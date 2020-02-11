Syrian Army surrounds strategic Turkish military post in Idlib: video

Posted on by martyrashrakat



BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:40 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) claims they cordoned a Turkish observation point in the city of Saraqib near Idlib, a major opposition-controlled stronghold in the country.

READ ALSO: Syrian Army Captures 2 Towns in Eastern Idlib Despite Reports of Jihadist Offensive

Footage filmed on Sunday shows the observation point with the Turkish flag waving on top.

“All the observation points are completely surrounded by the Syrian Arab Army,” a Syrian soldier said.

“The Turks tried to withdraw from Tell Toqan towards Tavtanaz and Bab Al-hawa.”

The observation point was reportedly built on February 1, along with five others near Saraqib. Under the 2017 Astana agreement and the 2018 Sochi agreement, Turkey could build and maintain 12 observation posts in opposition-held territories as part of the demilitarisation process of Idlib.

The SAA has been encircling Turkish observation posts since August 2019 as it recaptured opposition-held territories.

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Syria, Takfiris, Turkey, War on Syria | Tagged: Aleppo, Erdogan, SAA, The Idlib Offensive, Turkish Aggression |