

At approximately 03:00, IOF reinforced with heavy military vehicles, moved into al-Fawwar refugee camp. They raided and searched Mohannad Abdullah Ghatasha’s (27) house and arrested him.

At approximately 04:00, IOF reinforced with heavy military vehicles, moved into Sa’eer, north of Hebron. They raided and searched Mohammed Emad Jaradat’s (26) house and arrested him.

At approximately 03:00, IOF reinforced with heavy military vehicles, moved into Beit Owr al-Tahta, west of Ramallah. They raided and searched two houses and arrested Mohammed Mahmoud Suliman (24) and Ibrahim Musbah Suliman (34), and took them to an unknown destination. It should be noted that Ibrahim is a former prisoner at the Israeli prisons.

At approximately 07:30, IOF reinforced with four military bulldozers, moved 100 meter into the eastern Khuza’a, east of Khan Younis, south of Gaza. They leveled and combed the lands along the border fence with Israel before they redeployed again at approximately 13:20.

At approximately 18:00, IOF stationed at Za’tara checkpoint, south east of Nablus, arrested Mohammed Jameel Zaidan (24), and took him to an unknown destination.

At approximately 19:00, IOF moved into Solwan, south of the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched several houses and arrested (3) children: Abdullah Hasaneya (16), Hamza al-Taweel (15), Shadi Abu Snaina (15).

At approximately 21:00, IOF moved into al-Issaweya village, northeast of the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched Khalil Sami al-Shawwa’s (16) house and arrested him.

IOF carried out (3) incursions in al-‘Aroub refugee camp, Ethna, and Umreesh villages in Hebron. No arrests were reported.

Wednesday, 04 February 2020:

At approximately 01:00, IOF moved into Jenin refugee camp, west of Jenin. They raided and searched several houses and arrested (3) civilians: Mohammed Asri Fayyad (22), Azmi Eyad Azmi (25), and Mahmoud Arafat al-Sa’di (26).

At approximately 01:30, IOF moved into Askar al-Balad neighborhood, northwest of Nablus. They raided and searched several houses and arrested Salah al-Dein Ayman Dwaikat (26).

At approximately 01:30, IOF moved into Qarawat Bani Hassan, west of Salfit. They raided and searched several houses and arrested Mohammed Mahfouz Mera’I (26).

At approximately 02:00, IOF moved into Jalqamous, southeast of Jenin. They raided and searched several houses and arrested Khalil Mohammed al-Qirim (27).

At approximately 02:00, IOF reinforced with several military vehicles, moved into Beit Ummer, north of Hebron. They raided and searched several houses and arrested (4) civilians including two children: Ali Issa Awad (31), Abdullah Issa Abu Hashim (19), Ahmed Yousef Alqam (16), and Mahdi Ibrahim Abu Maria (16). According to Mohammed Awad, member of the popular movement, IOF fired sound bombs and tear gas canisters at random as they retreated, despite no civilians attacks or throwing of stones. Many civilians suffocated due to tear gas inhalation.

At approximately 02:15, IOF moved into Beita village, southwest of Nablus. They raided and searched Saher Jaber Hamayel’s (30) house and arrested him.

At approximately 02:30, IOF moved into Awerta village, southeast of Nablus. They raided and searched Mo’en Faisal Awwad’s (24) house and arrested him.

Around the same time, IOF moved into Siries village, southeast of Jenin. They raided and searched Bara’ Tawfiq Mahmoud’s (24) house and arrested him.

At approximately 03:00, IOF reinforced with several military vehicles, moved into Beit Kahel village, north of Hebron. They raided and searched the mayor Mo’en Mohammed Zhour’s (52) house and arrested him.

At approximately 03:40, IOF moved into Azoun village, east of Qalqiliya. They raided and searched several houses and arrested Mahmoud Jameel Ghinawi (40) and Abdulhadi Hamad Shbaita (35).

At approximately 04:00, IOF reinforced with several military vehicles, moved intoal-Samoua’ village, south of Hebron. They raided and searched Jameel Abdulqader Abu Hammad’s (44) house and arrested him.

