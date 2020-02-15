Moment Ansarallah missile hits Saudi fighter jet in northern Yemen: video

BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:00 P.M.) – The Ansarallah forces managed to shoot down a Saudi Tornado jet over the northern region of Yemen on the evening of Friday, February 14th, 2020.
The Ansarallah forces were able to hit the Saudi jet with a surface-to-air missile that was not identified by the group.
The spokesperson for the Ansarallah-aligned Yemeni Armed Forces, Brigadier General Yahya Sare’a, said in a statement released by Al-Masirah TV that the forces managed to shoot down the aircraft over the Al-Jawf Governorate of northern Yemen.
“The air defenses shot down the coalition war plane with an advanced air-to-surface missile supported by modern technology. The sky of Yemen is not for a walk and the enemy must count a thousand times for that,” Sare’a said in his statement.
In New Horrific Crime, Dozens of Citizens Killed, Injured by 8 Air Raids of US-Saudi Aggression in Al-Jawf
Dozens of citizens were killed and injured Saturday, by eight air raids of the US-Saudi aggression that targeted citizens in Al-Masloub District, in Al-Jawf.
The correspondent of “Almasirah Net” said that the aerial aggression targeted the citizens this morning during their gathering near the wreckage of the aircraft that was shot down Friday evening in Al-Masloub District.
The correspondent confirmed the killing and injuring of dozens of citizens in the horrific crime, pointing to the difficulty of confirming the number of victims due to the scattering of body parts throughout the targeted place.
Air Defenses of the Yemeni Army and Popular Committees shot down a Tornado aircraft while carrying out hostilities in the sky of Al-Jawf Governorate, on Friday night.
