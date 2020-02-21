Turkish forces filmed attacking Syrian Army during militant offensive in east Idlib: video

Posted on February 21, 2020 by uprootedpalestinians

BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:00 P.M.) – The Turkish military was filmed attacking the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) during the militant offensive in eastern Idlib on Thursday.

A Russian reconnaissance drone captured film of a Turkish Army T-155 providing artillery cover to the National Liberation Front (NLF) and jihadist rebels of Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) near the town of Nayrab.

Russian drone filming a Turkish T-155 Firtina providing artillery cover for a jihadist attack on Nayrab, Idlib today.

2 Turkish soldiers were killed, 5 wounded by retaliatory airstrike by Russia today.

Embedded video

Not long after the militants launched their attack on Thursday, the Russian Air Force carried out a series of devastating airstrikes over eastern Idlib, resulting in the destruction of a dozen vehicles, including a tank.

Shortly after the Russian attack, the Turkish Ministry of Defense accused the Syrian government of killing two of their soldiers in an airstrike inside the Idlib Governorate.