At approximately 04:30, IOF moved into Birzeit, north of Ramallah. They raided and searched several houses and took Ahmed Abdulkarim Qa’d to an unknown destination.

At approximately 11:00, IOF moved into Housan village, west of Bethlehem. They raided and searched Mohammed Ramadan Za’loul’s (24) house and arrested him.

At approximately 14:00, IOF when Mohammed Abdulaziz Azem, the mayor of Sebastya, and Nablus department of agriculture staff which included 3 engineers and a driver, were presented in the western side of Sebastya to evaluate the damages resulting from pumping sewage and wastewater from the lands of the settlers. IOF intervened, arrested the mayor and the staff, and confiscated their car, claiming that they were presented in “C Aria” for 3 hours before they were released.

IOF carried out (7) incursions in al-Beira, Marj Na’ja, and Zbaidat villages in Jericho, Deir Hatab, and Tal village in Nablus, Dura and al-Shoyoukh in Hebron. No arrests were reported.

Settlement Expansion and settler violence in the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem

Demolition and Confiscation of Civilian Property for Settlement Expansion Activities

At approximately 11:00, Ibrahim ‘Ariqat implemented the Israeli Municipality decision and self-demolished his residential barrack in Khelet al-‘Abed area, east of occupied East Jerusalem, under the pretext of living in an area designated for settlement constructions. Head of the Palestinian Land Defense Committee in Jerusalem Bassam Bahar said that the Israeli Municipality implemented the settlement policies in occupied East Jerusalem and recently issued an order to demolish Ibrahim ‘Ariqat’s residential barrack in Khelet al-‘Abed area, under the pretext of being in an area designated for settlement constructions. Bahar clarified that this settlement project has been announced since the nineties, aiming at build a network of roads, tunnels and bridges in order to surround occupied East Jerusalem with settlements from all sides. These roads are only designated for settlers. Bahar pointed out that the municipality claimed that this house is located at the entrance to the tunnel intended to be built in the area, and the construction of this house constitutes a criminal crime against the Jerusalem municipality. Therefore, the construction must be removed within days, otherwise the municipality will be forced to remove it and the house owner will be forced to pay the demolition costs or he will be fined.

At approximately 10:00 on Tuesday, 04 February 2020, Israeli Municipality construction vehicles moved into al-Mokaber Mount area, south of occupied East Jerusalem, and demolished Isma’il Qara’een’s house and retaining walls under the pretext of non-licensing. Eyewitnesses said that IOF demolished the foundations of Isma’il’s house , in addition to a retaining wall surrounding a plot of land in Ghazail neighborhood.

At approximately 11:00, Israeli bulldozers demolished a residential house in al-Ashqariyia neighborhood in Beit Haninah village, north of occupied East Jerusalem. During the demolition, IOF attacked the house owner, Jahad al-Shawamrah, and arrested him. Nedal Shawamrah, Jehad’s nephew, said that the Israeli bulldozers raided his uncle house without a prior warning and demolished it without vacating the contents. He added that the 120-square-meter house sheltered 7 members. He clarified that IOF previously ordered his uncle to self-demolish his house and he re-built it. It should be noted that the settlers claimed their ownership of the house.

At approximately 12:00 on Tuesday, 04 February 2020, IOF backed by military construction vehicles moved into Baradla village in Northern Jordan Valleys, northeast of Tubas. The bulldozer demolished a water line feeding the village and closed 3 water pipes feeding plants in the village. Losses were estimated at 14,000 NIS.

At approximately 07:00 on Wednesday, 05 February 2020, the Israeli authorities fined with high amounts 2 Palestinians, from al-Walajah village, northwest of Bethlehem, under the pretext of living in unlicensed houses. Activisit Ibrahim ‘Awadallah said that IOF imposed a fine of NIS 200,000 against Khaled Mahmoud Abu Khiyara (35) and a fine of NIS 75,000 against Fatema Shehada, under the pretext of living in unlicensed houses. ‘Awadallah added that IOF gave both of them a month to pay fines or they will be forced to pay additional fines estimated at NIS 750 every day. It should be noted that IOF demolished Abu Khiyara house a year and a half ago and he re-built hit.

At approximately 07:40, IOF backed by military construction vehicles moved into Dir Qiddes village, west of Ramallah, and demolished a 60-sqaure-meter barrack built of tin plate. Also, they confiscated another 60-sqaure-meter barrack belonging to Anwar Salem Dar Naser and using for breeding livestock.

At approximately 09:00, Israeli Municipality construction vehicles demolished a retaining wall surrounding a plot of land in al-Mokaber Mount area, south of occupied East Jerusalem. The land owner, Yehia Siyam, said that IOF claimed that the retaining wall overlooks al-Aqsa Mosque.

On Wednesday, the Israeli Magistrates Court ordered the eviction of two Palestinian families from their houses in Batn al-Hawa neighborhood in Silwan village, in favor of “Ateret Cohanim” Settlement Association, on the pretext of the Jews’ ownership of the land on which the building is located. Wadi Hilweh-Silwan Information Center and the Batn al-Hawa neighborhood committee, in a joint statement, clarified that Magistrate Court issued the eviction decision after rejecting a petition submitted by the Showaiki and ‘Odeh families to refute claims by the Ateret Cohanim settler group of ownership of the property and to prove their ownership of the house and land. Wadi Hilweh Information Center and Baten al-Hawa Committee stated that the court gave the families until Mid-August to vacate the building, which consists of a ground storage and two upper floors.

The settlement organization, which in 2001 claimed the right to administer Jewish property, alleged that it had owned the land before 1948 and began in September 2015 to hand over letters to residents of the neighborhood confirming its ownership of the land and buildings.

The statement added that the building is within the scheme of “Ateret Cohenim” to control 5 dunums and 200 square meters of belly of fancy in the town of Silwan, under the pretext of its ownership of Jews from Yemen since 1881, and the association “Ateret Cohenim” claims that the Supreme Court approved the ownership of Jews from Yemen For the belly of the fancy.

The Information Center and the Batn Al-Hawa committee clarified that 84 family members of the neighborhood received, during the past years, judicial notifications to claim the land on which their homes are built, and all of them are fighting a struggle in the Israeli courts to prove their right to the land that they bought from their previous owners with official papers.

The statement added that Israeli Magistrates Court ordered during 2 weeks the eviction of 4 Palestinian families ( al-Rajbi, Doweek, ‘Odah and al-Showiki) from their houses in Batn al-Hawa neighborhood in Silwan village, in favor of “Ateret Cohanim” Settlement Association.

At approximately 11:30 on Wednesday, IOF accompanied with the Israeli Civil Administration officers and backed by military construction vehicles moved into al-Mas’ouda area, southwest of Burqah village, northwest of Nablus. They fixed a notice on a rock to demolish Mosheer Suliman Saif’s barrack and barn, under the pretext of being in Area C. The barrack and barn were built on an area of 150 square meters since the beginning of 2020. IOF gave Saif until 26 February 2020 to implement the demolition. It should be noted that Saif house was previously demolished on 07 March 2019.

At approximately 12:00, IOF accompanied with the Israeli Civil Administration officers and backed by military construction vehicles moved into al-Athar area, northwest of Nablus. They handed Naiel Rezeq Diab al-Sakha a notice to demolish his 50-sqaure-meter café, under the pretext of being in Area C. IOF gave him until 26 February 2020 to implement the demolition. It should be noted that the café was previously demolished 4 years ago.

IOF notified Malek Jamal Makhalfa to remove a tent brought from Jordan a week ago and put in al-Athar area to encourage tourism within 48 hours under the pretext of being in Area C.

Israeli Settler Violence

At approximately 15:30 on Thursday, 30 January 2020, Israeli settlers, from “Yatizhar” settlement, which is established in the southern side of Madama village, southeast of Nablus, attacked a water well feeding Madama village in Khelet Sha’rah area, south of the village. The settlers cut water pipes with sharp tools and flee later, leaving the residents without water. The village council need to get an approval from the IOF to repair the water pipes, because the well is in Area C, which falls under the Israeli military and civil control and needs coordination with IOF.

On Thursday, Israeli settlers attacked the eastern outskirts of al-Mazra’ah al-Gharbiyia village, northwest of Ramallah. They broke the windows of Yousef and Mohamed Shreteh’s vehicles parked in their agricultural lands.

