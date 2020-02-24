Israeli Forces Kill Palestinian, Drag His Body with a Bulldozer in Gaza (VIDEO)

Posted on February 24, 2020 by uprootedpalestinians

February 23, 2020

Israeli forces killed one Palestinian near the fence separating besieged Gaza Strip from Israel, then used a bulldozer to extract the body and confiscate it.

The Israeli army said that the “soldiers opened fire at two Palestinians placing an explosive device next to the fence”, Reuters reported.Shehab Agency@ShehabAgencyEn

Israeli occupation forces use a bulldozer to pull the body of Palestinian young man after killing him near the barbed fence in the south of Gaza.

However, a video, that is sparking outrage on social media, shows a bulldozer approaching the body as two unarmed men were trying to collect it. The two young men run away when the sound of gunfire is heard, and the Israeli military bulldozer confiscates the body. 

The Gaza health ministry said two civilians were wounded by Israeli gunfire at the scene.

(Palestine Chronicle, Shehab Agency, Social Media)

