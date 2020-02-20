Netanyahu Promises Direct Flights to Mecca then Changes His Mind

Posted on February 20, 2020 by martyrashrakat

February 20, 2020

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu used his Facebook profile to promise direct flights from Tel Aviv to Mecca, but then changed his mind by deleting the post.

“We are working to create direct flights from Tel Aviv to Mecca for the benefit of Muslim pilgrims who are fulfilling the Hajj,” the Israeli PM wrote on his Facebook account, Maariv reported on Wednesday.

The post, written in Arabic and Hebrew, was deleted moments after being posted, according to the Jerusalem Post.

Earlier on Tuesday, Netanyahu posited, in an interview with Israeli Arabic-language channel Hala TV, that in the coming years, there will be direct flights from Israel to Saudi Arabia, dramatically reducing the cost of completing the hajj pilgrimage to Mecca for Israeli Muslims.

Source: Israeli media

Filed under: House of Saud | Tagged: , , |

« »

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: