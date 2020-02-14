Syrian Army Securing Aleppo-Damascus Highway in order to Reopen It

Posted on by martyrashrakat

The Syrian military units continued advancing in the western sand southern countryside of Aleppo, regaining control over Al-Atareb and several other areas.

Al-Manar correspondent reported that the Syrian army is cleansing all the areas which indirectly pose terrorist threats against Aleppo-Damascus highway.

The correspondent had also reported that most of towns which directly overlook Aleppo-Damascus International Highway were regained by the Syrian military army.

The defense of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (formerly the Syrian branch of al-Qaeda) and other Turkish-backed lovers of democracy are crumbling under strikes of the Syrian Army.

Following the February 13 push in southwestern Aleppo, Syrian government forces continued offensive actions on February 14. According to local sources, units of the Syrian army and Iranian-backed militias liberated the areas of al-Muhandisin 2, Regiment 46, Urm al-Sughra.

A unit of the Turkish Army deployed in the Regiment 46 area (former Syrian Army base) was encircled

Pro-government sources also claimed that most of militants had already fled the town of Artaib, one of the main targets of the ongoing Strian Army operation in the area. If these reports are true, Artaib may fall to the hands of Syrian troops in the coming hours.