On Friday, 31 January 2020, Israeli settlers, from “Shafi Shomron” settlement, which is established on Sabastiyia village lands, uprooted 700 apricot and almonds seedlings donated by the Danish government and the Economic Development Center – Oxfam. It should be noted that these seedlings were planted a day ago.

At approximately 13:30, Israeli settlers with “Yatizhar” settlement guard, under the IOF protection, attacked Palestinians houses in al-Mo’taradat area, south of Madamah village. The settlers broke the windows of Khalil Hamad Jaber Qatt’s house. Qatt shouted at the settlers and asked for help from the village residents, who came and confronted the settlers and IOF with stones. IOF immediately fired sound bombs, tear gas canisters, and rubber and live bullets at them. As a result, Fayiz Zakaria ‘Abed al-Raouf Qatt (27), was shot with a live bullet in his right foot, and Ahmed Salah Sa’ied Qatt (23), was shot with a rubber bullet in his right foot as well. Both of them were later taken to Rafidia Governmental Hospital in Nablus, where doctors classified their injuries between moderate and minor. Moreover, many civilians suffocated due to tear gas inhalation and were treated on the spot. The settlers also damaged olive trees and broke the twigs of 18 others. These trees belong to ‘Emad Ibrahim ‘Ali Sa’ada and Ayman ‘Abed al-Rahman Qasem Nassar.

At approximately 16:30 on Tuesday, 04 February 2020, Israeli settlers, from “Rahalim” settlement, which is established on al-Sawiyia village lands, southeast of Nablus, attacked a vehicle carrying Jehad Faisal ‘Isaa ‘Awaisah, the owner, and Ahmed Yousef Mahmoud Abu Dayyah (24). The settlers broke the vehicle’s windshield and damaged it. According to PCHR’s investigations, ‘Awaisah and Abu Dayyah were in front of the settlement to inform the guard that that they saw a settler riding a donkey that was stolen a month ago from Abu Dayyah’s tent and taken to the settlement. They asked the guard to return it. The guard told them that he knew the settler who was riding the donkey, but he told them that he would bring an official from the settlement to explain to him. Indeed, the official came and asked them to wait in their car until entering the settlement and understanding the matter from the settler. After 5 minutes, 3-4 settlers carrying stones came from the mentioned settlement and attacked them. As a result, the vehicle’s windows were broken.

At approximately 11:00 on Wednesday, 05 February 2020, Israeli settlers threw stones at Palestinians vehicles in Nahaleen village, west of Bethlehem. The village residents said that settlers, from “Bat ‘Ein” settlement, which is established on Palestinians’ lands in western Bethlehem, set up ambushes for Palestinian vehicles and threw stones at them. As a result, 2 vehicles at least sustained damages, in addition to causing fear among the residents.

Orders to ban entry to Jerusalem or al-Aqsa Mosque

As part of violation of the right to freedom of religion and access to religious sites in occupied East Jerusalem, in addition to forcible transfer of population from Jerusalem and the Old City, IOF issued 30 orders against Palestinian civilians. It should be noted that majority of the orders targeted activists and public figures and banned them from entering al-Aqsa Mosque.

The orders were as follows:

On Friday, 31 January 2020, IOF issued orders to ban entry to al-Aqsa Mosque from 2 weeks to 6 months against 6 Palestinians namely Hussain Waleed, Hasan Hasona, Yehia Taher Jabareen, Qutib and Hasan Suliman Abu Shqrah, and Belal Mowasi.

On the same day, the Israeli authorities arrested Mohamed Abu Shosha (24) and Mahmoud Dawoud al-Teryaqi (19) from al-Aqsa Mosque and banned them from entering the Old City for 2 weeks.

On the same day, the Israeli authorities handed the Secretary of Fatah Movement in occupied East Jerusalem, Shadi Sa’d Motawr (44), an order to ban entry to al-Aqsa Mosque for a week.

On Saturday, 01 February 2020, the Israeli authorities banned ‘Imran Kareem Abu Subeih (22) from entering al-Aqsa Mosque for 2 weeks.

