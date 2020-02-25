TURKISH-LED FORCES ARE FLEEING FROM SOUTHERN IDLIB. KAFR NUBL IS IN HANDS OF SYRIAN ARMY (MAP UPDATE)

The tactical success of the Turkish Army and Turkish-backed al-Qaeda groups in Nayrab in eastern Idlib turned to be a total disaster for Turkish-led forces in the southern part of the province.

Following the large gains on February 24, on February 25 Syrian government troops liberated the villages of Hass, Kafr Nabl, Bisaqla, Ba’rabu, Qiratah, Sahab, Qa’uri and Deir Sunbol. Kafr Nabl was the main strong point of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (formerly the Syrian branch of al-Qaeda) in this part of the frontline. Its fall marks the collapse of the group’s defense in the area.

According to pro-government sources, in the coming days Syrian troops are planning to clear the area of Zawiyah Mountain and shorten the frontline on the administrative border between the provinces of Idlib and Lattakia. When this is done, the Syrian Army and its allies will be able to advance further towards the M4 highway.

