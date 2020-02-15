Syrian Army Eliminates Turkish-Affiliated Field Commander In Southeast Idlib

Posted on by martyrashrakat

South Front

The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has eliminated a military commander of the Turkish-backed National Front for Liberation (NFL), opposition sources revealed on February 15.

The commander, identified by his nom de guerre “Abu Muslim Taoum,” was killed on February 9 in clashes with army units in the town of al-Taliyah in the southeastern Idlib countryside.

Abu Muslim was reportedly the commander of Jaysh al-Ahrar’s Special Forces. The group is one of the key members of the NFL.

Several militants were killed alongside Abu Muslim, three of them were identified by local activists as Abu Mohamad al-Sham, Abu Mohamad al-Hamui and Abu Adana Taftanaz.

Earlier this week, the Russian Aerospace Forces (VKS) neutralized a senior al-Qaeda commander, who was taking part in a Turkish-led attack on SAA positions in western Aleppo.

Turkish-backed militants and al-Qaeda-affiliated groups in Greater Idlib have been fighting side by side against the SAA for more than a year now. Turkey is now reportedly providing all of them with military support.

