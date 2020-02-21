Yemeni Army Command Announces Details of Third “Balance of Deterrence” Operation against Saudi

February 21, 2020
The spokesman of the Yemeni Army Command, General Yehya Sarea, announced Friday the details of the third “Balance of Deterrence” Operation against the Saudi home front, clarifying that 12 drones and three missiles were launched onto the targets in KSA.
General Sarea clarified that 12 drones (Sammad 3), two winged missiles branded (Al-Quds), and one ballistic missile were used to attack the Saudi targets which included Aramco oil company and a number of other important positions.
General Sarea considered the operation as a normal response to the ongoing Saudi war on Yemen, vowing more painful strikes in case the aggression and blockade continue.
Source: Al-Manar English Website
