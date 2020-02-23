Army Liberates al-Sheikh Dames and Hantoteen Villages in Idelb Countryside

Posted by INTERNATIONALIST 360° on
23 February، 2020
Idleb, SANA
Syrian Arab Army’s units liberated villages of al-Sheikh Dames and Hantoteen west of Ma’raat al-Nu’man in Idleb southern countryside after inflicting heavy losses upon terrorists in personnel and arms.
SANA’s reporter said that army units continued their concentrated operations against terrorists’ movements and liberated the villages of al-Sheikh Dames and Hantoteen southwest and northwest of Ma’raat al-Nu’man in Idleb southern countryside, destroying the last terrorists’ gatherings and their fortifications there , and pursing the remnants of the fleeing terrorists towards Kafar Sajneh and Ma’rzeita towns.
Three vehicles for terrorists were destroyed and munitions in their possessions were seized during the military operation.
Earlier the reporter said that units of army monitored movement of Jabhat al-Nusra-linked terrorist groups in vicinity of Kafar Nubbul, Ma’rzita and al- Futira village to the southwestern of Ma’raat al-Nu’man.
The army units targeted these groups with artillery fire and rocket barrage which led to cutting off their supply routes and the destruction of their fortified positions and dens.
During the operations against the terrorist organizations in the remaining areas in Idleb countryside, army units eliminated a number of terrorists and destroyed their vehicles, military equipment and a headquarters for their leaders in the towns of Deir Sunbul, Jozif, Sfouhen, Kafr Awayd, Kansafra, Ahsem, Binin, al-Futira, al-Bara and Sarjah in Jabal al-Zawiya, in addition to al-Mastuma, Kafr Nubbul, Hass and Bsakla in Idleb southern Countryside.
Army units uncover terrorists’ weapons, ammo, and tunnels in Aleppo countryside
