REAL CASUALTIES AND IMAGINARY VICTORIES: ERDOGAN COMMENTS ON TURKISH ‘SUCCESS’ IN LIBYA

After announcing a devastating defeat (an imaginary one) to forces of the ‘bloody Assad regime’ in Syria’s Idlib, the Turkish leadership turned its gaze towards the conflict in Libya.

In Libya, Turkey supports the Government of National Accord (GNA), which controls the city of Tripoli and a small chunk of the territory along the coast of Libya. In order to rescue the crumbling defense of the GNA under pressure of the Libyan National Army that controls most of the country, Ankara sent thousands of military equipment pieces, thousands of Syrian militants, and a number of own troops to Tripoli.

As in Syria case, Turkish topl leaders repeatedly vowed to crush all its ‘enemies’ in a powerful and fast blow. Nonetheelss, the GNA remains in the critical situation despite all the Turkish efforts.

In his recent comments on the situation, Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that “several Turkish heroes” died in Libya. However, he claimed, up to a hundred of Libyan National Army “mercenaries” were killed.

“We are (in Libya) with our valiant soldiers and our Syrian National Army (a coalition of Turkish-backed militants) units against the illegitimate, mercenary and legionnaire Haftar,” the Turkish president said.

As always claims about hundreds of killed enemies came without any video or photo confirmation. The same approach is employed by the Turkish Defense Ministry towards Syria. Ankara already killed and injured thousands of ‘Assad troops’ in its twitter attacks. The only problem is that did not help to capture it a single village.

SF kindly reminds Turkey how real strikes that cause casualties look like. The video below shows the fate suffered by Turkish fores in their failed attack on the Syrian Army in Nayrab on February 20.

