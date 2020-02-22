MILITARY SITUATION IN NORTHWESTERN SYRIA ON FEBRUARY 22, 2020 (MAP UPDATE)

A brief overview of the recent developments in northwestern Syria:
- Syria accuses Turkey of trying to hide defeat in east Idlib
- Syrian Army forces US military convoy to turn around in Al-Hasakah
- Turkey is deploying T-300 Kasırga heavy multiple rocket launchers in the province of Hatay, near the border with Syria;
- Syrian state TV claimed that 250 Turkish-backed militants were killed in the recent failed attack on Nayrab;
- Turkey is supplying Idlib groups with M114 heavy howitzers;
- The Turkish observation post near the town of Qaminas was detected as a launch site of the MANPAD used against a Russian Su-24 warplane;
- Syrian media released a video showing aristrikes on Turkish forces in eastern Idlib.
- Turkish-backed militants suffer devastating losses in disastrous east Idlib offensive
