2017: ‘US WENT AHEAD & BOMBED SYRIA, NOBODY DEMANDED INVESTIGATION’ – EVA BARTLETT

Posted on February 13, 2020 by indigoblue76

Interview I did in mid 2017. Still relevant, with all the nonsense war propaganda on Idlib… [Related: On Syrian hospitals being bombed…or not…]

I spoke on what I’d just seen/heard in Syria: civilians telling me they were starved by the terrorists the West dubs “rebels”, whose crimes the West whitewash.

I’d just been back to eastern Aleppo, and been to al-Waer and Madaya, areas propagandized on by lying corporate media.

Related Links:

Syria War Diary: What Life Is Like Under ‘Moderate’ “Rebel” Rule [eastern Aleppo, starvation, militarization of hospitals]

Order Returns To Western Cities as Syrian Civilians Recount Horrors Of “Rebel” Rule [Madaya & al-Waer]

Caught in a lie, US & allies bomb Syria the night before international inspectors arrive [2018]

Torture, starvation, executions: Eastern Ghouta civilians talk of life under terrorist rule

Voices from Syria’s Rukban Refugee Camp Belie Corporate Media Reporting

Liberate Syria’s Idlib, precisely for the civilians that America fakes concern over

US to grant $35 million to promote its fake news bubble in Syria & control local media [first published at RT.com]

Those Who Transmit Syrian Voices Are “Russian Propagandists”? Monitors of ‘Fake News’ Negate Syrian Suffering

*Israel’s widespread use of White Phosphorous on Palestinian civilians:

“next time it will hurt more”: Israeli threat against surviving family members of White Phosphorous attack

White phosphorous mutilated and murdered family members [photos and video]

the attacked Wafa rehabilitation hospital

Long-burning fires: White Phosphorous on Sheikh Rajleen

Documenting Israel’s use of White Phosphorous and widespread destruction

