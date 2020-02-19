Must Watch – Storyville, Lea Tsemel-an Israeli true hero

Posted on by martyrashrakat

FEBRUARY 19, 2020 BY GILAD ATZMON

In the past I have been critical of many aspects of contemporary Left, in general and Jewish Left, in particular. But my criticism of Jewish Left ends with Lea Tsemel. This Israeli human rights lawyer is out of this world. For decades Tsemel has been supporting the Palestinians and their rights including their rights to emancipate themselves and their land, Watch this video before it is removed

