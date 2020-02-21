UN NATO Klan in Rage State over Dr. Assad, SAA, Liberating Every Inch

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Rumpelstiltskin was thwarted in his malevolent plan and “in his rage drove his right foot so far into the ground that it sank in up to his waist; then in a passion he seized the left foot with both hands and tore himself in two.” NATO klan at the UN seem to be on the verge.

February 20, 2020 Miri Wood

Meeting for the sixth time in twenty days, the NATO klan at the UN nearly did a collective Rumpelstiltskin demanding Syria cease and desist in its obligation to protect its citizenry from NATO armed savages. The tripartite aggressors also demanded magical fulfillment of the imperial UNSCR 2254 (2015).

This day’s meeting was likely prodded by the short declaration issued by Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on 18 February, as each member of the NATO klan took turns repeating his demand that Syria cease ridding itself of the human garbage dumped into it from more than one hundred GA members — garbage of the criminally insane variety, armed with hundreds of millions worth of NATO arms, and fueled with illicit Captagon, a form of enhanced meth (which should never be used by violent criminals).

Geir Pedersen led the NATO klan lamentations. He is the Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for Syria, and he was especially annoyed that the Syrian Arab Army had secured the entirety of the Damascus-Aleppo Highway (which just happens to be in Syria). He appeared to have mistakenly reported the complete cleansing of terrorists from Aleppo by the SAA as ‘increased hostilities.’

Over-stressed Pedersen mistook celebrating Syrians in Aleppo as ‘hostilities,’ & somehow missed that the Aleppo Airport had finally been reopened after nine years — despite having been rehabilitated in 2017.

Pedersen made some mouth noises about the “legitimate aspirations of the Syrian people,” which, according to the prevailing colonialist thought of the NATO clan, do not include not wanting to be baked to death in an industrial bread oven, not wanting their children to be murdered by snipers that the west calls ‘moderates,’ not wanting their universities to be bombed, not wanting to be kidnapped.

Mark Lowcock, Under–SG for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator continues to hear voices. His new ones are census takers who tell him that 50,000 persons currently ”shelter under trees,” which sounds a bit impossible. He also seemed to confuse some impossible statistics with those 72 mermaids for which Wahhabi suicide bombers have a fishy lust.

Lowcock also recently exhibited confusion about Saudi’s genocidal bombing campaign against Yemen, & about The Cave.

Karen Pierce — alas, not yet relocated to the UK Embassy in DC — ran through her standard litany about hospitals (that do not exist) and condemned veto power among permanent Security Council members who do not follow the NATO clan’s dictates.

Kelly Craft seems to have been so distraught over Syria’s success in riding its people of al Qaeda occupation, that she may have turned to Country Western music; what other explanation could there be for her inane claim that getting rid of al Qaeda is “the end of the world“?

Trump’s Craft promised to stand with al Qaeda in Syria.

Nicolas de Riviere was his typical strident self. France will never forgive Syria for kicking them out, nor for celebrating Evacuation Day annually. As with the rest of the UN’s NATO klan, France has armed takfiri savages in Syria. Riviere’s colonial enmity toward the Syrian Arab Republic is particularly foul, given that his country has engaged in massive suppression, maiming, including enucleation, of the Gilets Jaunes.

The House Servants did their standard groveling to the NATO klan, adding nothing new.

Turkey’s lies are lies; for their terrorist atrocities against the SAR, please use Syria News’ search engine.

Louay Fallouh again made clear that Syria is fulfilling its responsibility to protect its citizens from terrorists, and to return their country to its previous state of stability. He noted the recent increase in military aggression by Turkey, reminded the NATO klan that Idlib is part of Syria, a part that is occupied by foreign supported terrorists, and that Syria has the right to continue to defend the homeland against these killers.The first right of reply by Syria – 19 February 2020 – The video is also available on Bitchute

The NATO klan spoke as one imperial unit: Syria, not their terrorists, is supposed to lay down its arms.

Syria President Dr. Bashar al-Assad: “Every inch of Syria will be liberated”

— Miri Wood

