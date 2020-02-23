Palestine’s Islamic Jihad Says Fighter Martyred in Israeli ‘Savage Crime’ at Gaza Fence

Islamic Jihad Palestinian Resistance movement announced on Sunday that one of its fighters was martyred in an Israeli ‘savage crime’ at the border between Gaza and the occupied territories, east of Khan Younes.
“One of OUR Mujahedeen (fighters) Mohammad Ali Hasan An-Naem, 27, was martyred on Sunday morning in a savage Zionist crime,” Al-Quds Brigades, Islamic Jihad’s military wing, said in a brief statement carried by Palestine Today news agency.
Israeli occupation forces on Sunday morning shot dead a Palestinian and injured four others near the Gaza border, before brutally extracting the martyr’s body with a bulldozer.
In a widely shared distressing video, an Israeli armored bulldozer was filmed repeatedly crushing the body of the slain Palestinian with its blade, then grabbing the corpse with the blade and swinging the body back and forth in the air.
Source: Palestine Today
Related
- Dozens of Palestinians Injured in Clashes with Zionist Occupation Forces in Southern West Bank
- Bennett in support of soldiers who carried Palestinian’s body on bulldozer
- Israel set to build 1,000 settlement units in Jerusalem
- Josep Borrell : reiterated the EU’s continued support to Palestinian state building
- Prisoner: They hung me on the wall and threatened to keep me in jail
- Yatta: IOF hand out orders to demolish four Palestinian homes
- Israel marking new settlement road on villagers’ lands in Nablus
- Israel to build 9,000 settlement units north of Jerusalem
- IOF close down “Volunteer for Hope” Jerusalem
- IOF find body of martyr who went missing on six February
Filed under: Palestine, War on Gaza | Tagged: IOF, Islamic Jihad, Jewish Crimes, Palestinian Resistance |
Leave a Reply