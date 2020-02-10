Secretary of Iran’s Expediency Discernment Council to Al-Ahed: “The Americans Will Be Expelled from the Region”

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Mohsen Rezaee

By Mokhtar Haddad

Tehran – Forty days have passed since the martyrdom of the commander of the Quds Force, Lieutenant General Hajj Qassem Soleimani, deputy head of the Popular Mobilization Units [PMU] in Iraq, martyr Hajj Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, and their companions.

The occasion coincides with the 41st anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution in Iran led by Grand Ayatollah His Eminence Imam Ruhollah Musavi Khomeini. The timing is not a coincidence. Martyr Soleimani was a soldier in the march of this revolution, and the birth of the resistance front was the result of the Islamic Revolution that thwarted the Zionist-American project in the region.

The blessed Islamic Revolution once again directed the nation toward Palestine. Since February 11, 1979, the course of history changed when the American project was thwarted. The sons of the resistance front have managed in recent years to defeat the great fateful plans that aimed to divide the region and restore American hegemony over the Middle East.

On this occasion, Mohsen Rezaee, the Secretary of the Expediency Discernment Council in the Islamic Republic of Iran, sent a message to the sons of the resistance front.

“The martyrdom of our brother Hajj Qassem Soleimani and his companions created an international renaissance to fight American arrogance,” Rezaee said in an exclusive statement to Al-Ahed news website.

“The supporters of this renaissance are not only in the countries of the region, but a lot of free people in the world know that the US presence in this region is aimed at controlling and stealing global energy sources as well as putting trade in the world under the control of American colonialism.”

Rezaee concluded his statement by saying, “Today we need an international renaissance against the American presence in the region. It will, alongside this renaissance, lead to the mobilization of countries from outside this region. In the end, the Americans and their military presence will be expelled from this region.”

