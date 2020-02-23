Restrictions on IOK mass rape day intensified

Posted on by Zara Ali

Source

Srinagar, February 23 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian authorities further intensified restrictions particularly in Kupwara district, today, on the 29th anniversary of the Kunan-poshpora mass rape incident.

Indian troops had gang-raped around 100 women of all ages from eight to eighty on the night of February 23 in 1991 during a siege and search operation in Kunan-poshpora area of the district. The troops were deployed in strength on all entry and exit points of the district to prevent people from expressing solidarity with the victims of the mass rape.

Since 2014, twenty-third of February is observed as Kashmiri Women’s Resistance Day every year, the call for which was, first, given by the Jammu and Kashmir Coalition of Civil Society and supported by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference. Hurriyat leaders and organizations in their separate statements expressed solidarity with the victims of the heinous crime. Jammu and Kashmir Muslin Conference Chairman Shabbir Ahmad Dar in a statement termed the incident as one of the most horrifying and terrifying incidents in the history of mankind.

APHC leader Muhammad Shafi Lone in a statement in Srinagar urged the US and other big powers to promote peace and development in South Asia through settlement of the Kashmir dispute as per the aspirations of the Kashmiri people. The Jammu and Kashmir Students and Youth Forum rejected the statement of the Indian Foreign Ministry on Kashmir, saying that Kashmir was an international dispute awaiting settlement on the basis of the relevant UN resolutions.

Meanwhile, the upcoming visit by US President Donald Trump to India has, once again, raised fear among the Sikh community members of the Kashmir valley. The visit has freshened the sad memories of March 2000 among the community when 35 innocent Sikhs were massacred by men in uniform in Chattisinghpora area of Islamabad district during the-then US President Bill Clinton’s visit to India. Jagmohan Singh Raina, the Chairman of All Parties Sikh Coordination Committee, in a statement in Srinagar said that the Sikhs of the Valley have to face such fearful situation whenever a high profile foreign personality, especially, from the US visits India.

APHC-AJK leader Abdul Majeed Malik addressing a meeting in Islamabad condemned the continued military lockdown and gag on communication means in occupied Kashmir.

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Hindu Imperialism, India, Indian Hegemony, Indian Lies, Indian Terrorism, Occupied Jammu Kashmir | Tagged: Indian Occupied Kashmir |