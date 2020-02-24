Syrian Army seizes 3 more towns in southeast Idlib as jihadists retreat west

Posted on by martyrashrakat

By News Desk -2020-02-24

BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:20 A.M.) – The jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) and their Turkish-backed allies have suffered more setbacks in the southeastern countryside of Idlib this week, following a new push by the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) to capture the Jabal Al-Zawiya region.

READ ALSO: Jihadist Special Forces Unit Completely Wiped Out by Syrian Army in IdlibLocal Area Millionaire Exposes R3750 Bitcoin Investment Trick Anyone Can DoDaily NewsAds by Revcontent

Backed by Russian airstrikes, the Syrian Arab Army was able to capture three more towns in southeastern Idlib after taking control of the jihadist stronghold of Kafr Sijnah last night.

According to a field report from southeastern Idlib this morning, the Syrian Arab Army captured the towns of Al-Naqayar, Araynabiyah, and Sitouh Al-Dayr, which are all south of Kafr Sijnah.

The report added that the remaining jihadist rebels have withdraw west in order to avoid being captured by the Syrian Armed Forces.

SYRIAN ARMY IS ADVANCING ON KAFR NUBL IN SOUTHERN IDLIB (MAP UPDATE)

Units of the Syrian Army and other pro-government groups have been developing an advance against Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (formerly the Syrian branch of al-Qaeda) in the southern part of Idlib province. Since the resumption of operation on February 23, government forces have liberated several villages and are now advancing on the town of Kafr Nubl.

According to pro-government sources, the Syrian Army is aiming to shorten the frontline south of the M4 higway and clear the rest of southern Idlib from militants. Government forces already control the crossroad of the M4 and M5 highways. So, in the event of success, they will likely be able to ouflank Jisr al-Shughur from the eastern direction.