On Monday, 03 February 2020, Police Commander in occupied East Jerusalem issued an order to ban entry to al-Aqsa Mosque for 6 months against Suliman Ahmed Ighbariyia. The ban order will be end on 23 July 2020. Ighbariyia said that on Monday, he headed to pray at al-Aqsa Mosque and when he got out of the mosque, he found Israeli soldiers at the mosque gate. The soldiers checked his ID card and handed him a 6-month order to ban entry to al-Aqsa Mosque.

At approximately 11:30, IOF beat and pushed 6 Palestinian women while present in front of al-Qashla Police Station in occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. It should be noted that the Intelligence service summoned the women via phone for interrogation and handed them orders to ban entry to al-Aqsa Mosque. The women were identified as Naheda Abu Shaqrah, Samah Mahameed, Nour Mahameed, Ma’ali ‘Eid, Nafisa Khowis, and Aya Abu Nab.

Naheda Abu Shaqrah said that ”When they arrived at the gate of al-Qashla Police Station, the investigator told them the official officer was out, so they should return tomorrow. After that, an Israeli officer came and ordered them to wait. Naheda clarified that when they were waiting at the gate, an Israeli settler came and cursed them. The women shouted Allahu Akbar, so the Israeli police officers surrounded them and severely beat them.”

It should be noted that the women were arrested last week while present in al-Aqsa Mosque and they were banned for a week from entering the mosque. The Israeli police ordered them to come to al-Qashla police station to receive the ban orders.

On the same day, the Israeli authorities handed Mohamed Yehia al-Daqaq (26) an order to ban entry to al-Aqsa Mosque for 2 months and a half.

On the same day, the Israeli authorities handed al-Sheikh Moahmed Imarahm from Um al-Fahem, an order to ban entry to al-Aqsa Mosque for a week.

On the same day, the Israeli police stopped Raied Zaghir and Mohamed Shalabi while getting out of al-Aqsa Mosque and handed them a 6-month order to ban entry to the mosque.

On the same day, IOF issued orders to ban entry to al-Aqsa Mosque from a week to 6 months against 4 Palestinians namely Raied Zaghir, Mohamed Shalabi, Suliman Ighbariyia, and Moahmed Emarah.

On Wednesday, 05 February 2020, the Israeli authorities issued orders to ban entry to al-Aqsa Mosque against 5 civilians, including 2 women. The civilians were identified as: Naheda Abu Shaqrah and Samah Mahameed, from Um al-Fahem, were handed 4-month orders to ban entry to al-Aqsa Mosque; and Jameel ‘Issa al-‘Abasi, Husam Eyad al-‘Abasi and ‘Areen al-Za’aneen were handed a week-orders to ban entry to al-Aqsa Mosque.

Closure policy and restrictions on freedom of movement of persons and goods

Gaza Strip

As part of collective punishment policy, on 02 February 2020, IOF announced tightening restrictions on the movement of goods into the Gaza Strip and on the movement of merchants/businesspersons in response to incendiary balloons and projectiles fired towards Israeli communities near the Gaza Strip.

In a press release, Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories, Maj. Gen. Kamil Abu Rokon, announced freezing facilitations relevant to commerce, economy and movement across checkpoints, including decreasing the number of businesspersons permits and ceasing import of cement to the Gaza Strip. The Coordinator proclaimed that these measures are in response to violence against Israel in its border area with the Gaza Strip and launching projectiles towards Israel.

According to PCHR follow-up, Israeli authorities informed the Presidential Committee for Goods Coordination in Gaza that its decision to ban the entry of cement into the Gaza Strip is effective as of 01 February 2020. Simultaneously, IOF annulled 460 exit permits previously issued for businesspersons from the Gaza Strip.

It should be noted that this decision followed Israeli authorities’ decision 3 days earlier to enter a type of cement used for tiling through Kerm Shalom crossing in a departure from the Gaza Reconstruction Mechanism (GRM) managed by the United Nations. While entry of cement used to make concrete was sustained through GRM.

