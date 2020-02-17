Dozens of Towns in Aleppo Countryside Liberated in Record Time: Syrian Army Command

Posted on by martyrashrakat

General Command of Syrian Army and Armed Forces announced on Monday that dozens of towns and villages in Aleppo western and northwestern countryside have been liberated in record time.

In a statement carried by SANA news agency, the General Command said the liberation of these towns came after “a series of concentrated military operations against positions and fortifications of the terrorist organizations which are on the list of terrorism according to the international law.”

“Heroes of our army have been able to accomplish their tasks with high efficiency and in a record time and regained full control over dozens of villages and towns in Aleppo western and northwestern countryside.”

The statement listed the names of the liberated towns and villages: al-Sheikh Ali town, Regiment 46, Urm al-Kubra, Urm al-Sughra, Kafr Naha, Kafr Dael, Kafr Hamra, Bshantara, Babis, Ma’aret al-Artiq, Oaijail, Hritan, Hayyan, Anadan, Byanoun and Alleramoun.

The General Command noted that a large number of residential compounds, factories, roundabouts and strategic hills were also liberated, in addition to opening the crossings of Miznar and Mujairez in Aleppo western countryside and Saraqeb city.

It affirmed, meanwhile, that the army will continue its field advance, voicing determination to “continue its sacred and noble tasks in eliminating the rest of terrorist organizations wherever they are across Syria.”

“Terrorism will not remain on the Syrian territories regardless of how much support provided to it by its backers and sponsors, and the Syrian Arab Army will remain a watchful eye and fortress that will protect the security of the homeland and the citizens,” the statement concluded.

Source: Agencies

