Syrian Army Securing Aleppo-Damascus Highway in order to Reopen It

Posted on February 14, 2020 by martyrashrakat

Syrian Army

Source

The Syrian military units continued advancing in the western sand southern countryside of Aleppo, regaining control over Al-Atareb and several other areas.

Al-Manar correspondent reported that the Syrian army is cleansing all the areas which indirectly pose terrorist threats against Aleppo-Damascus highway.

The correspondent had also reported that most of towns which directly overlook Aleppo-Damascus International Highway were regained by the Syrian military army.

SANA

MILITANTS’ DEFENSE IN WERSTERN ALEPPO IS CRUMBLING UNDER SYRIAN ARMY STRIKES. ANOTHER TURKISH POSITION IS ENCIRCLED

Militants' Defense In Werstern Aleppo Is Crumbling Under Syrian Army Strikes. Another Turkish Position Is Encircled

Click to see the full-size image

The defense of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (formerly the Syrian branch of al-Qaeda) and other Turkish-backed lovers of democracy are crumbling under strikes of the Syrian Army.

Following the February 13 push in southwestern Aleppo, Syrian government forces continued offensive actions on February 14. According to local sources, units of the Syrian army and Iranian-backed militias liberated  the areas of al-Muhandisin 2, Regiment 46, Urm al-Sughra.

A unit of the Turkish Army deployed in the Regiment 46 area (former Syrian Army base) was encircled

Pro-government sources also claimed that most of  militants had already fled the town of Artaib, one of the main targets of the ongoing Strian Army operation in the area. If these reports are true, Artaib may fall to the hands of Syrian troops in the coming hours.

Related Videos

Related News

 

Filed under: NATO, Russia, Syria, Syria Assad, Takfiris, Turkey, USA, War on Syria | Tagged: , , , , |

«

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: