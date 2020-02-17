Sayyed Nasrallah Calls for Comprehensive Confrontation with The Arrogant Trump Administration: Boycott American Goods

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah delivered on Sunday a speech in which he tackled various regional and internal topics.

Addressing tens of thousands of Resistance lovers commemorating Hezbollah Martyr Leaders and 40 days on the martyrdom of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi Al Muhandis, Sayyed Nasrallah congratulated the Iranian people on the 41 anniversary of the Islamic Revolution. “The revolution in Iran has remained strong despite all wars and sieges, thanks to the presence of its people in all fields and all stages.”

His Eminence further recalled that “The enemy was betting on the collapse of the regime in Iran.”

Congratulating the oppressed Bahraini people on the ninth anniversary of the revolution, led by loyal scholars, particularly Sheikh Isa Qassem; His Eminence highlighted that “The Bahraini people are fighting today to restore Bahrain to its natural position in the nation, after its rulers has turned it into a base for normalization and conspiracy on the Palestinian cause.”

“The martyrs Soleimani, Al-Muhandis, Sayyed Abbas al-Moussawi, Sheikh Ragheb Harb and Hajj Imad Mughniyeh shared common features. They had faith, loyalty and honesty and they were loved by the people. One of the main traits of the martyr leaders is that they were responsible, along with the constant willingness to sacrifice without limits,” he added.

Urging people to read Martyr Soleimani’s will, Sayyed Nasrallah underscored that “When we read the will of martyr Soleimani, we find that we are in front of a knowledgeable Mujahid commander who was concerned for his country and people.”

“The resistance is neither based on speeches nor on words that are disconnected from reality. These leaders embodied it on the ground,” His Eminence stated, noting that “With the martyrdom of each of our leaders, we move from one phase into another and this is the case with the martyrdom of Hajj Qassem”

On this level, the Resistance Leader confirmed that “[US President Donald] Trump’s administration recently committed two horrible crimes resembled by the uncovered assassination of Martyrs Soleimani and Al-Muhandis as well as announcing the so-called ‘Deal of the Century’.”

“Trump’s unilateral ‘Deal of century’ isn’t a deal but an “Israeli” scheme to end the Palestinian cause,” he said, pointing out that “The two crimes are in the service of American and “Israeli” hegemony, tyranny, and looting to our goods and sanctities.”

Sayyed Nasrallah further mentioned that “The US isn’t an inevitable destiny, and the American administrations have always presented schemes, but they have failed because the peoples and states decided to confront them.”

Describing the ‘Deal of Century’ as a crime committed in the White House, His Eminence hailed the fact that “There is no Palestinian group or faction that accepts to give up the Palestinian cause and Al-Quds.”

“Today, no one supports Trump’s ‘Deal of Century’. No influencing country has shown any approval of this scheme,” he clarified, lauding the Lebanese unity and solidarity in rejecting Trump’s scheme as they [the Lebanese] are aware of its danger.”

As His Eminence warned that Trump’s scheme hands the occupied Lebanese territories to “Israel” in addition to settling the refugees, Sayyed Nasrallah wondered “Who guarantees that these stances will remain the same in the future, especially if the Gulf stance changes.”

“There are Gulf countries that say that Trump’s scheme is capable of being studied, and this is how defeat and surrender begin,” he stated, pointing out that “The positions that followed Trump’s announcement of his ‘Deal of century’ were full of strong rejection.”

On another level, Sayyed Nasrallah viewed that “The new stage requires from our people in the region to go and not to escape the primary confrontation.”

“When Trump kills our leaders in a public and brutal manner, he declares war and we are still in the stage of slow response,” His Eminence declared, calling the peoples in the region to move to the main confrontation, which is inevitable, as the other party is on the offensive.

In this context, Sayyed Nasrallah said: “Our people are urged to go to the confrontation with the arrogance symbol resembled by Trump’s administration. Awareness away from fear of America and confidence in our ability are a must as the US is responsible for all “Israel’s” wars and practices.”

“We are not taking anyone into a confrontation with America,” he added, pointing out that “America has imposed a confrontation on the nation.”

Sayyed Nasrallah went on to explain that “We need a comprehensive confrontation with this brutal authoritarian monster, resembled by Trump’s arrogant administration. Daesh [Arabic Acronym for the terrorist “ISIS/ISIL” group] has taken control of provinces in Syria and Iraq, committed massacres, and the Americans are responsible for these atrocities.”

Stressing that “Boycotting US goods is painful for the Americans,” Hezbollah Secretary General wondered “Why don’t we resort to this choice?”Sayyed Nasrallah: I call on all the elites, scholars and thinkers to set programs and plans as part of a major confrontation with the American administration

“In order to impose its hegemony and plans, The US uses all available means, including proxy wars and assassinations,” he underlined, stating that “All forms of resistance are required: the legal, judicial, economic, and other levels.”

According to His Eminence, His Eminence cautioned that “The US is using the weapon of economic sanctions against people. The US supports the ongoing war against the Yemeni people to benefit economically from selling weapons to the countries of the aggression.”

In response, Sayyed Nasrallah declared that “All the peoples of the region will carry the weapons in face of the US arrogance, and America left no choice to us.”

To the Iraqi people, Sayyed Nasrallah sent a message of love and advice: “The beloved Iraqi people know Hajj Abu Mahd Al-Muhandis, who spent his life in jihad leaving his home, family and children. Abu Mahdi fought in all Iraqi provinces and carried his blood on his palm and shroud on his shoulder. The primary responsibility of the Iraqi people is preserving the Popular Mobilization Forces as well as strengthening it and its spirituality.”

On the same level, His Eminence confirmed that “Martyr Soleimani was interested in seeing the dear Iraq as capable, independent and present in the issues of the region, not isolated.”

“I tell the dear, loyal and aggrieved Iraqi people that the first responsibility for responding to the assassination of Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and Qasem Soleimani falls on their shoulders,” He confirmed.

Regarding the current Lebanese internal situation, he cautioned that “We have a clear financial and economic crisis in Lebanon, and there is concern that this crisis will affect the security situation in Lebanon.”

Sayyed Nasrallah warned that “There is concern for the state’s health, social and development services, which will be negatively affected.”

Reiterating that “We, in Hezbollah do not fear for the future of the resistance and its men,” Hezbollah Secretary General stressed that “Our concern is for Lebanon and the Lebanese.”

“Hezbollah will not escape the responsibility,” he said, announcing that “We, in Hezbollah, do not think in a partisan way and think for ourselves. Rather, we are concerned for the people in all Lebanese regions.”

In addition, His Eminence underlined that “The financial and economic situation needs to be addressed, and we are ready to take and share the responsibility for solving the crisis.”

“We lost our dignity because we did not compliment so that we prevent the country from going into chaos and civil war,” Sayyed Nasrallah explained, warning that “We are facing a very difficult economic situation, and there is no discussion about that, but the discussion is about bankruptcy or not.”

Urging all Lebanese sides to separate the financial and economic file from the political conflict in the country and to leaving aside settling of scores, His Eminence viewed that “Naming the government as “Hezbollah’s government” harms Lebanon’s Arab and international ties.”

To the Lebanese, he said: “Help the government, because should it manage to stop the collapse, it would be offering a great service to all Lebanese and those who live in Lebanon.”

