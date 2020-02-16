O’ Redwan! Unveil Your Image As the Capital of Freedom

Translated by Staff
In tribute to martyr leader Hajj Imad Mughniyeh, a song subtitled by al-Ahed News, displaying Hajj Imad Mughniyeh driving a bus with passengers as resistance fighters who are heading towards occupied al-Quds.