On Wednesday, 05 February 2020, the Israeli authorities announced reducing the allowed fishing area in Gaza Sea. The Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories, Maj. Gen. Kamil Abu Rokon, posted in his Facebook: “Following security consultations, it has been decided today (Wednesday), to restrict the fishing zone of the Gaza Strip from 15 nautical miles to 10 nautical miles, starting from 4 p.m. until further notice”. He claimed that: “The decision was made following the continuity of rocket fire and the launching of explosive balloons from the Gaza Strip to the territory of the State of Israel”.

Nizar ‘Ayash, Head of the General Union of Fishing Workers in the Gaza Strip, said to PCHR’s fieldworker that they were officially informed by the Israeli authorities about reducing the allowed fishing area in Gaza Sea. Afterwards, fishing was allowed at 6 nautical miles from the northern Gaza Strip up to the Gaza City sea; and at 10 nautical miles from Gaza Valley up to Rafah, starting from 16:00.

West Bank

In addition to permanent checkpoints and closed roads, this week witnessed the establishment of more temporary checkpoints that restrict the goods and individuals movement between villages and cities and deny civilians’ access to their work. IOF established 93 temporary checkpoints, where they searched Palestinians’ vehicles, checked their IDs and arrested 10 of them.

The military checkpoint were as follows:

Jerusalem:

On Friday, 31 January 2020, IOF closed Qalandia checkpoint in northern occupied East Jerusalem and stopped vehicles’ movement for 2 hours, under the pretext of throwing Molotov Cocktails at the checkpoint. They also tightened their arbitrary measures at al-Jabi’ checkpoint, east of the city.

On Sunday, 02 February 2020, IOF established a checkpoint at the entrance to al-Za’im village, east of occupied East Jerusalem.

Bethlehem:

On Thursday, 30 January 2020, IOF established 4 checkpoints near the bridge of Dar Salah village, in ‘Aqbat Hasnah area, and at the entrances to Beit Fajjar and Janata villages.

On Friday, 31 January 2020, IOF established 3 checkpoints in ‘Aqbat Hasnah area and at the entrances to Beit Jala and Taqou’a villages.

On Saturday, 01 February 2020, IOF established 5 checkpoints at the entrances to ‘Beit Jala, Beit Fajjar, Taqou’a and Dar Salah villages.

On Sunday, 02 February 2020, IOF established 2 checkpoints at the entrances to Beit Fajjar and Taqou’a villages.

On Monday, 03 February 2020, IOF established 3 checkpoints at the entrances to Janata and Taqou’a villages and in ‘Aqbat Hasnah area.

On Tuesday, 04 February 2020, IOF closed checkpoint No. (300) in northern Bethlehem and obstructed the vehicles’ movement. They also tightened their arbitrary restrictions at al-Container checkpoint, east of the city.

Hebron:

On Thursday, 30 January 2020, IOF established 4 checkpoints at the southern entrance to Halhoul village, at the entrance to al-Fawar refugee camp and at the entrances to Sa’ir and Beit ‘Awaa villages.

On Friday, 31 January 2020, IOF established 3 checkpoints at the northern entrance to Hebron, and the entrances to al-Shayyoukh, al-Dahiriyia and Dir ‘Asal villages.

On Saturday, 01 February 2020, IOF established 3 checkpoints at Dir ‘Asal and Imrish villages and at the entrance to al-Fawar refugee camp.

On Sunday, 02 February 2020, IOF established 3 checkpoints at the entrances to Sa’ir, Beit Kahel and Kharsa villages.

On Monday, 03 February 2020, IOF established 5 checkpoints at the entrance to al-Dahiriyia village, at the entrances to al-‘Aroub and al-Fawar refugee camps, at the northern entrance to Yatta, and at the entrance to al-Sima village.

On Tuesday, 04 February 2020, IOF established 5 checkpoints at the southern entrance to Hebron, at the southern entrance to Halhoul village, at the eastern entrance to Dura, and at the entrance to Kharsa village.

On Wednesday, 05 February 2020, IOF established 4 checkpoints at the entrances to Ethna and Bani Na’iem villages, at the entrance to al-Fawar refugee camp, and at the southern entrance to Hebron (al-Fahs).

