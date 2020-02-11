Syrian army advances in the west of Aleppo city, repels attack on a village in Idleb

Posted on February 11, 2020 by martyrashrakat

ST

Tuesday, 11 February 2020 12:52

ALEPPO/ IDLEB, (ST)_The Syrian army presses ahead with military operations against terrorist groups on the axis of Saraqib area in Idleb countryside and advances in the west of Aleppo.

According to the Syrian Alikhbaria TV channel, army units advanced on the axis of Daheyae-Rashidin and Jameyet al-Sahafeyyen [Journalists’ Association] in the west of Aleppo city.

The advance coincided with recapturing grain silos in Khan Toman area in the southwestern side of Aleppo .

In this context, Al-Mayadeen TV channel reported that the Syrian army secured the eastern side of Damascus-Aleppo road after recapturing the districts of Rashiden, Abo Shlim and the grain silos of Khan Touman.

The Syrian army also repelled an attack launched by al-Nusra Front terrorists on al-Nayrab village, which is located to the west of Saraqib.

Many terrorists were killed and injured during the attack.

The village of al-Nayrab was liberated by the Syrian army at the beginning of this month.

Moreover, the Syrian army cuts off terrorist groups’ supply routes towards Khan al-Assal town, which is located to the west of M5 highway.

Syrian Government Forces Took Full Control Of Rashidin 4 In Western Aleppo (Map Update)

 

After several hours of clashes with Hayat Tahrir al-Sham and its allies, Syrian government forces have established full control of the Rashidin 4 district in western Aleppo. According to pro-government sources, army troops are now working to secure the area and remove IEDs.

Units of the Syrian Army entered the Rashidin 4 area earlier on February 11. However, the district remained contested for some time.

Now, it’s expected that government troops will push further in the southwestern direction in order to fully secure the M5 highway that links Aleppo with Damascus.

An earlier video showing army troops at the M5 highway:

The miltiary situation in western Aleppo after the liberation of Rashidin 4:

Turkish-led Forces Fail To Capture Naryab As Syrian Army Makes More Gains In Greater Idlib

The Syrian Army has repelled an attack by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (formerly the Syrian branch of al-Qaeda) and other radical Idlib groups on the town of Naryab in the western part of Idlib province.

The attack supported by Turkey started early on February 11 as a part of the wider campaign to capture Saraiqb. Turkey provided the attack with a limited artillery support and a Syrian military helicopter was shot down by some ‘mysterious’ MANPAD. The Turkish Defense Ministry even claimed in an official statement via Twitter that the town had been captured. However, Turkish-backed forces failed to make and secure any real gains.

Pro-government sources claim that Naryab was a trap and the Syrian Army ambushed militants that entered the town. Regardless, the failure of the attack is another major fail for the Erdogan government in Idlib.

Additionally, government forces reportedly entered  the areas of Khan al-Asal and Kafr Nouran, where clashes between the Syrian Army and militants erupted. Earlier, the Syrian Army liberated the Rashidin 4 district in western Aleppo from militants.

Meanwhile, airstrikes of the Syrian Air Force hit the area near Turkish positions near the village of Qaminas in eastern Idlib. Nonetheless, reports about supposed Turkish casualties in the strike remain unconfirmed.

Turkish soldiers were wounded by air strikes fir Assad’s warplane on the Turkish point east of in the eastern countryside.

Video documents Russian air strikes on Turkish forces in , east of

The US is already here to support innocent Turkish troops attacked by Assad forces in Idlib:

