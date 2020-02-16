Sayyed Nasrallah: Trump’s Two Recent Crimes Usher Direct Confrontation with Resistance Forces

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah stressed Sunday that the United States of America has recently committed two major crimes, the assassination of the head of IRGC’s Al-Quds Force general Qasem Suleimani as well as the deputy chief of Iraq’s Hashd Shaabi Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis and the announcement of Trump’s Mideast plan.

Sayyed Nasrallah stressed that those two crimes had ushered a direct confrontation with the axis of resistance in Lebanon, calling for forming a comprehensive (political, economical, cultural and legal) resistance front, against the United States all over the world.

The military choice will never be abandoned, according to the Resistance Leader who pointed out that the US tyrant has not left for the regional peoples except holding guns to fight it.

Delivering a speech during Hezbollah’s “Martyrdom & Insight” Ceremony which marks the anniversary of the martyrs Sheikh Ragheb Harb, Sayyed Abbas Al-Moussawi and Hajj Imad Mughniyeh and the 40th day after the martyrdom of General Suleimani and Hajj Al-Muhandis, Sayyed Nasrallah emphasized that in this confrontation with the United States, we have to trust God’s help, keep hopeful for a bright future and challenge our fear.

Sayyed Nasrallah considered that the confrontation between the United States and the forces which reject to surrender to its will is inevitable, adding that Washington is who has led the region to this conflict, not the resistance.

All the regional peoples must be prepared for the key confrontation, according to Sayyed Nasrallah who added that Trump’s administration is the most arrogant, unjust, Satanic and corrupt in the US history.

Sayyed Nasrallah held the United States responsible for all the Zionist crimes against the Arab people “because it provides the occupation entity”, adding that Washington supports and protects the Saudi-led war on Yemen in order to sell arms for the coalition forces.

“US is responsible for the ISIL’s atrocities in Iraq and Syria. Thank God, the terrorist group was confronted and blocked on Lebanon’s border.”

Sayyed Nasrallah clarified that the US may resort to direct or proxy wars, assassinations, sanctions, and financial as well as legal pressures in order to carry out its schemes, adding that “we have to employ the same means in the comprehensive resistance across the Arab and Islamic World.”

Hezbollah Chief suggested boycotting all the US goods or at least the products of some (e.g. Trump’s) firms, adding that the US point of weakness is its economy.

“The Israeli enemy has a major weakness which is the human losses; similarly, the Americans have their economic and financial situation as a point of fragility. Hezbollah hit the Israeli enemy at its weakness, so, likewise, we can concentrate on the US economic interests.”

Sayyed Nasrallah called on the elites, scholars, companies and governments in the region to get involved in this comprehensive confrontation with the United States, suggesting that lawyers file lawsuits against the US officials accused of committing crimes.

Sayyed Nasrallah pointed out that the so-called “deal of the century” cannot be described as a ‘deal’ because it refers merely to the plan of the US president Donald Trump’s plan to eradicate the Palestinian cause.

All the Palestinian forces have rejected and may never approve Trump’s scheme, according to Sayyed Nasrallah who considered that this is basic in frustrating the US plan.

Sayyed Nasrallah noted that consistency of stances which reject Trump’s plan is required to frustrate it, adding that the US will is not an inevitable destiny and citing previous cases of Washington’s failure when opposed by resistance.

No one approved the US plan except Trump and Netanyahu, according to Sayyed Nasrallah who underscored the Palestinian, Arab and international rejection of the scheme.

Hezbollah leader hailed the consensus of the Lebanese political parties which have rejected Trump’s plan, attributing this attitude to the recognition of the dangers of the scheme to Lebanon and the entire region.

Sayyed Nasrallah noted that Trump’s Lebanon affects Lebanon because it grants the occupied Shebaa Farms, Kfar Shuba hills and the Lebanese part of Al-Ghajar town to the Zionist entity, stipulates naturalizing the Palestinian refugees and impacts the border demarcation.

“The spirit of Trump’s plan will be decisive in the issue of demarcating the land and sea borders with occupied Palestine and will affect Lebanon’s oil wealth.”

