Israel attempted to assassinate Islamic Jihad leader in Syria: Netanyahu

BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:00 P.M) – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu commented on the IDF’s attack last night in Syria’s capital city, Damascus.

In an interview with Radio Jerusalem, Netanyahu said the operation was an attempt to target a senior leader of the Islamic Jihad Movement, but failed.

“The Israeli army tried to assassinate and target an Islamic Jihad leader in Damascus without mentioning his name, but failed and instead targeted two from his movement,” Netanyahu reportedly said, as quoted by Sputnik Arabic.

On the possibility of the Israeli army entering into a military operation in the Gaza Strip, Netanyahu said that “if Israel enters into a large-scale military operation in Gaza, it will be greater than the three previous wars,” pointing to “tension in the south and rocket fire in the vicinity of the Strip.”

The Israeli Prime Minister said: “They know they are attacking us and we are ready to attack and eliminate them.”

He pointed out that “there may be no escape but to go out in a battle to clean Gaza, but I do not rush to war.”

Netanyahu’s comments came just hours after the Israeli Defense Forces carried out several strikes in Damascus and the Gaza Strip.

Watch: Syrian air defenses confront Israeli missiles over Damascus

Syrian air defenses in Damascus brought down several ‘hostile targets’ coming from the direction of the occupied Golan Heights last night after the Israeli forces fired several missiles towards the southern outskirts of the capital.

The Israeli military launched a series of raids against what they called ‘terrorist targets’ belonging to the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) in Syria and throughout Gaza, IDF spokesperson Avichay Adraee confirmed in a rare admission of strikes against its neighbor.

According to the Islamic Jihad Movement, at least two of their members were killed as a result of this attack by the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) last night.

The Islamic Jihad Movement confirmed that the Israeli Defense Forces also targeted several of their sites inside the Gaza Strip.

The Syrian military did not report any casualties.

