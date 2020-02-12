The Syrian Arab Army Secures the Entirety of Damascus – Aleppo Highway

Posted on by martyrashrakat

The Syrian Arab Army SAA has completed its main task within the current military operation by securing the Damascus – Aleppo Highway aka M5 after weeks of heavy clashes and fast maneuvers.

This is the first time since 2012 the vital artery is completely cleaned and secured for transportation of passengers and goods between Syria’s main cities including the capital Damascus in the south and its economic capital Aleppo in the north.

The SAA units with its allies cleaned vast areas from NATO terrorists of Al-Qaeda and its affiliates. Over 160 towns and villages in Idlib and Aleppo provinces were liberated.

Lebanese-based Al Mayadeen news channel has the following short report about the latest miraculous achievement by the Syrian Arab Army:

The video is also available on BitChute.

Transcript of the English translation of the report:

The Syrian Army and its allies are regaining control of the Aleppo-Damascus International Road after they succeeded in the last few hours in liberating the 4th Rashidin area on the outskirts of Aleppo city.

40 square kilometers is the area of four villages that were controlled by the Syrian army in one day after surprising the terrorists by turning towards the path of Sixty Road and these villages are Kafr Aleppo and Khirbet Jazraya and Miznad Arcades in the western countryside of Aleppo, during which it succeeded in securing a distance of more than 20 kilometers west of the Aleppo – Damascus Highway and through that, it entered the western countryside of Aleppo from its southern side.

Syrian soldier: We are now in the area of the factories of Al-Zurba, fully controlled and thanks to God, and with the strength of the Syrian Arab Army and the allies and friends after we advanced from Al-Zaitan towards Al-Zirba, and we surrounded the area completely and became under our control.

Syrian soldier: We are today in Al-Zirba after we stormed into it and cleared it of the terrorists’ filths, and we will cut off the supply lines between the western Aleppo countryside and southern Idlib.

With the Syrian Army regaining control of the international road between Damascus and Aleppo, the Syrian Army has so far liberated some 160 towns and villages in the countryside of Idlib and Aleppo, 57 of which are in the southern and western countryside of Aleppo, most notably Khan Touman, Al-Rashidin 5th, and Al-Ais, and more than 100 towns and cities, most notably Maarat al-Numan and Saraqib.

End of the English transcript.

The Syrian Arab Army has implemented by fire the Sochi and Astana agreements for Idlib, the regime of Turkish pariah Erdogan was rejecting to implement its part of the agreement to separate the ‘extra too much terrorists’ from the ‘too much terrorists’ in Idlib province and Aleppo western countryside, clear the Damascus – Aleppo highway 15 kilometers both sides, and withdraw the heavy weapons from the ‘extra too much terrorists.’ Instead, the Turkish madman beefed up al-Qaeda Levant (HTS, Nusra Front) and its affiliates with suicide terrorists loyal to his anti-Islamic Muslim Brotherhood ideology and with advanced NATO-sanctioned weapons.

Erdogan went as far as sending NATO/ Turkish soldiers to act as human shields to defend al-Qaeda terrorists:

Read also:

