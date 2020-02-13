SAA Liberates Khan al-Asal, al-Rashidin 4 from Terrorists; Thwart Car Bomb Atrocity

Posted on February 13, 2020 by martyrashrakat

February 11, 2020 Miri Wood

Syrian Arab Army has liberated Khan al-Asal & al Rashidin.
Syrian Arab Army has liberated Khan al Asal & al Rashidin.

The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) continues to liberate “every inch” of its country from NATO supported terrorists. On Tuesday, 11 February, Khan al-Asal and al-Rashidin have been emptied of terrorist savages. Today, the takfiri savages sent a car bomb to create a breach in the newly liberated al-Nairab village, but the SAA blew it up, along with whatever garbage was in it.

On Tuesday, terrorists under the guidance of illicit Erdogan occupation troops, used a surface to air missile to target a military helicopter in the southern countryside of Idlib.

All crew members were martyred.

The government has not yet released the names of the martyrs.

On 15 April 2017 buses of mostly women and children were halted in al Rashidin. They came from the terrorist occupied villages of Fuah and Kafraya; the women and their children had been hostages for two years and were part of a government exchange for incarcerated terrorists. The savages held the buses under cover of wanting to change the deal.

They unleashed carnage instead, blowing up upwards of 130. In the mayhem, dozens of children were kidnapped and taken to Turkey.

khan-sheikhoun

The asymmetry of ghastly carnage. No White Helmets’ FX productions

This is what a terrorist bombing looks like.

Syrian child who survived al Rashidin terrorist massacre is ignored by malignant msm

The Rashidin massacre was too huge for even NATO stenography media to ignore, forcing them to create a fake hero of someone embedded with terrorists in Aleppo, who was also in Khan Sheikhoun on 4 April. The women were ignored. The missing children were ignored. All media directed attention to this …

Image result for SAA Liberates Khan al-Asal, al-Rashidin 4 from Terrorists; Thwart Car Bomb Atrocity

Great ISO, f-stop, and shutter speed noted, before fake hero dramatically falls to his knees.

On 19 March 2013, the moderate terrorists attacked Khan al Asal with a weapons-grade chemical weapon, murdering 25-30 persons, nineteen of them Syrian soldiers. Syria’s Permanent Representative to the UN, H.E. Bashar al Jaafari, immediately requested an investigation.

NATO stenographers did not cover this chemical attack. France and Britain immediately went to work to sabotage the request. Israel’s part in the sabotage arrived on 23 April, when a retired general held a press conference to callously announce,without offering any evidence that Syria had deployed sarin in Khan al Asal — and transatlantic NATO media went wild in reporting the lie.

Forty days after the chemical attack on Syrian soldiers in Khan al Asal, Ambassador Jaafari held an extensive press briefing on his government’s attempt to get the UN-OPCW to launch an investigation, and how it was thwarted.

Again, NATO media were silent.

Tuesday was a bittersweet day.

May the souls of Syria’s martyrs be at peace. May Syria’s mourners be comforted. May every inch of Syria soon be liberated.

קדיש

Miri Wood

Related Videos

Related News

Filed under: Al Qaeda, NATO, Syria, Turkey, War on Syria | Tagged: , , , , |

« »

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: