Sayyed Nasrallah: Trump’s Two Recent Crimes Usher Direct Confrontation with Resistance Forces

February 16, 2020

Mohammad Salami

Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah on Sunday voiced full support for the new Lebanese government, hailing the courage of the PM Hassan Diab and all the minister for assuming the responsibility of facing difficult and sensitive circumstances.

“We granted confidence to this government, and we will completely support it because this affects the destiny of the whole country.”

Delivering a speech during Hezbollah’s “Martyrdom & Insight” Ceremony which marks the anniversary of the martyrs Sheikh Ragheb Harb, Sayyed Abbas Al-Moussawi and Hajj Imad Mughniyeh and the 40th day after the martyrdom of General Suleimani and Hajj Al-Muhandis, Sayyed Nasrallah called on all the Lebanese parties to separate economic file from the political rifts in order to prevent the complete collapse of the nation.

“If this government succeeds in tackling the collapse, it will provide all the Lebanese with a great service.”

Sayyed Nasrallah emphasized that all the Lebanese parties must be concerned with giving the new government a logical chance to cope with the crisis and shun provoking the foreign forces against it by accusing it of being “Hezbollah’s government.”

Sayyed Nasrallah called on the government to form a panel which also includes opposition representatives in order to mull solutions for the serious financial crisis, adding that Lebanon has a chance to surpass the deadlock despite all the difficulties.

“Those who are promoting despair are betraying their homeland. We do need public awareness.”

Sayyed Nasrallah said that what concerns the Lebanese is the the socioeconomic and monetary situation, highlighting the destiny of the public deposits at the local banks, prices rise, fluctuation of the national currency value, and increasing unemployment and crime rates, caused by the crisis-related psychological disorders.

According to Sayyed Nasrallah, the Lebanese people are worried about the austerity policies which will affect the various services in the country, and all the Lebanese parties are concerned with coping with the crisis.

“We have not dodged out responsibility, and we in Hezbollah do not think in a partisan way… We have paid the price of the stances we have taken since October 17 and some cursed us, but what’s important is to shoulder our responsibility and perform our duty.”

Sayyed Nasrallah stressed that Hezbollah is ready to assume responsibility in order to save all the Lebanese from the current economic crisis, away from the sectarian or regional solutions.

Source: Al-Manar English Website

