Aleppo International airport backs to normal next Wednesday

Monday, 17 February 2020 14:03

ALEPPO, (ST)_ The operation of Aleppo International airport will return to normal next Wednesday, according to the Syrian Minister of Transport Ali Hammod.

The minister made it clear that the first scheduled flight will take place next Wednesday from Damascus to Aleppo.

“Other flights will be scheduled from Aleppo airport to Cairo and Damascus in the coming days,” he added.

Yesterday, The Syrian army liberated scores of towns and villages in the vicinity of Aleppo city and secured the city from terrorist attacks.

Basma Qaddour