Qalqiliyia:

On Friday, 31 January 2020, IOF established a checkpoint at the entrance to al-Nabi Iyyas village, east of Qalqiliyia. They detained Bayan Othman Mahmoud al-Tabeeb and later released him.

On Saturday, 01 February 2020, IOF established 3 checkpoints at the entrances to Izbit al-Tabeeb and Jeet villages, and at the eastern entrance to Qalqiliyia.

On Sunday, 02 February 2020, IOF established a checkpoint at the entrance to Jeet village, north of Qalqiliyia.

Salfit:

On Thursday, 30 January 2020, IOF established 2 checkpoints at the entrance to Dir Ballout village and at the northern entrance to Salfit.

On Saturday, 01 February 2020, IOF established 2 checkpoints at the entrances to Dir Ballout and Kaful Hares villages.

On Sunday, 02 February 2020, IOF established a checkpoint at the entrance to Dir Ballout

Jenin:

On Thursday, 30 January 2020, IOF established a checkpoint at the entrance to Ya’boud village, southwest of Jenin. They stopped Palestinians’ vehicles and checked their IDs. During which, they arrested ‘Abed al-Kareem Kamal Khaled Abu Baker (25) and SHa’lan Kiwan Abu Baker (23) and released them 45 minutes later.

On Sunday, 02 February 2020, IOF established 3 checkpoints at the intersections of al-Jabi’, ‘Ijja and al-Jarbah villages.

On Tuesday, 04 February 2020, IOF established a checkpoint at the intersection of al-Kafeer village.

Nablus:

On Thursday, 30 January 2020, IOF established 3 checkpoints near Surra village intersection, between Ijnisiniyia and Zawta villages, and at the intersection of Bazariyia village. IOF tightened their arbitrary measures against the Palestinian civilians who cross the checkpoint and undergo thorough searches before being allowed to cross.

On Friday, 31 January 2020, IOF established a checkpoint on road No.17 connecting between Nablus and ‘Asirah al-Shamaliyia village. IOF stationed at the checkpoints of Shafi Shamroun and Surra villages tightened their arbitrary measures against the Palestinian civilians who cross the checkpoint and undergo thorough searches before being allowed to cross.

On Monday, 03 February 2020, IOF established a checkpoint near the intersection of Surra village.

On Tuesday, 04 February 2020, IOF stationed at alHamrah checkpoint, northeast of Nablus, tightened their arbitrary measures against the Palestinian civilians who cross the checkpoint and undergo thorough searches before being allowed to cross.

On Wednesday, 05 February 2020, IOF established a checkpoint at the entrance to ‘Asirah al-Shamaliyia village.

Tubas:

On Thursday, 30 January 2020, IOF stationed at al-Tayaseer checkpoint, at the eastern entrance to Tubas, tightened their arbitrary measures against the Palestinian civilians who cross the checkpoint and undergo thorough searches before being allowed to cross.

On Friday, 31 January 2020, IOF established 2 checkpoints on Wadi al-Maleh Road and near the intersection of Bardlah village in Northern Jordan Valleys.

On Monday, 03 February 2020, IOF stationed at al-Tayaseer checkpoint, at the eastern entrance to Tubas, tightened their arbitrary measures against the Palestinian civilians who cross the checkpoint and undergo thorough searches before being allowed to cross.

Ramallah:

On Thursday, 30 January 2020, IOF established a checkpoint under the bridge of ‘Atara village in northern Ramallah.

On Saturday, 3 similar checkpoints were established at the entrances to ‘Ain Yabroud, Senjil and al-Nabi Saleh villages.

On Sunday, 02 February 2020, IOF established a checkpoint at the square of ‘Ain Sina village, east of Ramallah.

On Tuesday, 04 February 2020, IOF established 3 checkpoints at the square of ‘Ain Sina village, and at the entrances to al-Nabi Saleh and Dir Nizam villages.

On Wednesday, 05 February 2020, IOF established a checkpoint at the entrance to Dir Nizam village, northwest of Ramallah.

Jericho:

On Friday, 31 January 2020, IOF established a checkpoint at the intersection of al-‘Ojah village, north of Jericho.

On Monday, 03 February 2020, IOF tightened their arbitrary measures at al-Hamra military checkpoint in northern Jericho.

