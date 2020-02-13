2017: ‘US WENT AHEAD & BOMBED SYRIA, NOBODY DEMANDED INVESTIGATION’ – EVA BARTLETT

Posted on by indigoblue76

Interview I did in mid 2017. Still relevant, with all the nonsense war propaganda on Idlib… [Related: On Syrian hospitals being bombed…or not…]

I spoke on what I’d just seen/heard in Syria: civilians telling me they were starved by the terrorists the West dubs “rebels”, whose crimes the West whitewash.

I’d just been back to eastern Aleppo, and been to al-Waer and Madaya, areas propagandized on by lying corporate media.

Related Links:

–Syria War Diary: What Life Is Like Under ‘Moderate’ “Rebel” Rule [eastern Aleppo, starvation, militarization of hospitals]

–Order Returns To Western Cities as Syrian Civilians Recount Horrors Of “Rebel” Rule [Madaya & al-Waer]

–Caught in a lie, US & allies bomb Syria the night before international inspectors arrive [2018]

–Torture, starvation, executions: Eastern Ghouta civilians talk of life under terrorist rule

–Voices from Syria’s Rukban Refugee Camp Belie Corporate Media Reporting

–Liberate Syria’s Idlib, precisely for the civilians that America fakes concern over

–US to grant $35 million to promote its fake news bubble in Syria & control local media [first published at RT.com]

–Those Who Transmit Syrian Voices Are “Russian Propagandists”? Monitors of ‘Fake News’ Negate Syrian Suffering

*Israel’s widespread use of White Phosphorous on Palestinian civilians:

–“next time it will hurt more”: Israeli threat against surviving family members of White Phosphorous attack

–White phosphorous mutilated and murdered family members [photos and video]

–the attacked Wafa rehabilitation hospital

–Long-burning fires: White Phosphorous on Sheikh Rajleen

–Documenting Israel’s use of White Phosphorous and widespread destruction

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: American Aggression, American Hegemony, American Lies, Syria, War on Syria | Tagged: Aleppo, AngloZionist Empire, Eva Bartlett, Media Lies, Nusra Front, Syrian Occupied Idlib |