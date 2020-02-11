Syrian army advances in the west of Aleppo city, repels attack on a village in Idleb

Posted on by martyrashrakat

ST

Tuesday, 11 February 2020 12:52

ALEPPO/ IDLEB, (ST)_The Syrian army presses ahead with military operations against terrorist groups on the axis of Saraqib area in Idleb countryside and advances in the west of Aleppo.

According to the Syrian Alikhbaria TV channel, army units advanced on the axis of Daheyae-Rashidin and Jameyet al-Sahafeyyen [Journalists’ Association] in the west of Aleppo city.

The advance coincided with recapturing grain silos in Khan Toman area in the southwestern side of Aleppo .

In this context, Al-Mayadeen TV channel reported that the Syrian army secured the eastern side of Damascus-Aleppo road after recapturing the districts of Rashiden, Abo Shlim and the grain silos of Khan Touman.

The Syrian army also repelled an attack launched by al-Nusra Front terrorists on al-Nayrab village, which is located to the west of Saraqib.

Many terrorists were killed and injured during the attack.

The village of al-Nayrab was liberated by the Syrian army at the beginning of this month.

Moreover, the Syrian army cuts off terrorist groups’ supply routes towards Khan al-Assal town, which is located to the west of M5 highway.

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Al Qaeda, Syria, Syria Assad, Takfiris, Turkey | Tagged: Aleppo, Erdogan, SAA, Syrian Occupied Idlib, Turkish Aggression |