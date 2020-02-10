IN PHOTOS: TURKISH TANKS, OTHER EQUIPMENT DESTROYED BY SYRIAN ARMY STRIKES

Posted on by martyrashrakat

South Front

10.02.2020

What happens when you come to a neighbouring country to support terrorists there, but do not expect a military retaliation.

A series of photos showing Turkish military equipment destroyed by strikes of the Syrian Army appeared on line on February 10. The photos show at least one M60T battle tank, a M106 mortar carrier and several vehicles. The date of the photos is unknown. However, the photos were made on the road west of Saraqib, Syria’s Idlib. So, photos were likely made after the February 3 strike, when the Syrian Army killed at least 6 Turkish personnel and injured several others. The military column was trying to reach Saraqib in order to prevent its liberation from al-Qaeda-linked militants by the Syrian Army.

On February 10, the Syrian Army conducted another strike on Turkish forces in the province of Idlib. The strike was conducted in response to Turkish military support to the attack by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (formerly the Syrian branch of al-Qaeda) and other radicals on the liberated town of Saraqib. After this the Turkish defense ministry claimed that 101 Syrian personnel were killed in Turkish attacks. The problem is that nobody has seen thse ‘101 Assad fighters’, while photos of the destroyed Turkish equipment are already here.

Related Videos

تحرر قرى وبلدات جديدة في ريفي حلب و إدلب

وحدات من الجيش العربي السوري تواصل عملياتها ضد التنظيمات الإرهابية بريف حلب



ريف حلب الجنوبي | الجيش العربي السوري يحرر بلدة كفر حلب | وليد هناية و التفاصيل

Related News

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Al Qaeda, Syria, Turkey, War on Syria | Tagged: American Aggression, Erdogan, Nusra Front, SAA, The Idlib Offensive |