The Delusion of Palestinian Independence Through The Deal of Century

February 24, 2020

President Trump on some days ago released his long-awaited Middle East peace plan which he has also referred to as the “deal of the century”. Trump planned to give what Israel has long sought, including allowing for immediate expansion of territory, In his speech Trump said, “My vision presents a win-win opportunity for both sides, a realistic two state solution that resolves the risk of Palestinian statehood to Israel’s security,” , Benjamin Netanyahu, the prime minister of Israel, warmly welcomed Trump’s plan.

Even though Trump planned to give a $50 billion US investment in Palestine and vowed that he would create more than 1 million jobs over the next 10 years, Palestinians rejected it. They called it as a ‘bribe’ which weakens their struggle for realizing an independent Palestine as a sovereign state.

This surely would be a profitable plan for Israel, but Palestine would not. That was why Palestinians took to the streets as part of a “day of rage”. In line with that, the Islamic organizations from other countries did it as well. In Indonesia, Koalisi Indonesia Bela Baitul Maqdis (KIBBM) with 20 organizations focused on Palestinian issues held peaceful demonstrations in front of the American embassy on February 14, 2020.

Palestinians’ problems is our problems even their sorrows are ours. The Deal of Century surely will give Israel legitimacy to annex the territory of Palestine more broadly.

Indeed, the solution to solve Palestine’s sorrow is not by agreeing to divide territory in the form of a peace agreement. That is not solution because the territories of Palestine belong to Palestinians. If we trace the history, Palestine is a region which was liberated since the leadership of Khalifah Umar Bin Khattab and moslems have been staying in Palestine for centuries. How about Zionists? They don’t have region at all. Even when Zionists wanted to buy the region of Palestine, Sultan Hamid II rejected it and he said “I will not sell a single inch of the country, because it is not mine, it belongs to all the Muslims. They paid for this empire with their blood. And we will redeem it with our blood. Let the Zionists keep their millions.”

The statement of Sultan Hamid II showed the firmness of a moslem. We should remember the tragedy in 1917, the British government approved the establishment of the Israeli state on Palestinian land through the Balfour declaration. this agreement became the forerunner of the founding of Israel. It showed that Israel was originally the region of Palestine. The Zionists actually did not have rights to the territories of Palestine. Unfortunately, they were successful to annex the territory of Palestine by doing devious strategy. What was happened in the past should be reminder that making deal the enemy will harm Palestine.

Therefore, what was annexed by the Zionists should be returned to moslems. This of course will not be realized when the presidents of moslem countries only criticize, ignore, and make cooperation agreements, dialogues, or even resolutions with the enemy. In addition, the solution is not by calling for an international conference in which all colonial countries and criminals will gather against the Palestine. Then, who will we rely on? United Nations? The UN Security Council, which becomes the agent of the peace mission, has not been successful to actualize peace for Palestine. In doing this, Palestinian citizen will successfully defend and reclaim their rights and territories when there is a single leader throughout the world named “caliph” who will attack the enemy.

Rasulullah SAW said, “Indeed the Imam (the Leader/Sultan) is a shield. You fight behind him, and you protect yourself with him.” (Muslim).

Based on the hadith above, as moslems, we need the existence of caliphate who will unify all moslem countries in one shade and mobilize the armies to do jihad and against the enemy. This is the only one solutions that can solve all of the problems of moslems not only in Palestine, but also in Uyghur, Myanmar, Syria, and others. The caliph of moslems is the only one leader who will not bow down in front of the enemy as what Sultan Hamid II and Caliph Umar Bin Khattab had done. Moreover, he will lead by implementing all the commands and prohibitions of Allah including the command of jihad against the enemy.

Allah SWT said, ” And prepare against them whatever you are able of power and of steeds of war by which you may terrify the enemy of Allah and your enemy and others besides them whom you do not know [but] whom Allah knows. And whatever you spend in the cause of Allah will be fully repaid to you, and you will not be wronged.” (Al-Anfal: 60)

Wallahu A’lam Bish Shawab

