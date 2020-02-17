HEZBOLLAH UNVEILS GIANT SOLEIMANI STATUE NEAR BORDER WITH ISRAEL

Posted on by indigoblue76

South Front

On February 15, Hezbollah unveiled a giant statue of Iran’s top commander Qassem Soleimani, who was assassinated in January in a US airstrike, was unveiled in southern Lebanon, near the border with Israel.

The figure of the killed Quds Force leader was put up in the border village of Maroun al-Ras. It became a part of the “resistance museum.”

Soleimani and several other prominent Iranian and Iraqi commanders were killed in a US strike outside Baghdad’s International Airport on January 3. This US move put the entire region on the brink of an open military conflict, caused a wide-scale crisis and eventually undermined the positions of the US in the region.

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: american crimes, Hezbollah, Iran, IRAQ, Lebanon, War on Iran, War on Iraq | Tagged: Qassem Suleimani, Zionist entity |