Sayyed Nasrallah pointed out that what reassures the Lebanese about the rejection of the naturalization of the Palestinian refugees is the consensual attitude of all the parties in this regard and the prelude of the Constitution, calling for respecting certain groups’ fears related to this issue.

We should not be outraged by the fears and concerns of some Lebanese parties about the naturalization, the farms and hills, and oil resources, according to Hezbollah Chief who also asked about the guarantees for the consistency of the stances which reject Trump’s deal.

“Who can guarantee that the attitude of certain Lebanese parties may not change in favor of Trump’s plan, especially if their approval gets linked to financial aids to Lebanon which is facing a serious economic crisis?”

“Trump plan does not guarantee Palestinian refugees the right of return to their homeland, instead calling for them to be granted citizenship in the states they currently reside in.”

Sayyed Nasrallah considered that the Arab attitude towards Trump’s plan is excellent, adding but some said that it can be studied being the only choice.

“This is how surrender begins. It is scary that some Arab, especially Gulf, regimes may individually approve Trump’s deal.”

“It’s right to say that Trump’s deal was born dead, but it’s also right to say that Trump insists on implementing it.”

Meanwhile, Sayyed Nasrallah fraternally addressed the Iraqi people, calling on them to respond to the US crime of assassinating the two martyrs Hajj Al-Muhandis and General Suleimani, preserve the Popular Mobilization (Hashd Shaabi) in spite of the US scheme to eradicate it, expel the US forces of Iraq, and strengthen the Iraqi role in the region.

Sayyed Nasrallah started his speech with felicitations on the birthday of Sayyeda Fatima Al-Zahraa (P), the daughter of Prophet Muammad (PBUH).

Hezbollah leader also congratulated Imam Khamenei and all Iranians on the 41st anniversary of the Islamic Revolution’s victory, adding that Iran has remained strong and will never stop supporting the oppressed people all over the world and recalling the enemy’s bets on the collapse of the Islamic regime.

Sayyed Nasrallah further felicitated the Bahraini people, led by Sheikh Issa Qassem, on the ninth anniversary of their peaceful revolution which seeks democracy and freedom

Sayyed Nasralah highlighted the sacrifices made by the Bahrainis (martyrs, wounded and arrestees) against the unjust regime, “which turned Bahrain to a treachery platform conspiring against the Palestinian cause and normalizing ties with the Zionist entity.”

Sayyed Nasrallah stressed that the martyrs General Qasem Suleimani, Hajj Abu Mahdi Al-Muhanidis, Al-Muhandis, Sayyed Abbas al-Moussawi, Sheikh Ragheb Harb and Hajj Imad Mughniyeh had faith, loyalty and honesty as common traits, adding that they assumed responsibility and showed willingness to make limitless sacrifices.

Sayyed Nasrallah highlighted that the resistance is not a matter of speeches separate from the reality, calling for reading the will of martyr Suleimani who used to assume the responsibility of his people and Umma.

It is worth noting that the ceremony started with a blessed recitation of Holy Quranic verses before Lebanon’s and Hezbollah’s anthems were played.

February 16 is the martyrdom anniversary of Hezbollah’s Leaders, Sheikh Ragheb Harb, Sayyed Abbas Al-Mousawi and Hajj Imad Mughniyeh, all were assassinated by the Zionist enemy throughout different years of confrontation, but in the same week.

Sheikh Ragheb Harb was assassinated by an Israeli agent on February 16, 1984.

Late Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Abbas al-Mousawi was martyred, along with his wife and son, when an Israeli airstrike attacked his convoy as he was attending the commemoration anniversary of Sheikh Harb on February 16, 1992.

Later on February 12, 2008, Hezbollah’s top military commander Hajj Imad Moghniyeh was martyred in a car bomb attack carried out by Israeli Mossad agents.

On January 3, 2020, a US drone attack targeted a vehicular convoy for the head of the IRGC Al-Quds Force General Qassem Suleimani and the deputy chief of Hasd Shaabi Committee Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, claiming both of them in addition to a number of their companions.

