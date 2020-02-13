SAA Liberates Khan al-Asal, al-Rashidin 4 from Terrorists; Thwart Car Bomb Atrocity

Posted on by martyrashrakat

The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) continues to liberate “every inch” of its country from NATO supported terrorists. On Tuesday, 11 February, Khan al-Asal and al-Rashidin have been emptied of terrorist savages. Today, the takfiri savages sent a car bomb to create a breach in the newly liberated al-Nairab village, but the SAA blew it up, along with whatever garbage was in it.

On Tuesday, terrorists under the guidance of illicit Erdogan occupation troops, used a surface to air missile to target a military helicopter in the southern countryside of Idlib. All crew members were martyred. The government has not yet released the names of the martyrs.

On 15 April 2017 buses of mostly women and children were halted in al Rashidin. They came from the terrorist occupied villages of Fuah and Kafraya; the women and their children had been hostages for two years and were part of a government exchange for incarcerated terrorists. The savages held the buses under cover of wanting to change the deal.

They unleashed carnage instead, blowing up upwards of 130. In the mayhem, dozens of children were kidnapped and taken to Turkey.

