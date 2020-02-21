Turkish forces filmed attacking Syrian Army during militant offensive in east Idlib: video

BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:00 P.M.) – The Turkish military was filmed attacking the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) during the militant offensive in eastern Idlib on Thursday.
A Russian reconnaissance drone captured film of a Turkish Army T-155 providing artillery cover to the National Liberation Front (NLF) and jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) near the town of Nayrab.Discover The Best Kept Casino Secret In JohannesburgTodayPostsAds by RevcontentSerge@Zinvor
Russian drone filming a Turkish T-155 Firtina providing artillery cover for a jihadist attack on Nayrab, Idlib today.
2 Turkish soldiers were killed, 5 wounded by retaliatory airstrike by Russia today.
88Twitter Ads info and privacy63 people are talking about this
Not long after the militants launched their attack on Thursday, the Russian Air Force carried out a series of devastating airstrikes over eastern Idlib, resulting in the destruction of a dozen vehicles, including a tank.
Shortly after the Russian attack, the Turkish Ministry of Defense accused the Syrian government of killing two of their soldiers in an airstrike inside the Idlib Governorate.
The Turkish Ministry of Defense later claimed that they responded by killing “50 Syrian regime soldiers”, something a Syrian Arab Army source denied.Advertisements REPORT THIS ADREPORT THIS ADShare this article:
ALSO READ Breaking: Syrian Army enters Aleppo province from Idlib
Related Videos
Related News
- New Video Exposes How Turkish Artillery Supported Militants’ Failed Attack On Al-Nayrab
- Russia calls on Turkey stop supporting militants in Idlib
- Syrian Army intensifies operation against foreign jihadists in northeast Latakia: video
- Syrian Army stifles another attack by Turkish-backed militants in east Idlib
- U.S. May Provide Turkey With Patriot System For Use In Syria’s Idlib: Turkish Defense Minister
- Rare drone footage shows Syrian Army’s next target: Aleppo-Latakia Highway
- Turkey accuses Syrian Army of killing 2 soldiers in Idlib
- Turkish-backed militants make another push to capture east Idlib town
Filed under: Al Qaeda, Russia, Syria, Takfiris, Turkey, War on Syria | Tagged: Nusra Front, SAA, Syrian Occupied Idlib |
Leave a Reply